Pictures | Mon Aug 15, 2016 | 9:00am EDT

Tensions flare in Milwaukee

Police advance toward protesters during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A man attends to young man who was shot during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Protestors march during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Protestors confront the police during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A police car with broken windows is seen in a photograph released by the Milwaukee Police Department after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Milwaukee Police/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
A man shot during disturbances following a police shooting is taken into a hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Police stand guard during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Police stand guard after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Police advance toward protesters during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Protestors march toward police lines during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Community members attend a vigil after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
A gas station is seen burned down after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Police guard a burned gas station after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Kimberly Neal, sister of Sylville Smith, speaks at a vigil after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
A gas station is seen burned down after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
