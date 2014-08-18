Tent city of Donetsk
Alexander, 4, walks with a toy at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People gather at a temporary camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. The board reads "Temporary accommodation mobile post number 1". REUTERS/Alexander...more
Newcomers stand in a line to get registered at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People receive food at a canteen of a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A boy plays with a ball at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People gather at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Maxim, 7, who arrived from the eastern Ukrainian town of Horlivla (Gorlovka), poses with a toy gun at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18,...more
People gather at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People visit a canteen at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People stand in a line to enter a canteen to have a meal at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Children play at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Valeriya, 16 months, sits with her mother inside a tent at a temporary camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People look at a map of Russia at a temporary camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A woman walks out of a tent, with a Russian flag attached to it, at a temporary camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People gather near water faucets at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A dog is seen at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A man washes hands at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A man sits at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A boy stands in front of a map of Russia at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A man sits at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People gather at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A woman with a baby sits at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Women gather inside a chapel at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Children play with a ball at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People choose and take clothes from boxes at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People gather at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Next Slideshows
Yazidis take up arms
Volunteers from Iraq's Yazidi minority train with Kurdish units.
Protests over Missouri teen's death
Demonstrators protest the death of Michael Brown, who was shot in a struggle with police.
Along the Ukraine border
Tensions rise along the border amid worries of Russian incursions into Ukraine.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.