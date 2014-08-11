Edition:
Pictures | Mon Aug 11, 2014

Teen Choice Awards

Singer Demi Lovato and Cher LLoyd perform Really Don't Care. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Demi Lovato and Cher LLoyd perform Really Don't Care. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
Singer Demi Lovato and Cher LLoyd perform Really Don't Care. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
(L-R) Shailene Woodley, Nat Wolff, and Ansel Elgort accept the award for choice movie: drama for The Fault In Our Stars. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(L-R) Shailene Woodley, Nat Wolff, and Ansel Elgort accept the award for choice movie: drama for The Fault In Our Stars. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
(L-R) Shailene Woodley, Nat Wolff, and Ansel Elgort accept the award for choice movie: drama for The Fault In Our Stars. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jason Derulo performs onstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jason Derulo performs onstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
Jason Derulo performs onstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
(R-L) Tyler Blackburn, Keegan Allen, and Ian Harding present the award for choice reality show.

(R-L) Tyler Blackburn, Keegan Allen, and Ian Harding present the award for choice reality show.

Monday, August 11, 2014
(R-L) Tyler Blackburn, Keegan Allen, and Ian Harding present the award for choice reality show.
Becky G performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Becky G performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
Becky G performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Donald Sutherland accepts the Choice Movie Villain award for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Donald Sutherland accepts the Choice Movie Villain award for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
Actor Donald Sutherland accepts the Choice Movie Villain award for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
(L-R) Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner accept the choice reality show award for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(L-R) Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner accept the choice reality show award for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
(L-R) Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner accept the choice reality show award for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lea Michele poses backstage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Lea Michele poses backstage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Lea Michele poses backstage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Nina Dobrev, left, and Kellan Lutz present the award for choice movie actress: action/adventure. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nina Dobrev, left, and Kellan Lutz present the award for choice movie actress: action/adventure. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
Nina Dobrev, left, and Kellan Lutz present the award for choice movie actress: action/adventure. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
(L-R) Neil Perry, Kimberly Perry and Reid Perry, of the musical group The Band Perry, present the award for choice TV actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(L-R) Neil Perry, Kimberly Perry and Reid Perry, of the musical group The Band Perry, present the award for choice TV actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
(L-R) Neil Perry, Kimberly Perry and Reid Perry, of the musical group The Band Perry, present the award for choice TV actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nat Wolff and Hailee Steinfeld present the Choice Movie Actor: Comedy award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nat Wolff and Hailee Steinfeld present the Choice Movie Actor: Comedy award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
Nat Wolff and Hailee Steinfeld present the Choice Movie Actor: Comedy award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Lopez is interrupted by host Tyler Posey as she presents the award for choice movie: drama. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jennifer Lopez is interrupted by host Tyler Posey as she presents the award for choice movie: drama. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
Jennifer Lopez is interrupted by host Tyler Posey as she presents the award for choice movie: drama. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Zendaya poses backstage after winning the Candie's Choice Style Icon award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Zendaya poses backstage after winning the Candie's Choice Style Icon award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Zendaya poses backstage after winning the Candie's Choice Style Icon award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musical group Fifth Harmony present the award for choice webstar: female and male. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Musical group Fifth Harmony present the award for choice webstar: female and male. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
Musical group Fifth Harmony present the award for choice webstar: female and male. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tyler Oakley, left, and Bethany Mota accept the award for Choice Webstar: female and male. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tyler Oakley, left, and Bethany Mota accept the award for Choice Webstar: female and male. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
Tyler Oakley, left, and Bethany Mota accept the award for Choice Webstar: female and male. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jake Roche, of the musical group Rixton performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jake Roche, of the musical group Rixton performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
Jake Roche, of the musical group Rixton performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift presents the award for choice movie actor: drama. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift presents the award for choice movie actor: drama. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
Taylor Swift presents the award for choice movie actor: drama. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Selena Gomez accepts the award for ultimate choice. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Selena Gomez accepts the award for ultimate choice. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
Selena Gomez accepts the award for ultimate choice. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shailene Woodley accepts the award for choice movie actress: action/adventure for Divergent. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Shailene Woodley accepts the award for choice movie actress: action/adventure for Divergent. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
Shailene Woodley accepts the award for choice movie actress: action/adventure for Divergent. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ian Somerhalder takes a selfie as he arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ian Somerhalder takes a selfie as he arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Ian Somerhalder takes a selfie as he arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
(L-R) Demi Lovato accepts the XPression: Choice Summer Song Award and the XPression: Choice Music Star Award from hosts Tyler Posey and Sarah Hyland. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(L-R) Demi Lovato accepts the XPression: Choice Summer Song Award and the XPression: Choice Music Star Award from hosts Tyler Posey and Sarah Hyland. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
(L-R) Demi Lovato accepts the XPression: Choice Summer Song Award and the XPression: Choice Music Star Award from hosts Tyler Posey and Sarah Hyland. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fifth Harmony poses backstage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Fifth Harmony poses backstage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Fifth Harmony poses backstage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cast members of The Fault In Our Stars embrace as they win the award for choice movie: drama. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members of The Fault In Our Stars embrace as they win the award for choice movie: drama. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
Cast members of The Fault In Our Stars embrace as they win the award for choice movie: drama. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Josh Hutcherson poses with his Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy award for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Josh Hutcherson poses with his Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy award for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Josh Hutcherson poses with his Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy award for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ariana Grande accepts the award for choice female artist for Problem. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ariana Grande accepts the award for choice female artist for Problem. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
Ariana Grande accepts the award for choice female artist for Problem. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift, left, presents the award for choice movie actor: drama to Ansel Elgort for The Fault in Our Stars. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift, left, presents the award for choice movie actor: drama to Ansel Elgort for The Fault in Our Stars. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
Taylor Swift, left, presents the award for choice movie actor: drama to Ansel Elgort for The Fault in Our Stars. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lea Michele, left, and Paul Wesley present the award for choice movie villain. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lea Michele, left, and Paul Wesley present the award for choice movie villain. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
Lea Michele, left, and Paul Wesley present the award for choice movie villain. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Odeya Rush accepts the award for Olay fresh effects breakout star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Odeya Rush accepts the award for Olay fresh effects breakout star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
Odeya Rush accepts the award for Olay fresh effects breakout star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lea Michele poses backstage after winning the Choice TV Actress: Comedy award for Glee. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Lea Michele poses backstage after winning the Choice TV Actress: Comedy award for Glee. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Lea Michele poses backstage after winning the Choice TV Actress: Comedy award for Glee. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Hosts Sarah Hyland, left, and Tyler Posey speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Hosts Sarah Hyland, left, and Tyler Posey speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
Hosts Sarah Hyland, left, and Tyler Posey speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Becky G performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Becky G performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
Becky G performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shailene Woodley accepts the award for choice movie actress: action/adventure for Divergent. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Shailene Woodley accepts the award for choice movie actress: action/adventure for Divergent. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
Shailene Woodley accepts the award for choice movie actress: action/adventure for Divergent. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Josh Hutcherson accepts the award for choice movie actor: sci-fi/fantasy for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Josh Hutcherson accepts the award for choice movie actor: sci-fi/fantasy for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
Josh Hutcherson accepts the award for choice movie actor: sci-fi/fantasy for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Demi Lovato and Cher LLoyd perform Really Don't Care. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Demi Lovato and Cher LLoyd perform Really Don't Care. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
Singer Demi Lovato and Cher LLoyd perform Really Don't Care. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Lopez is interrupted by host Tyler Posey as she presents the award for choice movie: drama. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jennifer Lopez is interrupted by host Tyler Posey as she presents the award for choice movie: drama. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
Jennifer Lopez is interrupted by host Tyler Posey as she presents the award for choice movie: drama. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bella Thorne, left, and Cameron Dallas present the award for choice style icon. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Bella Thorne, left, and Cameron Dallas present the award for choice style icon. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
Bella Thorne, left, and Cameron Dallas present the award for choice style icon. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lucy Hale poses backstage after winning the Choice TV Actress; Drama award for Pretty Little Liars. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Lucy Hale poses backstage after winning the Choice TV Actress; Drama award for Pretty Little Liars. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, August 11, 2014
Lucy Hale poses backstage after winning the Choice TV Actress; Drama award for Pretty Little Liars. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Nasri from the musical group Magic! performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nasri from the musical group Magic! performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
Nasri from the musical group Magic! performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Josh Hutcherson accepts the award for choice movie actor: sci-fi/fantasy for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Josh Hutcherson accepts the award for choice movie actor: sci-fi/fantasy for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 11, 2014
Josh Hutcherson accepts the award for choice movie actor: sci-fi/fantasy for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
