Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 14, 2014 | 2:15pm EDT

Ten World Cup moments

No. 1 - THE "MINEIRAZO". This was the tournament where Brazil were supposed to shake off the historical scars of the 1950 "Maracanazo" World Cup. Instead they collapsed horribly to Germany 7-1 in the semi-final in Belo Horizonte's Mineirao stadium. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

No. 1 - THE "MINEIRAZO". This was the tournament where Brazil were supposed to shake off the historical scars of the 1950 "Maracanazo" World Cup. Instead they collapsed horribly to Germany 7-1 in the semi-final in Belo Horizonte's Mineirao stadium. ...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
No. 1 - THE "MINEIRAZO". This was the tournament where Brazil were supposed to shake off the historical scars of the 1950 "Maracanazo" World Cup. Instead they collapsed horribly to Germany 7-1 in the semi-final in Belo Horizonte's Mineirao stadium. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
1 / 10
No. 2 - THE BITE. Uruguay striker Luis Suarez turned villain in a game against Italy by inexplicably biting defender Giorgio Chiellini towards the end. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

No. 2 - THE BITE. Uruguay striker Luis Suarez turned villain in a game against Italy by inexplicably biting defender Giorgio Chiellini towards the end. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Monday, July 14, 2014
No. 2 - THE BITE. Uruguay striker Luis Suarez turned villain in a game against Italy by inexplicably biting defender Giorgio Chiellini towards the end. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
2 / 10
No. 3 - THE WINNER. In the 113th minute, with the score at 0-0 and penalties looming after a tense game where both sides missed good chances, Mario Goetze received a cross from Andre Schuerrle, controlled it on his chest and slammed it past Argentina's Sergio Romero to win the game, sending his homeland into raptures and writing himself into football history. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

No. 3 - THE WINNER. In the 113th minute, with the score at 0-0 and penalties looming after a tense game where both sides missed good chances, Mario Goetze received a cross from Andre Schuerrle, controlled it on his chest and slammed it past...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
No. 3 - THE WINNER. In the 113th minute, with the score at 0-0 and penalties looming after a tense game where both sides missed good chances, Mario Goetze received a cross from Andre Schuerrle, controlled it on his chest and slammed it past Argentina's Sergio Romero to win the game, sending his homeland into raptures and writing himself into football history. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
3 / 10
No. 4 - THE FOUL. Brazil's World Cup effectively ended when Colombia defender Juan Zuniga charged into their marquee striker Neymar with a raised knee, leaving him in tears on a stretcher with a broken vertebra. Brazil won that game 2-1, but the emotionally fragile team collapsed afterwards, losing 7-1 to Germany. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

No. 4 - THE FOUL. Brazil's World Cup effectively ended when Colombia defender Juan Zuniga charged into their marquee striker Neymar with a raised knee, leaving him in tears on a stretcher with a broken vertebra. Brazil won that game 2-1, but the...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
No. 4 - THE FOUL. Brazil's World Cup effectively ended when Colombia defender Juan Zuniga charged into their marquee striker Neymar with a raised knee, leaving him in tears on a stretcher with a broken vertebra. Brazil won that game 2-1, but the emotionally fragile team collapsed afterwards, losing 7-1 to Germany. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
4 / 10
No. 5 - THE RECORD. Veteran Germany striker Miroslav Klose's close-range strike against Brazil in the semi-final after 23 minutes made him the tournament's all-time leading scorer with 16 goals. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

No. 5 - THE RECORD. Veteran Germany striker Miroslav Klose's close-range strike against Brazil in the semi-final after 23 minutes made him the tournament's all-time leading scorer with 16 goals. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Monday, July 14, 2014
No. 5 - THE RECORD. Veteran Germany striker Miroslav Klose's close-range strike against Brazil in the semi-final after 23 minutes made him the tournament's all-time leading scorer with 16 goals. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
5 / 10
No. 6 - THE GOAL. Colombia's attacking midfielder James Rodriguez arguably overshadowed other players with consistently brilliant performances. His best moment came against Uruguay in the last 16 when the ball arched towards him 25 meters out. Rodriguez checked the positioning of the goalkeeper before chesting the ball down and, in one fluid movement, turning and firing a left-foot volley in off the underside of the crossbar. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool

No. 6 - THE GOAL. Colombia's attacking midfielder James Rodriguez arguably overshadowed other players with consistently brilliant performances. His best moment came against Uruguay in the last 16 when the ball arched towards him 25 meters out....more

Monday, July 14, 2014
No. 6 - THE GOAL. Colombia's attacking midfielder James Rodriguez arguably overshadowed other players with consistently brilliant performances. His best moment came against Uruguay in the last 16 when the ball arched towards him 25 meters out. Rodriguez checked the positioning of the goalkeeper before chesting the ball down and, in one fluid movement, turning and firing a left-foot volley in off the underside of the crossbar. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool
Close
6 / 10
No. 7 - THE DANCE. No-one shakes it like the Colombians. Their joyous, hip-swaying goal celebrations will live long in the memory. It was left back Pablo Armero, with a history of dancing for club and country, who led the way after scoring against Greece in their opening game in the fifth minute. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

No. 7 - THE DANCE. No-one shakes it like the Colombians. Their joyous, hip-swaying goal celebrations will live long in the memory. It was left back Pablo Armero, with a history of dancing for club and country, who led the way after scoring against...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
No. 7 - THE DANCE. No-one shakes it like the Colombians. Their joyous, hip-swaying goal celebrations will live long in the memory. It was left back Pablo Armero, with a history of dancing for club and country, who led the way after scoring against Greece in their opening game in the fifth minute. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
7 / 10
No. 8 - THE HEAD-BUTT. Cameroon's miserable World Cup hit a shocking low when defender Benoit Assou-Ekotto head-butted team mate Benjamin Moukandjo towards the end of their 4-0 capitulation to Croatia. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

No. 8 - THE HEAD-BUTT. Cameroon's miserable World Cup hit a shocking low when defender Benoit Assou-Ekotto head-butted team mate Benjamin Moukandjo towards the end of their 4-0 capitulation to Croatia. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, July 14, 2014
No. 8 - THE HEAD-BUTT. Cameroon's miserable World Cup hit a shocking low when defender Benoit Assou-Ekotto head-butted team mate Benjamin Moukandjo towards the end of their 4-0 capitulation to Croatia. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
8 / 10
No. 9 - THE PRAYERS. Algeria ended their 28-year-old wait for a World Cup goal when Sofiane Feghouli converted a spot-kick in the 25th minute to give them a 1-0 lead over Belgium. The players, representing the only Arab nation at the World Cup, wore their Muslim faith proudly by kneeling in prayer to give thanks for the goal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

No. 9 - THE PRAYERS. Algeria ended their 28-year-old wait for a World Cup goal when Sofiane Feghouli converted a spot-kick in the 25th minute to give them a 1-0 lead over Belgium. The players, representing the only Arab nation at the World Cup, wore...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
No. 9 - THE PRAYERS. Algeria ended their 28-year-old wait for a World Cup goal when Sofiane Feghouli converted a spot-kick in the 25th minute to give them a 1-0 lead over Belgium. The players, representing the only Arab nation at the World Cup, wore their Muslim faith proudly by kneeling in prayer to give thanks for the goal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
9 / 10
No. 10 - THE CROSSBAR. In the dying seconds of extra time with the score at 1-1 in their last-16 game, Chile striker Mauricio Pinilla hit a thunderous shot that rattled off the crossbar to leave Brazil counting their lucky stars as they went to penalties. Chile lost the shootout, but had Pinilla's shot gone just slightly lower, he would have become a national hero by overturning a painful history of defeats by Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

No. 10 - THE CROSSBAR. In the dying seconds of extra time with the score at 1-1 in their last-16 game, Chile striker Mauricio Pinilla hit a thunderous shot that rattled off the crossbar to leave Brazil counting their lucky stars as they went to...more

Monday, July 14, 2014
No. 10 - THE CROSSBAR. In the dying seconds of extra time with the score at 1-1 in their last-16 game, Chile striker Mauricio Pinilla hit a thunderous shot that rattled off the crossbar to leave Brazil counting their lucky stars as they went to penalties. Chile lost the shootout, but had Pinilla's shot gone just slightly lower, he would have become a national hero by overturning a painful history of defeats by Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Germany 1 - Argentina 0

Germany 1 - Argentina 0

Next Slideshows

Germany 1 - Argentina 0

Germany 1 - Argentina 0

Highlights from the World Cup final.

Jul 13 2014
Brazil 0 - 3 Netherlands

Brazil 0 - 3 Netherlands

Brazil takes on Netherlands for third place.

Jul 12 2014
King James returns

King James returns

LeBron James chooses the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jul 11 2014
Brazil fans weep

Brazil fans weep

Brazil fans react to their World Cup defeat.

Jul 09 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast