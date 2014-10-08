Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 8, 2014 | 3:17pm EDT

Tension in Kashmir

An injured boy is taken to a hospital in Jammu, October 8, 2014. Thousands have taken refuge in camps in the disputed region of Kashmir after some of the most intense fighting between nuclear-armed neighbors Pakistan and India in a decade. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

An injured boy is taken to a hospital in Jammu, October 8, 2014. Thousands have taken refuge in camps in the disputed region of Kashmir after some of the most intense fighting between nuclear-armed neighbors Pakistan and India in a decade....more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
An injured boy is taken to a hospital in Jammu, October 8, 2014. Thousands have taken refuge in camps in the disputed region of Kashmir after some of the most intense fighting between nuclear-armed neighbors Pakistan and India in a decade. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
1 / 19
A woman walks past a stain which locals said was the blood of an Indian villager killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A woman walks past a stain which locals said was the blood of an Indian villager killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A woman walks past a stain which locals said was the blood of an Indian villager killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
2 / 19
Indian village women take shelter at a relief camp in Salehar village near Jammu, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Indian village women take shelter at a relief camp in Salehar village near Jammu, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Indian village women take shelter at a relief camp in Salehar village near Jammu, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
3 / 19
Indian villagers sit in a tractor trolley as they move to safer places at Devi Garh village near Jammu, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Indian villagers sit in a tractor trolley as they move to safer places at Devi Garh village near Jammu, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Indian villagers sit in a tractor trolley as they move to safer places at Devi Garh village near Jammu, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
4 / 19
An Indian village woman mourns the death of her relative whom locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

An Indian village woman mourns the death of her relative whom locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
An Indian village woman mourns the death of her relative whom locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
5 / 19
A villager stands at the doorway of a house that was damaged in the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India, at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala, near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A villager stands at the doorway of a house that was damaged in the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India, at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala, near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A villager stands at the doorway of a house that was damaged in the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India, at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala, near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
6 / 19
Indian village girls look out from a window as they take shelter at a relief camp in Salehar village near Jammu, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Indian village girls look out from a window as they take shelter at a relief camp in Salehar village near Jammu, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Indian village girls look out from a window as they take shelter at a relief camp in Salehar village near Jammu, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
7 / 19
Villagers sit on the debris of their house after it was damaged during the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Villagers sit on the debris of their house after it was damaged during the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Villagers sit on the debris of their house after it was damaged during the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
8 / 19
A villager holds a pot with metal propellers of mortars, that locals say was fired from the Indian side of the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala, near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A villager holds a pot with metal propellers of mortars, that locals say was fired from the Indian side of the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala, near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A villager holds a pot with metal propellers of mortars, that locals say was fired from the Indian side of the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala, near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
9 / 19
An Indian villager stands next to the wall of a house that locals say was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

An Indian villager stands next to the wall of a house that locals say was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
An Indian villager stands next to the wall of a house that locals say was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
10 / 19
Indian villagers stand near the body of a calf that locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Indian villagers stand near the body of a calf that locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Indian villagers stand near the body of a calf that locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
11 / 19
A Pakistani villager, who was injured during the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India, lies on a hospital bed at the military hospital in Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A Pakistani villager, who was injured during the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India, lies on a hospital bed at the military hospital in Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A Pakistani villager, who was injured during the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India, lies on a hospital bed at the military hospital in Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
12 / 19
A villager is seen through the damaged roof of his house after it collapsed during the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A villager is seen through the damaged roof of his house after it collapsed during the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A villager is seen through the damaged roof of his house after it collapsed during the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
13 / 19
Villagers survey the debris of their house after it was damaged during recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India, at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Villagers survey the debris of their house after it was damaged during recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India, at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Villagers survey the debris of their house after it was damaged during recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India, at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
14 / 19
An Indian villager clears the debris from his house, which locals said was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border, at Trewa village near Jammu, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

An Indian villager clears the debris from his house, which locals said was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border, at Trewa village near Jammu, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
An Indian villager clears the debris from his house, which locals said was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border, at Trewa village near Jammu, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
15 / 19
Irum Shahzadi, a Pakistani villager, mourns the deaths of her two sons in the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India, while sitting with her other surviving and injured son at the military hospital in Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Irum Shahzadi, a Pakistani villager, mourns the deaths of her two sons in the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India, while sitting with her other surviving and injured son at the military hospital in Sialkot, October 8, 2014. ...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Irum Shahzadi, a Pakistani villager, mourns the deaths of her two sons in the recent exchange of fire between Pakistan and India, while sitting with her other surviving and injured son at the military hospital in Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
16 / 19
A girl walks past a stain which locals said was the blood of an Indian villager killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A girl walks past a stain which locals said was the blood of an Indian villager killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A girl walks past a stain which locals said was the blood of an Indian villager killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
17 / 19
Indian villagers mourn the death of their relative whom locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Indian villagers mourn the death of their relative whom locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Indian villagers mourn the death of their relative whom locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
18 / 19
Villagers with their children and luggage leave to a safer place at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Villagers with their children and luggage leave to a safer place at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Villagers with their children and luggage leave to a safer place at the Pakistani border town of Dhamala Hakimwala near Sialkot, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Ebola in Texas

Ebola in Texas

Next Slideshows

Ebola in Texas

Ebola in Texas

A Liberian national diagnosed with Ebola is fighting for his life in a Dallas hospital.

Oct 08 2014
Search for volcano victims

Search for volcano victims

Bodies are still being recovered in the aftermath of the deadly volcanic eruption of Mount Ontake in Japan.

Oct 07 2014
Siege of Kobani

Siege of Kobani

The Islamic State advances into the Syrian town, as Turkish troops assemble on the border.

Oct 07 2014
Gay marriage in America

Gay marriage in America

The Supreme Court declines to hear appeals to several gay marriage cases, thus allowing same-sex couples to get married in additional states.

Oct 07 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast