Pictures | Wed Jul 2, 2014 | 6:45pm EDT

Tension in Jerusalem

A Palestinian kicks a tire after setting it ablaze during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Suha, mother of Mohammed Abu Khudair, shows a picture of her son on her mobile phone at their home in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
A Palestinian stone-thrower runs across a street with a board for protection during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
An injured Palestinian stone-thrower is helped by his comrades during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
A Palestinian prepares to hurl a stone as he stands in a cloud of smoke from tires set ablaze during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Palestinians set off firecrackers towards Israeli police during clashes in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Israeli riot police take up position during clashes with Palestinian stone-throwers in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
A Palestinian stone-thrower stands during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Palestinians hurl stones during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
A Palestinian stone-thrower takes cover during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Palestinians hurl stones during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Palestinian stone-throwers take cover during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
A Palestinian uses a sling to hurl a stone towards Israeli police during clashes in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Israeli soldiers detain a blindfolded Palestinian in the West Bank City of Hebron July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Israeli police crime scene investigators carry evidence from the scene where a body was found in the Jerusalem Forest July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
An Israeli police officer gestures in the Jerusalem Forest where a body was found July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Israeli riot police take position behind a car during clashes with Palestinian stone-throwers in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
