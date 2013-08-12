Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 12, 2013 | 9:41am EDT

Teen Choice Awards

<p>Actress Lea Michele walks off stage with "Glee" co-stars Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley and Kevin McHale after accepting the Choice TV Actress: Comedy Award, as a photo of the late Cory Monteith is projected on a screen at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Lea Michele walks off stage with "Glee" co-stars Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley and Kevin McHale after accepting the Choice TV Actress: Comedy Award, as a photo of the late Cory Monteith is projected on a screen at the Teen Choice Awards at the...more

Monday, August 12, 2013

Actress Lea Michele walks off stage with "Glee" co-stars Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley and Kevin McHale after accepting the Choice TV Actress: Comedy Award, as a photo of the late Cory Monteith is projected on a screen at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 35
<p>Singer Miley Cyrus dances in front of fans as she accepts the Choice Summer Song Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Miley Cyrus dances in front of fans as she accepts the Choice Summer Song Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 12, 2013

Singer Miley Cyrus dances in front of fans as she accepts the Choice Summer Song Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 35
<p>Actresses Abigail Breslin (L) and Hailee Steinfeld speak on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actresses Abigail Breslin (L) and Hailee Steinfeld speak on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 12, 2013

Actresses Abigail Breslin (L) and Hailee Steinfeld speak on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 35
<p>Lead vocalist Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Lead vocalist Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 12, 2013

Lead vocalist Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 35
<p>Cast members of the TV series "Pretty Little Liars" pose after winning the Choice Drama TV show award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Cast members of the TV series "Pretty Little Liars" pose after winning the Choice Drama TV show award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, August 12, 2013

Cast members of the TV series "Pretty Little Liars" pose after winning the Choice Drama TV show award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
5 / 35
<p>Nelly performs with Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Nelly performs with Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 12, 2013

Nelly performs with Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 35
<p>Actress Lea Michele accepts the Choice TV Actress: Comedy Award, next to "Glee" co-stars (L-R) Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley and Kevin McHale at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Lea Michele accepts the Choice TV Actress: Comedy Award, next to "Glee" co-stars (L-R) Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley and Kevin McHale at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013....more

Monday, August 12, 2013

Actress Lea Michele accepts the Choice TV Actress: Comedy Award, next to "Glee" co-stars (L-R) Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley and Kevin McHale at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 35
<p>Members of the group Emblem3 leap in the air after winning the Choice Music Breakout Group at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Members of the group Emblem3 leap in the air after winning the Choice Music Breakout Group at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, August 12, 2013

Members of the group Emblem3 leap in the air after winning the Choice Music Breakout Group at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
8 / 35
<p>Actor Ashton Kutcher high-fives fans after accepting the Ultimate Choice Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Ashton Kutcher high-fives fans after accepting the Ultimate Choice Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 12, 2013

Actor Ashton Kutcher high-fives fans after accepting the Ultimate Choice Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 35
<p>Actor Logan Lerman (L) accepts the Choice Movie Actor: Drama Award, as actor Adam DeVine jokes behind him, at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Logan Lerman (L) accepts the Choice Movie Actor: Drama Award, as actor Adam DeVine jokes behind him, at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 12, 2013

Actor Logan Lerman (L) accepts the Choice Movie Actor: Drama Award, as actor Adam DeVine jokes behind him, at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 35
<p>Lead vocalist Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Lead vocalist Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 12, 2013

Lead vocalist Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 35
<p>The cast of television series "Glee" accepts the Choice TV Show: Comedy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

The cast of television series "Glee" accepts the Choice TV Show: Comedy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 12, 2013

The cast of television series "Glee" accepts the Choice TV Show: Comedy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 35
<p>Actor Liam Hemsworth greets fans at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Liam Hemsworth greets fans at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 12, 2013

Actor Liam Hemsworth greets fans at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 35
<p>Actress and singer Miley Cyrus poses for photographers after being named this years' Candies' Choice Style Icon at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Actress and singer Miley Cyrus poses for photographers after being named this years' Candies' Choice Style Icon at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, August 12, 2013

Actress and singer Miley Cyrus poses for photographers after being named this years' Candies' Choice Style Icon at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
14 / 35
<p>The cast of "Pitch Perfect" accepts the Choice Movie: Comedy at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

The cast of "Pitch Perfect" accepts the Choice Movie: Comedy at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 12, 2013

The cast of "Pitch Perfect" accepts the Choice Movie: Comedy at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 35
<p>Actress Lea Michele hugs "Glee" co-stars Jenna Ushkowitz (L), Amber Riley (back, obscured) and Kevin McHale after accepting the Choice TV Actress: Comedy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Lea Michele hugs "Glee" co-stars Jenna Ushkowitz (L), Amber Riley (back, obscured) and Kevin McHale after accepting the Choice TV Actress: Comedy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August...more

Monday, August 12, 2013

Actress Lea Michele hugs "Glee" co-stars Jenna Ushkowitz (L), Amber Riley (back, obscured) and Kevin McHale after accepting the Choice TV Actress: Comedy Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 35
<p>Actress Shay Mitchell from the TV series "Pretty Little Liars" poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Actress Shay Mitchell from the TV series "Pretty Little Liars" poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, August 12, 2013

Actress Shay Mitchell from the TV series "Pretty Little Liars" poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
17 / 35
<p>Australian actress Rebel Wilson poses after winning the Choice Actress in a comedy film for her role as Fat Amy in "Pitch Perfect" at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Australian actress Rebel Wilson poses after winning the Choice Actress in a comedy film for her role as Fat Amy in "Pitch Perfect" at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred...more

Monday, August 12, 2013

Australian actress Rebel Wilson poses after winning the Choice Actress in a comedy film for her role as Fat Amy in "Pitch Perfect" at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
18 / 35
<p>Actress Bella Thorne poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Actress Bella Thorne poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, August 12, 2013

Actress Bella Thorne poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
19 / 35
<p>Singer Selena Gomez accepts the Choice Break-up Song at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Selena Gomez accepts the Choice Break-up Song at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 12, 2013

Singer Selena Gomez accepts the Choice Break-up Song at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 35
<p>Actress Nina Dobrev poses at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Actress Nina Dobrev poses at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, August 12, 2013

Actress Nina Dobrev poses at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
21 / 35
<p>Olympic gymnast Gabrielle Douglas accepts the Choice Female Athlete at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Olympic gymnast Gabrielle Douglas accepts the Choice Female Athlete at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 12, 2013

Olympic gymnast Gabrielle Douglas accepts the Choice Female Athlete at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 35
<p>British singer Cher Lloyd poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

British singer Cher Lloyd poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, August 12, 2013

British singer Cher Lloyd poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
23 / 35
<p>Actress Katie Cassidy poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Actress Katie Cassidy poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, August 12, 2013

Actress Katie Cassidy poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
24 / 35
<p>Actress Kerry Washington poses at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Actress Kerry Washington poses at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, August 12, 2013

Actress Kerry Washington poses at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
25 / 35
<p>Singer Nick Jonas accepts the Inspire Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Nick Jonas accepts the Inspire Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 12, 2013

Singer Nick Jonas accepts the Inspire Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
26 / 35
<p>Singer Demi Lovato performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Demi Lovato performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 12, 2013

Singer Demi Lovato performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
27 / 35
<p>Members of English-Irish pop boy band "One Direction" pose as they arrive at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Members of English-Irish pop boy band "One Direction" pose as they arrive at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, August 12, 2013

Members of English-Irish pop boy band "One Direction" pose as they arrive at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
28 / 35
<p>Members of the British girl group "Little Mix" pose as they arrive at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Members of the British girl group "Little Mix" pose as they arrive at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, August 12, 2013

Members of the British girl group "Little Mix" pose as they arrive at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
29 / 35
<p>Actresses Tamera Mowry (L) and Tia Mowry (R) pose with their brother Tahj as they arrive at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Actresses Tamera Mowry (L) and Tia Mowry (R) pose with their brother Tahj as they arrive at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, August 12, 2013

Actresses Tamera Mowry (L) and Tia Mowry (R) pose with their brother Tahj as they arrive at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
30 / 35
<p>Actress Lucy Hale poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Actress Lucy Hale poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, August 12, 2013

Actress Lucy Hale poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
31 / 35
<p>Television personality Jenni "JWoww" Farley poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Television personality Jenni "JWoww" Farley poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, August 12, 2013

Television personality Jenni "JWoww" Farley poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
32 / 35
<p>Singer Joe Jonas and girlfriend Blanda Eggenschwiler pose as they arrive at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Singer Joe Jonas and girlfriend Blanda Eggenschwiler pose as they arrive at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, August 12, 2013

Singer Joe Jonas and girlfriend Blanda Eggenschwiler pose as they arrive at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
33 / 35
<p>English actress Lily Collins poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

English actress Lily Collins poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, August 12, 2013

English actress Lily Collins poses as she arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
34 / 35
<p>Actress Sandra Bullock accepts the Choice Summer Movie Star: Female Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Sandra Bullock accepts the Choice Summer Movie Star: Female Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 12, 2013

Actress Sandra Bullock accepts the Choice Summer Movie Star: Female Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Highest-paid TV personalities

Highest-paid TV personalities

Next Slideshows

Highest-paid TV personalities

Highest-paid TV personalities

Simon Cowell tops Forbes' list of Highest-Paid TV Personalities.

Aug 08 2013
Grammy camp

Grammy camp

Country star Vince Gill takes part in a Brooklyn-based "Grammy camp" for high school students.

Aug 07 2013
High-end prison fashion

High-end prison fashion

Prisoners knit clothes for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Rio de Janeiro.

Aug 05 2013
Highest-paid actresses

Highest-paid actresses

Angelina Jolie tops the list of highest-paid actresses.

Jul 29 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast