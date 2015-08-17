Teen Choice Awards
Actress Bella Thorne poses backstage with her award for Choice Movie Villian for her role in the film "The Duff" at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Flo Rida performs "I Don't Like It, I Love It" during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nina Dobrev removes her fake fangs as she accepts the award for choice TV actress Sci-fi fantasy for her role in "The Vampire Diaries" during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The group Fifth Harmony poses backstage with their award for Choice Music Group: Female at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Britney Spears accepts the award for choice style icon during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Gabourey Sidibe, from the television drama "Empire," dances during a performance of "You're So Beautiful" at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Five Seconds of Summer performs "She's Kinda Hot" during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Wiz Khalifa and Michelle Rodriguez present the award for choice TV breakout show during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Little Mix performs "Black Magic" during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Jordana Brewster (L), Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez pose backstage with the award for Choice Movie: Action/Adventure for the film "Furious 7" at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chloe Grace Moretz accepts the award for choice movie actress drama during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jussie Smollet (L) and Bryshere Y. Gray accept the award for choice TV breakout show for "Empire" during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Nina Dobrev poses backstage with her award for Choice TV Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy for her role on The CW series "The Vampire Diaries" at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bryshere Gray performs "You're So Beautiful" during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Josh Peck (L) and John Stamos perform a comedy routine during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Josh Hutcherson poses backstage with his Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy award for his role in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Sarah Hyland and Skyler Astin present the award for choice comedian during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ellen DeGeneres accepts the award for choice comedian from presenter Skylar Astin during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jussie Smollet perfoms "You're So Beautiful" during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Comedy group The Janoskians pose backstage at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rachel Platten performs "Fight Song" during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chloe Lukasiak poses backstage with her award for Choice Dancer at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
The group Little Mix poses backstage with their award for Choice Music: Breakout Artist at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia di Rossi (R) leave after DeGeneres accepted the award for choice comedian during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lea Michele poses backstage with her award for Choice TV Actress: Comedy for her role on FOX series "Glee" at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Vin Diesel accepts the award for choice action/adventure movie for "Furious 7" with cast members Jordana Brewster (L), Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fifth Harmony accept the award for choice summer song for "Worth It" during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Bryshere Y. Gray poses backstage with the award for Choice TV: Breakout Show for "Empire" at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Robin Thicke (L) and Flo Rida perform "I Don't Like It, I Love It" during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin pose backstage with her award for Choice Movie Villian for her role in the film "The Duff" at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bethany Mota accepts the award for choice female web star during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Skylar Astin poses backstage with his award for Choice Movie Actor: Comedy for his role in the film "Pitch Perfect 2" at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Terry Crews leaps as he poses backstage at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Next Slideshows
Broadway debut of Hamilton
At the opening night of Lin-Manuel Miranda's new play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York.
Best-dressed list
Vanity Fair releases their annual International Best-Dressed List.
World's highest-paid actors
The top-earning actors from Hollywood to Bollywood.
Bobbi Kristina Brown laid to rest
Bobbi Kristina Brown is buried alongside her mother Whitney Houston.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.