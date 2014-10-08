Tension in Kashmir
An injured boy is taken to a hospital in Jammu, October 8, 2014. Thousands have taken refuge in camps in the disputed region of Kashmir after some of the most intense fighting between nuclear-armed neighbors Pakistan and India in a decade....more
A woman walks past a stain which locals said was the blood of an Indian villager killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian village women take shelter at a relief camp in Salehar village near Jammu, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian villagers sit in a tractor trolley as they move to safer places at Devi Garh village near Jammu, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian village woman mourns the death of her relative whom locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A villager stands at the doorway of a house that was damaged in the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India, at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala, near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Indian village girls look out from a window as they take shelter at a relief camp in Salehar village near Jammu, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Villagers sit on the debris of their house after it was damaged during the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A villager holds a pot with metal propellers of mortars, that locals say was fired from the Indian side of the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala, near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
An Indian villager stands next to the wall of a house that locals say was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian villagers stand near the body of a calf that locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Pakistani villager, who was injured during the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India, lies on a hospital bed at the military hospital in Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A villager is seen through the damaged roof of his house after it collapsed during the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Villagers survey the debris of their house after it was damaged during recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India, at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
An Indian villager clears the debris from his house, which locals said was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border, at Trewa village near Jammu, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Irum Shahzadi, a Pakistani villager, mourns the deaths of her two sons in the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India, while sitting with her other surviving and injured son at the military hospital in Sialkot, October 8, 2014. ...more
A girl walks past a stain which locals said was the blood of an Indian villager killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian villagers mourn the death of their relative whom locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Villagers with their children and luggage leave to a safer place at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Next Slideshows
Ebola in Texas
A Liberian national diagnosed with Ebola is fighting for his life in a Dallas hospital.
Search for volcano victims
Bodies are still being recovered in the aftermath of the deadly volcanic eruption of Mount Ontake in Japan.
Siege of Kobani
The Islamic State advances into the Syrian town, as Turkish troops assemble on the border.
Gay marriage in America
The Supreme Court declines to hear appeals to several gay marriage cases, thus allowing same-sex couples to get married in additional states.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.