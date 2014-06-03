Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 3, 2014 | 3:50pm EDT

Thailand's Hunger Games salute

Anti-coup protesters wear paper bags with messages written on them as they flash a three-finger sign from the movie "The Hunger Games" during a protest at a shopping mall in Bangkok June 1, 2014. In the book and movie series, the salute is a symbol of rebellion against totalitarian rule and stands for thank you, admiration and goodbye to someone you love. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Anti-coup protesters gesture three-finger signs next to a banner with a drawing of the army chief and coup leader General Prayuth Chan-ocha as reporters take pictures outside a shopping mall in Bangkok June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A protester against military rule gestures by holding up his three middle fingers in the air, as soldiers look on from an elevated walkway, during a brief demonstration outside a shopping mall in Bangkok June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Protesters against military rule gesture by holding up their three middle fingers in the air, during a brief demonstration at a shopping mall in Bangkok June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Protesters against military rule gesture during a brief demonstration at a shopping mall in Bangkok June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A masked demonstrator gestures during a brief protest against military rule at a shopping mall in Bangkok June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A protester gestures and holds up a sign during a brief protest against military rule at Thammasat University in Bangkok June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Protesters against military rule gesture during a brief demonstration at a shopping mall in Bangkok June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A protester against military rule holds up a sign during a brief protest outside a shopping mall in Bangkok June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Women flash three finger signs from inside a shopping mall during an anti-coup protest in Bangkok June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Protesters take part in a brief protest against military rule at Thammasat University in Bangkok June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Protesters take part in a brief protest against military rule at Thammasat University in Bangkok June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
