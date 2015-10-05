Edition:
Tension in Jerusalem

A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, October 5, 2015. Violence intensified in Jerusalem and the West Bank on Sunday after Israelis were targeted in two stabbing attacks and a Palestinian was killed in a clash with Israeli troops, officials said. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A family member of Aharon Bennett mourns next to his covered body before his funeral in Jerusalem October 4, 2015. A Palestinian man stabbed and killed two Israelis in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday before police shot him dead, officers said, amid an uptick in violence in the city and occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A Palestinian pushes a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian pushes a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A woman holds a sign during a protest in the city of Ashdod, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A woman holds a sign during a protest in the city of Ashdod, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A member of the Zaka Rescue and Recovery team cleans blood stains at the scene where a Palestinian was shot dead after he stabbed and killed two people in Jerusalem's Old City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A member of the Zaka Rescue and Recovery team cleans blood stains at the scene where a Palestinian was shot dead after he stabbed and killed two people in Jerusalem's Old City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
A Palestinian protester holds a rock as he walks past burning tyres during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester holds a rock as he walks past burning tyres during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A Palestinian pushes a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian pushes a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
An Israeli soldiers removes a burning tyre away from a checkpoint during with Palestinian protesters in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

An Israeli soldiers removes a burning tyre away from a checkpoint during with Palestinian protesters in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
An Israeli policeman prevents a Palestinian man from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli policeman prevents a Palestinian man from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Palestinian protesters run away as Israeli police throw a stun grenade in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Palestinian protesters run away as Israeli police throw a stun grenade in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
An Israeli border policeman uses pepper spray on a Palestinian man during clashes near the Arab East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Wadi al-Joz October 2, 2015. An Israeli police spokesman said on Friday that Palestinian males under the age of 40 were banned access to al-Aqsa mosque and extra policemen were deployed around the Old City following the deadly shooting of an Israeli couple on Thursday night in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A Palestinian woman shouts slogans as she holds a Koran during clashes with Israeli police forces in Jerusalem's Old City September 13, 2015. Israeli police raided the plaza outside Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque on Sunday in what they said was a bid to head off Palestinian attempts to disrupt visits by Jews and foreign tourists on the eve of the Jewish New Year. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tyre during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police officers in Jerusalem's Old City, September 15, 2015. The U.S. State Department on Monday voiced concern about violence at the compound surrounding Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, an area revered by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount. REUTERS/Ammar Awad TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A Palestinian protester sits on a road during clashes with Israeli police in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester sits on a road during clashes with Israeli police in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A Palestinian national security officer prevents a boy from throwing stones at Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron September 29, 2015. Israeli police and Palestinians clashed on Sunday at Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound, where violence in recent weeks has raised international concern. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
A Palestinian woman looks out of a bus window during clashes between Palestinians protesters and Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian woman looks out of a bus window during clashes between Palestinians protesters and Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Palestinian national security officers try to prevent protesters from coming close to Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinian national security officers try to prevent protesters from coming close to Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
Palestinian protesters run away as Israeli police throw a stun grenade in Jerusalem's Old City, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian protesters run away as Israeli police throw a stun grenade in Jerusalem's Old City, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A Palestinian woman shouts slogans as she holds a Koran during clashes with Israeli police forces in Jerusalem's Old City, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian woman shouts slogans as she holds a Koran during clashes with Israeli police forces in Jerusalem's Old City, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A Palestinian protester jumps over a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester jumps over a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
Palestinian women gesture at an Israeli man during a protest by Palestinian women against Jewish visitors to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian women gesture at an Israeli man during a protest by Palestinian women against Jewish visitors to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A Palestinian throws a stone at Israeli police vehicle during a protest against Israeli police raid on Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near Israel's Ofer Prison near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 17, 2015. Saudi Arabia denounced on Thursday what it called violations by Israeli forces of Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, one of Islam's holiest sites, which has seen days of clashes between Israeli police and stone-throwing Palestinians.REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A Palestinian boy runs away from tear gas fired Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah October 5, 2015. A Palestinian teenager was killed on Monday in a clash with Israeli soldiers near the West Bank town of Bethlehem, a Palestinian hospital source said. Violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jerusalem has intensified in the past few weeks and the teenager's reported death was the latest in a series of incidents that has raised fears of wider escalation. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Palestinian woman displays Koran during a protest against Israeli police raids at al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian woman displays Koran during a protest against Israeli police raids at al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
An Israeli police officer fires teargas during clashes with Palestinian stone-throwers in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya October 4, 2015. A Palestinian man stabbed and killed two Israelis in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday before police shot him dead, officers said, amid an uptick in violence in the city and occupied West Bank. According to local media, the two men who were killed were identified as Nehemia Lavi, 41, of Jerusalem and Aharon Bennett, 21, of Beitar Illit. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
