Teen Choice Awards
Selena Gomez blows on sparklers for her birthday after accepting the Choice Music Group Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Internet stars Rosie Grace McClelland (L) and her cousin Sophia Grace Brownlee hold their awards, as TV host Ellen DeGeneres (back) accepts the Choice Comedian Award, at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City,...more
Actor Taylor Lautner speaks, as actors Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson watch, as they accept the Ultimate Choice Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni more
Singer Taylor Swift presents actor Josh Hutcherson with the Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Carly Rae Jepsen performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Chris Hemsworth accepts the Choice Summer Movie Star: Male Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rapper Flo Rida performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chef Gordon Ramsay and actor Justin Kirk with Crystal the monkey speak on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Josh Hutcherson accepts the Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Zoe Saldana poses for photographers at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Demi Lovato and Kevin McHale host the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
TV personality Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Shay Mitchell arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
TV presenter Cat Deeley of Britain arrives for the 2012 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Hayden Panettiere arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Zooey Deschanel and singer Selena Gomez speak on stage at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ellen DeGeneres accepts the Choice Comedian Award at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paul Wesley, Jordin Sparks and Adam Rodriguez speak on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Dax Shepard and U.S. Olympic snowboard gold medalist Shaun White speak at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Victoria Justice arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Jordin Sparks arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Nina Dobrev arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Lea Michele arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Ashley Benson arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Justin Bieber performs at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Demi Lovato and Kevin McHale host the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
will.i.am arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Chris Colfer arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actor Jonah Hill accepts the Choice Movie: Comedy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Taylor Swift accepts the Choice Female Artist Award at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
