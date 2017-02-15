Edition:
Tensions flare in Paris

French riot police face off with people holding a banner with the message that reads, "Cops Rapists Murderers" to protest police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, as they gather at a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French riot police face off with people holding a banner with the message that reads, "Cops Rapists Murderers" to protest police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, as they gather at a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Trash burns on the street as people hold a banner that reads, "In face of police impunity lets be ungovernable" to protest police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, as they gather at a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Trash burns on the street as people hold a banner that reads, "In face of police impunity lets be ungovernable" to protest police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, as they gather at a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French riot police secure the Barbes brasserie during a protest against police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, at a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French riot police secure the Barbes brasserie during a protest against police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, at a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A man wearing a Guy Fawkes mask attends a protest against police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, as people gather at a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A man wearing a Guy Fawkes mask attends a protest against police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, as people gather at a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Clouds of tear gas surround people during a protest against police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, at a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Clouds of tear gas surround people during a protest against police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, at a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Trash burns on the street as people hold banners with messages that read, "In face of police impunity lets be ungovernable" (L) and "Cops Rapists Murderers" (R) to protest police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, as they gather at a deomostration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Trash burns on the street as people hold banners with messages that read, "In face of police impunity lets be ungovernable" (L) and "Cops Rapists Murderers" (R) to protest police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, as they gather at a deomostration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Tear gas and smoke from burning trash surround a man during a protest against police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, at a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Tear gas and smoke from burning trash surround a man during a protest against police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, at a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A man reacts at a protest against police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, as people gather at a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A man reacts at a protest against police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, as people gather at a demonstration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People hold a banner with the message that reads, "Cops Rapists Murderers" to protest police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, as they gather at a deomostration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

People hold a banner with the message that reads, "Cops Rapists Murderers" to protest police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severely injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, as they gather at a deomostration in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
