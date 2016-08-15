Tensions flare in Milwaukee
Police advance toward protesters during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A man attends to young man who was shot during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Protestors march during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Protestors confront the police during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A police car with broken windows is seen in a photograph released by the Milwaukee Police Department after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Milwaukee Police/Handout via REUTERS
A man shot during disturbances following a police shooting is taken into a hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Police stand guard during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Police stand guard after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Police advance toward protesters during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Protestors march toward police lines during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Community members attend a vigil after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A gas station is seen burned down after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Police guard a burned gas station after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Kimberly Neal, sister of Sylville Smith, speaks at a vigil after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A gas station is seen burned down after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Next Slideshows
Usain Bolt wins the 100m
Jamaican Usain Bolt wins the Olympic men's 100m gold in 9.81 seconds at the Rio Games for a record third straight time.
Golden Phelps
A look back at the 23 Olympic gold medals that swimmer Michael Phelps has won.
Rio Olympics: Day 8
Highlights from the eighth day of competition at the Rio Games.
Imam shot dead in NY
A Muslim cleric and a second man were fatally shot by a lone gunman while walking together following afternoon prayers at a mosque in the New York City borough...
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.