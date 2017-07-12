Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 12, 2017 | 12:45pm EDT

Testing THAAD

A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched from the Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska during Flight Test THAAD (FTT)-18 in Kodiak, Alaska, July 11, 2017. The United States said it shot down a simulated, incoming intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) similar to the ones being developed by countries like North Korea, in a new test of the nation's THAAD missile defenses. Planned months ago, the U.S. missile defense test over the Pacific Ocean has gained significance after North Korea's July 4 launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) heightened concerns about the threat from Pyongyang. Leah Garton/Missile Defense Agency/Handout via REUTERS

A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched from the Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska during Flight Test THAAD (FTT)-18 in Kodiak, Alaska, July 11, 2017. The United States said it shot down a simulated, incoming...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched from the Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska during Flight Test THAAD (FTT)-18 in Kodiak, Alaska, July 11, 2017. The United States said it shot down a simulated, incoming intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) similar to the ones being developed by countries like North Korea, in a new test of the nation's THAAD missile defenses. Planned months ago, the U.S. missile defense test over the Pacific Ocean has gained significance after North Korea's July 4 launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) heightened concerns about the threat from Pyongyang. Leah Garton/Missile Defense Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 9
The THAAD weapon system intercepts a threat-representative intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) target during Flight Test THAAD (FTT)-18 on July 11, 2017. The test was the first-ever of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system against an incoming IRBM, which experts say is a faster and more difficult target to hit than shorter-range missiles. In the latest test, a THAAD in Kodiak, Alaska, intercepted a ballistic missile target that was air-launched from a C-17 aircraft flying north of Hawaii, the Missile Defense Agency said in a statement. A defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the test took place early on July 11. This success leaves THAAD with a 100 percent track record for all 14 intercept attempts since flight testing began just over a decade ago. Leah Garton/Missile Defense Agency/Handout via REUTERS

The THAAD weapon system intercepts a threat-representative intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) target during Flight Test THAAD (FTT)-18 on July 11, 2017. The test was the first-ever of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
The THAAD weapon system intercepts a threat-representative intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) target during Flight Test THAAD (FTT)-18 on July 11, 2017. The test was the first-ever of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system against an incoming IRBM, which experts say is a faster and more difficult target to hit than shorter-range missiles. In the latest test, a THAAD in Kodiak, Alaska, intercepted a ballistic missile target that was air-launched from a C-17 aircraft flying north of Hawaii, the Missile Defense Agency said in a statement. A defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the test took place early on July 11. This success leaves THAAD with a 100 percent track record for all 14 intercept attempts since flight testing began just over a decade ago. Leah Garton/Missile Defense Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 9
A THAAD interceptor is seen in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. Lockheed Martin Corp, the prime contractor for the THAAD system, said it could intercept incoming missiles both inside and outside the Earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A THAAD interceptor is seen in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. Lockheed Martin Corp, the prime contractor for the THAAD system, said it could intercept incoming missiles both inside and outside the Earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A THAAD interceptor is seen in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. Lockheed Martin Corp, the prime contractor for the THAAD system, said it could intercept incoming missiles both inside and outside the Earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
3 / 9
A THAAD interceptor (top L) is seen in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. THAAD's success rate in testing is far higher than the one for America's Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system, which is designed to shoot down an ICBM headed for the U.S. mainland. That GMD system has only a 55 percent success rate over the life of the program, stoking fierce criticism from groups including the Union of Concerned Scientists, a non-profit science advocacy group. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A THAAD interceptor (top L) is seen in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. THAAD's success rate in testing is far higher than the one for America's Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system, which is designed to shoot down an ICBM headed for the...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A THAAD interceptor (top L) is seen in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. THAAD's success rate in testing is far higher than the one for America's Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system, which is designed to shoot down an ICBM headed for the U.S. mainland. That GMD system has only a 55 percent success rate over the life of the program, stoking fierce criticism from groups including the Union of Concerned Scientists, a non-profit science advocacy group. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
4 / 9
A THAAD interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo. A ground-based missile defense system, THAAD is designed to shoot down short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency/Handout via Reuters

A THAAD interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo. A ground-based missile defense system, THAAD is designed to shoot down short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles. REUTERS/U.S....more

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A THAAD interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo. A ground-based missile defense system, THAAD is designed to shoot down short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency/Handout via Reuters
Close
5 / 9
Lockheed Martin's THAAD missile model is displayed during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. John Schilling, a contributor to 38 North, a Washington-based North Korea monitoring project, downplayed the idea that THAAD might be seen as a backup to hit a longer range ICBM, saying that THAAD was not designed to hit missiles traveling so fast. "To engage an ICBM with THAAD would be like asking a high school baseball player to hit a fastball from a major-league pitcher - literally out of his league," Schilling said. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Lockheed Martin's THAAD missile model is displayed during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. John Schilling, a contributor to 38 North, a Washington-based North Korea monitoring project, downplayed the idea that THAAD...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Lockheed Martin's THAAD missile model is displayed during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. John Schilling, a contributor to 38 North, a Washington-based North Korea monitoring project, downplayed the idea that THAAD might be seen as a backup to hit a longer range ICBM, saying that THAAD was not designed to hit missiles traveling so fast. "To engage an ICBM with THAAD would be like asking a high school baseball player to hit a fastball from a major-league pitcher - literally out of his league," Schilling said. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
6 / 9
Military vehicles and containers are seen at a golf course where a THAAD system is deployed, in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Military vehicles and containers are seen at a golf course where a THAAD system is deployed, in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Military vehicles and containers are seen at a golf course where a THAAD system is deployed, in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
7 / 9
A THAAD interceptor is seen in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A THAAD interceptor is seen in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A THAAD interceptor is seen in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
8 / 9
A THAAD interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency/Handout via Reuters

A THAAD interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A THAAD interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency/Handout via Reuters
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Next Slideshows

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

9:15am EDT
The president's son: Donald Trump Jr.

The president's son: Donald Trump Jr.

The role of the president's eldest son in his election campaign.

Jul 11 2017
Funeral for slain NYPD officer

Funeral for slain NYPD officer

Mourners bid farewell to New York police officer Miosotis Familia, who was shot in the head as she sat in a mobile command truck in the Bronx.

Jul 11 2017
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Jul 11 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Preserved brains found in Spanish grave

Preserved brains found in Spanish grave

Archaeologists excavating a Spanish Civil War-era mass grave have found the naturally preserved brains of 45 people, eight decades after they were shot and buried on a hillside.

MLB All-Star Game

MLB All-Star Game

Baseball's biggest stars compete at the 2017 All-Star Game in Miami.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Mayweather and McGregor face off

Mayweather and McGregor face off

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor fight.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

The president's son: Donald Trump Jr.

The president's son: Donald Trump Jr.

The role of the president's eldest son in his election campaign.

Funeral for slain NYPD officer

Funeral for slain NYPD officer

Mourners bid farewell to New York police officer Miosotis Familia, who was shot in the head as she sat in a mobile command truck in the Bronx.

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast