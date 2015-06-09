Texas officer topples teen girl
Protestors listen during a rally against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. Hundreds marched through the Dallas-area city of McKinney on Monday calling for the firing of police officer Eric Casebolt, seen in a...more
Aarington Traylor holds signs calling for justice during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. Police Corporal Eric Casebolt was "out of control" in his response to a pool party disturbance last...more
Protestors gesture and hold signs during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A sign showing the pool at Craig Ranch is closed during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Tara Williams rallies with other protestors during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Dominique Alexander speaks during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Tara Williams rallies with other protestors during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Author David Lee speaks as hundreds of protestors rally against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Protestors listen during a rally against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A woman speaks during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A woman helps a younger woman balance on a rock during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Protestors rally during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Protestors march during a rally against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A woman speaks during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Author David Lee (C) speaks during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
