Mon May 4, 2015

Tensions in Baltimore

Emergency personnel take a man on a stretcher on North Avenue in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. Police said that a gun carried by the man went off at the scene but that no police officers fired their weapons. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A law enforcement officer uses pepper spray to disperse the crowd at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A man reacts to law enforcement officers at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A man helps another who was affected by pepper spray at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Baltimore police officers load a man into an ambulance at the scene of a shooting incident at the corner of West North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue in West Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A man with milk on his face confronts law enforcement officers at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A man reacts to law enforcement officers at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A law enforcement officer washes the face of a woman who was affected by pepper spray at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A law enforcement officer yells at the crowd at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A protester shouts slogans at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A law enforcement officer speaks to a protester at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
