Tent City Jail
Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail pose for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. The controversial jail is run by Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who is seeking re-election for a sixth term during November's...more
Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail pose for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. The controversial jail is run by Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who is seeking re-election for a sixth term during November's general election. Over 400,000 inmates have served time at Tent City. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A Maricopa County Sheriff's detention officer stands near a guard tower displaying the word vacancy in red neon letters at the Tent City jail in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A Maricopa County Sheriff's detention officer stands near a guard tower displaying the word vacancy in red neon letters at the Tent City jail in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail pose for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail pose for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An inmate serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail stands along a fence in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An inmate serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail stands along a fence in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail pose for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail pose for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A guard tower stands over a fence displaying signs at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A guard tower stands over a fence displaying signs at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail pose for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail pose for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail stand in line as two detention officers stand guard in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail stand in line as two detention officers stand guard in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An inmate serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail poses for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An inmate serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail poses for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An inmate serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail lies on a bed in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An inmate serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail lies on a bed in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An inmate serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail poses for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An inmate serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail poses for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail remove water from a tent in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail remove water from a tent in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An inmate serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail lies on her bed in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An inmate serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail lies on her bed in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Pink socks for male prison inmates are placed in a bin at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Pink socks for male prison inmates are placed in a bin at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail pose for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail pose for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Unoccupied inmate beds are seen under a text at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Unoccupied inmate beds are seen under a text at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Next Slideshows
Syria spills into Lebanon
The war in Syria is casting a tense shadow over Lebanon.
Shadows of the Three Gorges
To move away from coal, Beijing says it has to move to cleaner sources, like hydropower from the Three Gorges Dam. However, its problems are still unfolding.
Spain's long march
A multi-day march continues across Spain, in a bid to persuade local leaders to refuse compliance with government reforms.
Life in Florida
As the Republican convention heads to Tampa, a look at life in the pivotal election swing state of Florida.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.