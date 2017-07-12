Testing THAAD
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched from the Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska during Flight Test THAAD (FTT)-18 in Kodiak, Alaska, July 11, 2017. The United States said it shot down a simulated, incoming...more
The THAAD weapon system intercepts a threat-representative intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) target during Flight Test THAAD (FTT)-18 on July 11, 2017. The test was the first-ever of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system...more
A THAAD interceptor is seen in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. Lockheed Martin Corp, the prime contractor for the THAAD system, said it could intercept incoming missiles both inside and outside the Earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A THAAD interceptor (top L) is seen in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. THAAD's success rate in testing is far higher than the one for America's Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system, which is designed to shoot down an ICBM headed for the...more
A THAAD interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo. A ground-based missile defense system, THAAD is designed to shoot down short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles. REUTERS/U.S....more
Lockheed Martin's THAAD missile model is displayed during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. John Schilling, a contributor to 38 North, a Washington-based North Korea monitoring project, downplayed the idea that THAAD...more
Military vehicles and containers are seen at a golf course where a THAAD system is deployed, in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A THAAD interceptor is seen in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A THAAD interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency/Handout via Reuters
