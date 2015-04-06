Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 6, 2015 | 9:02am EDT

Thai army draft

Sivakorn, a 21-year-old transgender, gets measured during an army draft held at a school in Bang Na in Bangkok, April 3, 2015. Thai men over 21 must serve in the army. Those who volunteer serve six months, but others choose the annual lottery, which goes on for 10 days in recruitment centres around Thailand. Only those not considered physically capable of service, the mentally ill and those who have significantly altered their physical appearance, such as transgenders, are exempt. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Sivakorn, a 21-year-old transgender, gets measured during an army draft held at a school in Bang Na in Bangkok, April 3, 2015. Thai men over 21 must serve in the army. Those who volunteer serve six months, but others choose the annual lottery, which...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Sivakorn, a 21-year-old transgender, gets measured during an army draft held at a school in Bang Na in Bangkok, April 3, 2015. Thai men over 21 must serve in the army. Those who volunteer serve six months, but others choose the annual lottery, which goes on for 10 days in recruitment centres around Thailand. Only those not considered physically capable of service, the mentally ill and those who have significantly altered their physical appearance, such as transgenders, are exempt. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
1 / 15
Phiradach, a 21-year-old transgender, queues up during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Phiradach, a 21-year-old transgender, queues up during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Phiradach, a 21-year-old transgender, queues up during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
2 / 15
An army officer writes a number on the arm of Thanompong, a 21-year-old transgender, during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

An army officer writes a number on the arm of Thanompong, a 21-year-old transgender, during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
An army officer writes a number on the arm of Thanompong, a 21-year-old transgender, during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
3 / 15
A Buddhist monk pulls a ticket out from a plastic bucket during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A Buddhist monk pulls a ticket out from a plastic bucket during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
A Buddhist monk pulls a ticket out from a plastic bucket during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
4 / 15
Sithiphan, 21, spends time with his son during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Sithiphan, 21, spends time with his son during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Sithiphan, 21, spends time with his son during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
5 / 15
Young men sit on the floor during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Young men sit on the floor during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Young men sit on the floor during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
6 / 15
Military officers prepare black and red tickets during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Military officers prepare black and red tickets during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Military officers prepare black and red tickets during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
7 / 15
Nopparat (R), a 24-year-old transgender, and a Buddhist monk (L) wait to speak to officers during an army draft held at a school in Bang Na in Bangkok, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Nopparat (R), a 24-year-old transgender, and a Buddhist monk (L) wait to speak to officers during an army draft held at a school in Bang Na in Bangkok, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Nopparat (R), a 24-year-old transgender, and a Buddhist monk (L) wait to speak to officers during an army draft held at a school in Bang Na in Bangkok, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
8 / 15
A young man reacts after pulling a ticket out from a plastic bucket during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A young man reacts after pulling a ticket out from a plastic bucket during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
A young man reacts after pulling a ticket out from a plastic bucket during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
9 / 15
A young man reacts after pulling a ticket out from a plastic bucket during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A young man reacts after pulling a ticket out from a plastic bucket during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
A young man reacts after pulling a ticket out from a plastic bucket during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
10 / 15
A young man reacts after pulling a ticket out from a plastic bucket during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A young man reacts after pulling a ticket out from a plastic bucket during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
A young man reacts after pulling a ticket out from a plastic bucket during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
11 / 15
Young men wait to be weighed during an army draft held at a school in Bang Na in Bangkok, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Young men wait to be weighed during an army draft held at a school in Bang Na in Bangkok, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Young men wait to be weighed during an army draft held at a school in Bang Na in Bangkok, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
12 / 15
Transgenders put on make up as they wait to speak to officers during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Transgenders put on make up as they wait to speak to officers during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Transgenders put on make up as they wait to speak to officers during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
13 / 15
Nopparat, a 24-year-old transgender, waits to speak to officers during an army draft held at a school in Bang Na in Bangkok, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Nopparat, a 24-year-old transgender, waits to speak to officers during an army draft held at a school in Bang Na in Bangkok, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Nopparat, a 24-year-old transgender, waits to speak to officers during an army draft held at a school in Bang Na in Bangkok, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
14 / 15
Young men and a Buddhist monk sit as they wait to pick tickets as part of an annual lottery during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Young men and a Buddhist monk sit as they wait to pick tickets as part of an annual lottery during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Young men and a Buddhist monk sit as they wait to pick tickets as part of an annual lottery during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Holy Week

Holy Week

Next Slideshows

Holy Week

Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Apr 03 2015
In the sumo ring

In the sumo ring

Sumo fans cheer for the sport's top fighters at an annual Honozumo ceremonial tournament in Tokyo.

Apr 03 2015
Preparing for Passover

Preparing for Passover

Jews commemorate their flight from Ancient Egypt as described in Exodus.

Apr 03 2015
Storms of sand

Storms of sand

Storms of whipping winds and flying dust from around the world.

Apr 02 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast