Ten years ago in London

Vanessa Sykes (R) comforts her friend Caroline Hall after laying a floral tribute for the victims of the London bomb attacks near King's Cross Station, July 11, 2005. Their flatmate Philip Russell, had not been seen since the July 7 bombings,Sykes...more

Vanessa Sykes (R) comforts her friend Caroline Hall after laying a floral tribute for the victims of the London bomb attacks near King's Cross Station, July 11, 2005. Their flatmate Philip Russell, had not been seen since the July 7 bombings,Sykes and Hall said. Russell died aboard the number 30 bus in Tavistock Square. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close