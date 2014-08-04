Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 4, 2014 | 5:45pm EDT

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiere

A life-size model of the character "Donatello" is pictured at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A life-size model of the character "Donatello" is pictured at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 04, 2014
A life-size model of the character "Donatello" is pictured at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 18
Cast members Megan Fox and Will Arnett pose at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Megan Fox and Will Arnett pose at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 04, 2014
Cast members Megan Fox and Will Arnett pose at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 18
Director Jonathan Liebesman poses at a block party following the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Jonathan Liebesman poses at a block party following the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 04, 2014
Director Jonathan Liebesman poses at a block party following the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 18
Cast member Jeremy Howard poses with a life-size model of the character "Donatello" at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Jeremy Howard poses with a life-size model of the character "Donatello" at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 04, 2014
Cast member Jeremy Howard poses with a life-size model of the character "Donatello" at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 18
Producer Michael Bay takes a selfie with fans at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Producer Michael Bay takes a selfie with fans at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 04, 2014
Producer Michael Bay takes a selfie with fans at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 18
Cast member Alan Ritchson greets fans at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Alan Ritchson greets fans at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 04, 2014
Cast member Alan Ritchson greets fans at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 18
Cast member Noel Fisher poses at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Noel Fisher poses at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 04, 2014
Cast member Noel Fisher poses at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 18
Cast member Pete Ploszek poses with fans at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Pete Ploszek poses with fans at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 04, 2014
Cast member Pete Ploszek poses with fans at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 18
Producer Michael Bay and cast member Megan Fox pose at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Producer Michael Bay and cast member Megan Fox pose at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 04, 2014
Producer Michael Bay and cast member Megan Fox pose at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 18
Cast member Megan Fox poses with fans at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Megan Fox poses with fans at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 04, 2014
Cast member Megan Fox poses with fans at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 18
Cast member Alan Ritchson poses at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Alan Ritchson poses at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 04, 2014
Cast member Alan Ritchson poses at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 18
Cast member Danny Woodburn is greeted by co-stars Jeremy Howard, Alan Ritchson, Pete Ploszek and Noel Fisher at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Danny Woodburn is greeted by co-stars Jeremy Howard, Alan Ritchson, Pete Ploszek and Noel Fisher at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 04, 2014
Cast member Danny Woodburn is greeted by co-stars Jeremy Howard, Alan Ritchson, Pete Ploszek and Noel Fisher at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 18
Cast member Megan Fox signs autographs at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Megan Fox signs autographs at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 04, 2014
Cast member Megan Fox signs autographs at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 18
Cast member Will Arnett poses at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Will Arnett poses at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 04, 2014
Cast member Will Arnett poses at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 18
Cast member Megan Fox poses with fans at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Megan Fox poses with fans at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 04, 2014
Cast member Megan Fox poses with fans at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 18
Cast member Megan Fox attends the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Megan Fox attends the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 04, 2014
Cast member Megan Fox attends the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 18
Cast member Will Arnett is interviewed at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Will Arnett is interviewed at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 04, 2014
Cast member Will Arnett is interviewed at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 18
Cast member Megan Fox poses at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Megan Fox poses at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, August 04, 2014
Cast member Megan Fox poses at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
'Woodstock' in Poland

'Woodstock' in Poland

Next Slideshows

'Woodstock' in Poland

'Woodstock' in Poland

Half a million people revel in the mud pits and music at the Woodstock Festival in Poland.

Aug 04 2014
Highest-paid country stars

Highest-paid country stars

Ranking the highest-paid country musicians.

Jul 29 2014
Celebrities at Comic-Con

Celebrities at Comic-Con

Celebrities come out to promote their upcoming projects at Comic-Con in San Diego.

Jul 28 2014
Best of Comic-Con

Best of Comic-Con

Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.

Jul 28 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast