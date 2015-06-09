Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 9, 2015 | 7:35pm EDT

Texas officer topples teen girl

Protestors listen during a rally against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. Hundreds marched through the Dallas-area city of McKinney on Monday calling for the firing of police officer Eric Casebolt, seen in a video throwing a bikini-clad teenage girl to the ground and pointing his pistol at other youths at a pool party disturbance. The Texas police officer seen in a viral video throwing a teenage girl to the ground has resigned, the McKinney police chief said. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Aarington Traylor holds signs calling for justice during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. Police Corporal Eric Casebolt was "out of control" in his response to a pool party disturbance last week in the city north of Dallas that was caught on video. He resigned on his own, McKinney Police Chief Greg Conley told reporters. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Protestors gesture and hold signs during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
A sign showing the pool at Craig Ranch is closed during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Tara Williams rallies with other protestors during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Dominique Alexander speaks during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Tara Williams rallies with other protestors during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Author David Lee speaks as hundreds of protestors rally against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Protestors listen during a rally against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
A woman speaks during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
A woman helps a younger woman balance on a rock during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Protestors rally during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Protestors march during a rally against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
A woman speaks during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Author David Lee (C) speaks during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
