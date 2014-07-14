Ten World Cup moments
No. 1 - THE "MINEIRAZO". This was the tournament where Brazil were supposed to shake off the historical scars of the 1950 "Maracanazo" World Cup. Instead they collapsed horribly to Germany 7-1 in the semi-final in Belo Horizonte's Mineirao stadium. ...more
No. 2 - THE BITE. Uruguay striker Luis Suarez turned villain in a game against Italy by inexplicably biting defender Giorgio Chiellini towards the end. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
No. 3 - THE WINNER. In the 113th minute, with the score at 0-0 and penalties looming after a tense game where both sides missed good chances, Mario Goetze received a cross from Andre Schuerrle, controlled it on his chest and slammed it past...more
No. 4 - THE FOUL. Brazil's World Cup effectively ended when Colombia defender Juan Zuniga charged into their marquee striker Neymar with a raised knee, leaving him in tears on a stretcher with a broken vertebra. Brazil won that game 2-1, but the...more
No. 5 - THE RECORD. Veteran Germany striker Miroslav Klose's close-range strike against Brazil in the semi-final after 23 minutes made him the tournament's all-time leading scorer with 16 goals. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
No. 6 - THE GOAL. Colombia's attacking midfielder James Rodriguez arguably overshadowed other players with consistently brilliant performances. His best moment came against Uruguay in the last 16 when the ball arched towards him 25 meters out....more
No. 7 - THE DANCE. No-one shakes it like the Colombians. Their joyous, hip-swaying goal celebrations will live long in the memory. It was left back Pablo Armero, with a history of dancing for club and country, who led the way after scoring against...more
No. 8 - THE HEAD-BUTT. Cameroon's miserable World Cup hit a shocking low when defender Benoit Assou-Ekotto head-butted team mate Benjamin Moukandjo towards the end of their 4-0 capitulation to Croatia. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
No. 9 - THE PRAYERS. Algeria ended their 28-year-old wait for a World Cup goal when Sofiane Feghouli converted a spot-kick in the 25th minute to give them a 1-0 lead over Belgium. The players, representing the only Arab nation at the World Cup, wore...more
No. 10 - THE CROSSBAR. In the dying seconds of extra time with the score at 1-1 in their last-16 game, Chile striker Mauricio Pinilla hit a thunderous shot that rattled off the crossbar to leave Brazil counting their lucky stars as they went to...more
