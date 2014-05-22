Thai protesters head home
Anti-government protesters celebrate as they board buses at the Royal Plaza to take them back home after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-government protesters board a bus at the Royal plaza to take them back home after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-government protesters carrying their belongings board buses to head home, at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Anti-government protesters wait at the Royal Plaza for transportation home after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-government protesters get ready to leave their main encampment after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An armed Thai soldier stands near a bus filled with anti-government protesters heading home, at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Anti-government protesters celebrate as they board buses at the Royal plaza to take them back home after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-government protesters waiting at the Royal Plaza for transportation home stand behind a soldier after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An anti-government protester has a picture taken with a soldier taking up position at the Democracy monument after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-government protesters waiting at the Royal Plaza for transportation home talk to soldiers after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-government protesters waiting for transportation home have their picture taken as soldiers take up position at the Democracy monument after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thai soldiers stand as anti-government protesters board a bus to head home, at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
