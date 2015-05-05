Tensions in Baltimore
Emergency personnel take a man on a stretcher on North Avenue in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. Police said that a gun carried by the man went off at the scene but that no police officers fired their weapons. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
A law enforcement officer uses pepper spray to disperse the crowd at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan
A man reacts to law enforcement officers at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
A man helps another who was affected by pepper spray at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Baltimore police officers load a man into an ambulance at the scene of a shooting incident at the corner of West North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue in West Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
A man with milk on his face confronts law enforcement officers at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
A man reacts to law enforcement officers at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
A law enforcement officer washes the face of a woman who was affected by pepper spray at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
A law enforcement officer yells at the crowd at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
A protester shouts slogans at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
A law enforcement officer speaks to a protester at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Next Slideshows
Shooting at Mohammad cartoon exhibit
Texas police shot dead two gunmen who opened fire outside an exhibit of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad.
Living in the ruins of Gaza
Daily life amid the ruins of Gaza.
Rescued from Boko Haram
The Nigerian army rescued hundreds of women and children last week from the Islamist fighters in a major operation.
Police brutality in Tel Aviv
Riot police battle Ethiopian Jews after a video surfaced showing policemen shoving and punching a black soldier.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.