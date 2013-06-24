Edition:
Tension in Lebanon

<p>Lebanese army soldiers give directions to a military tank in Abra near Sidon, southern Lebanon, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho</p>

<p>Sunni Muslim gunmen roam the streets and block roads with burning tires, expressing their solidarity with Salafist leader Ahmad al-Assir in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

<p>Residents flee from clashes between the Lebanese Army and gunmen of hardline Sunni Muslim cleric Sheikh Ahmed al-Assir, in Abra near Sidon, southern Lebanon, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

<p>Bullet casings are seen on a street , during clashes with gunmen of hardline Sunni Muslim cleric Sheikh Ahmed al-Assir, in Sidon, southern Lebanon, June 24, 2013. . REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

<p>Lebanese army soldiers take positions behind an armoured vehicle as one of them points his weapon during clashes with gunmen of hardline Sunni Muslim cleric Sheikh Ahmed al-Assir, in Abra near Sidon, southern Lebanon, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Sharif Karim</p>

<p>Smoke rises from buildings during clashes between Lebanese army soldiers and gunmen of hardline Sunni Muslim cleric Sheikh Ahmed al-Assir, in Abra near Sidon, southern Lebanon, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Sharif Karim</p>

<p>A Sunni Muslim gunman, wearing a mask, fires his weapon in front of burning tires, in solidarity with Salafist leader Ahmad al-Assir in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

<p>A view shows a military armoured vehicle that was burnt during clashes between Lebanese army soldiers and gunmen of hardline Sunni Muslim cleric Sheikh Ahmed al-Assir, in Abra near Sidon, southern Lebanon, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

<p>Residents run to take cover as they flee an area of clashes between the Lebanese army and gunmen of hardline Sunni Muslim cleric Sheikh Ahmed al-Assir, in Sidon, southern Lebanon, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho</p>

<p>Sunni Muslim gunmen demonstrate and block roads, expressing solidarity with hardline Sunni cleric Sheikh Ahmed al-Assir, in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

<p>Lebanese army soldiers gesture as they capture a gunmen in Sidon, southern Lebanon, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho</p>

<p>Residents flee an area of clashes between the Lebanese army and gunmen of hardline Sunni Muslim cleric Sheikh Ahmed al-Assir, in Sidon, southern Lebanon, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho</p>

<p>Lebanese army soldiers take positions behind their armoured carrier as they point their weapons during clashes with gunmen of hardline Sunni Muslim cleric Sheikh Ahmed al-Assir, in Abra near Sidon, southern Lebanon, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Sharif Karim</p>

<p>A Sunni Muslim gunman fires his weapon expressing his support with Salafist leader Ahmad al-Assir in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

<p>Civilians inspect a car that was burned due to clashes between the Lebanese army and gunmen of hardline Sunni Muslim cleric Sheikh Ahmed al-Assir, in Sidon, southern Lebanon, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho</p>

<p>Sunni Muslim gunmen demonstrate and block roads, expressing solidarity with hardline Sunni cleric Sheikh Ahmed al-Assir, in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

<p>Residents flee from clashes between the Lebanese army and gunmen of hardline Sunni Muslim cleric Sheikh Ahmed al-Assir, in Sidon, southern Lebanon, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho</p>

<p>A man carrying a girl runs to take cover from clashes between the Lebanese army and gunmen of hardline Sunni Muslim cleric Sheikh Ahmed al-Assir, in Sidon, southern Lebanon, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho</p>

<p>A Lebanese Army soldier takes position during clashes in Sidon, southern Lebanon, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho</p>

<p>Sunni Muslim gunmen direct civilians in front of a blocked road with burning tires, to express solidarity with Salafist leader Ahmad al-Assir in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

