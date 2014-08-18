Edition:
Tent city of Donetsk

Alexander, 4, walks with a toy at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Monday, August 18, 2014
People gather at a temporary camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. The board reads "Temporary accommodation mobile post number 1". REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Newcomers stand in a line to get registered at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

People receive food at a canteen of a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A boy plays with a ball at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

People gather at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Maxim, 7, who arrived from the eastern Ukrainian town of Horlivla (Gorlovka), poses with a toy gun at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

People gather at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

People visit a canteen at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

People stand in a line to enter a canteen to have a meal at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Children play at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Valeriya, 16 months, sits with her mother inside a tent at a temporary camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

People look at a map of Russia at a temporary camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A woman walks out of a tent, with a Russian flag attached to it, at a temporary camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

People gather near water faucets at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A dog is seen at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A man washes hands at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A man sits at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A boy stands in front of a map of Russia at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A man sits at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

People gather at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A woman with a baby sits at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Women gather inside a chapel at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Children play with a ball at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

People choose and take clothes from boxes at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

People gather at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

