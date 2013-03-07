Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 7, 2013 | 4:45pm EST

Tense watch on the Golan Heights

<p>Israelis use binoculars to see the fighting in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israelis use binoculars to see the fighting in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Israelis use binoculars to see the fighting in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
1 / 14
<p>Indian United Nations peacekeepers stand at the gate to a U.N. base near the Kuneitra border crossing between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Indian United Nations peacekeepers stand at the gate to a U.N. base near the Kuneitra border crossing between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Indian United Nations peacekeepers stand at the gate to a U.N. base near the Kuneitra border crossing between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
2 / 14
<p>The Syrian village of al-Jamlah is seen in the background, as shepherds herd sheep on the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border, close to the ceasefire line between the two countries, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

The Syrian village of al-Jamlah is seen in the background, as shepherds herd sheep on the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border, close to the ceasefire line between the two countries, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 7, 2013....more

Thursday, March 07, 2013

The Syrian village of al-Jamlah is seen in the background, as shepherds herd sheep on the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border, close to the ceasefire line between the two countries, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
3 / 14
<p>Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
4 / 14
<p>A United Nations vehicle drives near the Syrian village of Al Jamla, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A United Nations vehicle drives near the Syrian village of Al Jamla, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A United Nations vehicle drives near the Syrian village of Al Jamla, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
5 / 14
<p>Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of Al Jamla, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of Al Jamla, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of Al Jamla, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
6 / 14
<p>India's United Nations peacekeepers salute as a U.N. vehicle crosses from Syria into Israel at the Kuneitra border crossing on the Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

India's United Nations peacekeepers salute as a U.N. vehicle crosses from Syria into Israel at the Kuneitra border crossing on the Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 07, 2013

India's United Nations peacekeepers salute as a U.N. vehicle crosses from Syria into Israel at the Kuneitra border crossing on the Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
7 / 14
<p>Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
8 / 14
<p>An Israeli soldier from the engineering corps holds a flag as he stands atop an armoured personnel carrier (APC) during a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli soldier from the engineering corps holds a flag as he stands atop an armoured personnel carrier (APC) during a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 07, 2013

An Israeli soldier from the engineering corps holds a flag as he stands atop an armoured personnel carrier (APC) during a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
9 / 14
<p>Israeli soldiers from the Nahal infantry brigade take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers from the Nahal infantry brigade take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Israeli soldiers from the Nahal infantry brigade take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
10 / 14
<p>Israeli soldiers carry a mock victim on a stretcher as they take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers carry a mock victim on a stretcher as they take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Israeli soldiers carry a mock victim on a stretcher as they take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
11 / 14
<p>A United Nations military police officer watches as trucks loaded with apples make their way across the Kuneitra border crossing between Israel and Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A United Nations military police officer watches as trucks loaded with apples make their way across the Kuneitra border crossing between Israel and Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A United Nations military police officer watches as trucks loaded with apples make their way across the Kuneitra border crossing between Israel and Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
12 / 14
<p>Israeli soldiers from the Nahal infantry brigade take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers from the Nahal infantry brigade take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Israeli soldiers from the Nahal infantry brigade take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
13 / 14
<p>An Israeli flag (L) is seen near a Syrian flag in the Golan Heights at the Kuneitra border crossing between the two countries March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli flag (L) is seen near a Syrian flag in the Golan Heights at the Kuneitra border crossing between the two countries March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 07, 2013

An Israeli flag (L) is seen near a Syrian flag in the Golan Heights at the Kuneitra border crossing between the two countries March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Fukushima today

Fukushima today

Next Slideshows

Fukushima today

Fukushima today

A media tour of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, crippled two years ago when a devastating tsunami hit Japan.

Mar 07 2013
Decline of dog racing

Decline of dog racing

Greyhound racing struggles to survive in England in the face of declining attendance and accusations of cruelty.

Mar 07 2013
The lone female miners of Bosnia

The lone female miners of Bosnia

The two female coal miners in all of Bosnia and Herzegovina are not left in the dark when it comes to their jobs.

Mar 07 2013
A truce worth fighting for

A truce worth fighting for

Rival gangs in El Salvador mark the first anniversary of their truce.

Mar 06 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast