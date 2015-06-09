Texas officer topples teen girl

Protestors listen during a rally against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. Hundreds marched through the Dallas-area city of McKinney on Monday calling for the firing of police officer Eric Casebolt, seen in a...more

Protestors listen during a rally against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. Hundreds marched through the Dallas-area city of McKinney on Monday calling for the firing of police officer Eric Casebolt, seen in a video throwing a bikini-clad teenage girl to the ground and pointing his pistol at other youths at a pool party disturbance. The Texas police officer seen in a viral video throwing a teenage girl to the ground has resigned, the McKinney police chief said. REUTERS/Mike Stone

