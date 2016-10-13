Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 13, 2016 | 10:10am EDT

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: 1927 - 2016

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej leaves the Siriraj Hospital for a ceremony at the Grand Palace in Bangkok December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej leaves the Siriraj Hospital for a ceremony at the Grand Palace in Bangkok December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, December 05, 2010
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej leaves the Siriraj Hospital for a ceremony at the Grand Palace in Bangkok December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
1 / 20
Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest-reigning monarch, reviews royal guards at an annual trooping of the colors at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok,Thailand December 3, 1987. REUTERS/Arthur Tsang

Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest-reigning monarch, reviews royal guards at an annual trooping of the colors at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok,Thailand December 3, 1987. REUTERS/Arthur Tsang

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2009
Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest-reigning monarch, reviews royal guards at an annual trooping of the colors at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok,Thailand December 3, 1987. REUTERS/Arthur Tsang
Close
2 / 20
Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest-reigning monarch, is visited by Britian's Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at Chitralada Palace in Bangkok August 8, 1988. REUTERS/Stringer

Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest-reigning monarch, is visited by Britian's Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at Chitralada Palace in Bangkok August 8, 1988. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2009
Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest-reigning monarch, is visited by Britian's Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at Chitralada Palace in Bangkok August 8, 1988. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 20
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej arrives to preside over the unveiling ceremony for the King Rama VIII monument in Bangkok June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej arrives to preside over the unveiling ceremony for the King Rama VIII monument in Bangkok June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2012
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej arrives to preside over the unveiling ceremony for the King Rama VIII monument in Bangkok June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
4 / 20
Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej signs the royal command approving new cabinet of Prime Minister Chuan Leekpai (L) at the Chitrlada Palace in Bangkok November 14, 1997. REUTERS

Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej signs the royal command approving new cabinet of Prime Minister Chuan Leekpai (L) at the Chitrlada Palace in Bangkok November 14, 1997. REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej signs the royal command approving new cabinet of Prime Minister Chuan Leekpai (L) at the Chitrlada Palace in Bangkok November 14, 1997. REUTERS
Close
5 / 20
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej waves as he returns to Siriraj Hospital after a ceremony at the Grand Palace in Bangkok in this December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej waves as he returns to Siriraj Hospital after a ceremony at the Grand Palace in Bangkok in this December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej waves as he returns to Siriraj Hospital after a ceremony at the Grand Palace in Bangkok in this December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
6 / 20
Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej lights a candle in honor of his his father, Prince Mahidol Adulyadej, before his departure from Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok August 4, 2006. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej lights a candle in honor of his his father, Prince Mahidol Adulyadej, before his departure from Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok August 4, 2006. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2006
Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej lights a candle in honor of his his father, Prince Mahidol Adulyadej, before his departure from Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok August 4, 2006. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
7 / 20
Royal guards shade Queen Elizabeth II (L) and Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej (R) from the sun with traditional Thai parasols during the welcoming ceremony at Bangkok military airport on October 28, 1996. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Royal guards shade Queen Elizabeth II (L) and Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej (R) from the sun with traditional Thai parasols during the welcoming ceremony at Bangkok military airport on October 28, 1996. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2009
Royal guards shade Queen Elizabeth II (L) and Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej (R) from the sun with traditional Thai parasols during the welcoming ceremony at Bangkok military airport on October 28, 1996. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
8 / 20
A television grab shows Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej giving a live-televised speech to a group of senior Administrative Court judges at Chitralada Palace in Bangkok, May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/File Photo

A television grab shows Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej giving a live-televised speech to a group of senior Administrative Court judges at Chitralada Palace in Bangkok, May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/File Photo

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A television grab shows Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej giving a live-televised speech to a group of senior Administrative Court judges at Chitralada Palace in Bangkok, May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/File Photo
Close
9 / 20
Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit salute as they review a guard of honor unit during a military parade in Bangkok, December 3, 1989. REUTERS/Apichart Weerawong

Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit salute as they review a guard of honor unit during a military parade in Bangkok, December 3, 1989. REUTERS/Apichart Weerawong

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit salute as they review a guard of honor unit during a military parade in Bangkok, December 3, 1989. REUTERS/Apichart Weerawong
Close
10 / 20
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit leave Siriraj hospital in Bangkok August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit leave Siriraj hospital in Bangkok August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2013
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit leave Siriraj hospital in Bangkok August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
11 / 20
Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej anoints a white tiered umbrella, which he later raised to the top of the summit of the royal funeral pyre, during a pre-funeral ceremony for his late sister Princess Galyani Vadhana in Bangkok October 20, 2008. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej anoints a white tiered umbrella, which he later raised to the top of the summit of the royal funeral pyre, during a pre-funeral ceremony for his late sister Princess Galyani Vadhana in Bangkok October 20, 2008....more

Reuters / Monday, October 20, 2008
Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej anoints a white tiered umbrella, which he later raised to the top of the summit of the royal funeral pyre, during a pre-funeral ceremony for his late sister Princess Galyani Vadhana in Bangkok October 20, 2008. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
12 / 20
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej takes a photograph during his arrival at the Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok in this July 20, 2006. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej takes a photograph during his arrival at the Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok in this July 20, 2006. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej takes a photograph during his arrival at the Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok in this July 20, 2006. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
13 / 20
Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej (L) and Queen Sirikit meet with Thailand's military coup leaders in Bangkok on September 19, 2006. REUTERS/Handout

Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej (L) and Queen Sirikit meet with Thailand's military coup leaders in Bangkok on September 19, 2006. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2006
Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej (L) and Queen Sirikit meet with Thailand's military coup leaders in Bangkok on September 19, 2006. REUTERS/Handout
Close
14 / 20
Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej takes a photo of thousands of well-wishers who waited and prayed for his recovery before leaving Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok November 7, 2007. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej takes a photo of thousands of well-wishers who waited and prayed for his recovery before leaving Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok November 7, 2007. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2007
Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej takes a photo of thousands of well-wishers who waited and prayed for his recovery before leaving Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok November 7, 2007. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Close
15 / 20
Thailand's revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit wave to well-wishers on the 60th anniversary of the king's coronation in Bangkok June 9, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

Thailand's revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit wave to well-wishers on the 60th anniversary of the king's coronation in Bangkok June 9, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2006
Thailand's revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit wave to well-wishers on the 60th anniversary of the king's coronation in Bangkok June 9, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 20
Thailand's revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej attends the annual Trooping of the Colour, an annual military parade, in Bangkok's Royal Plaza on December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Thailand's revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej attends the annual Trooping of the Colour, an annual military parade, in Bangkok's Royal Plaza on December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2008
Thailand's revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej attends the annual Trooping of the Colour, an annual military parade, in Bangkok's Royal Plaza on December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Close
17 / 20
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej leaves from Siriraj Hospital to the Grand Palace in Bangkok December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej leaves from Siriraj Hospital to the Grand Palace in Bangkok December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2011
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej leaves from Siriraj Hospital to the Grand Palace in Bangkok December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
18 / 20
Thailand's revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej waves to bystanders after presiding over the celebration of the newly renovated landmark, the 223-year-old Giant Swing, outside Wat Suthat Bamrung temple in Bangkok September 12, 2007. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Thailand's revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej waves to bystanders after presiding over the celebration of the newly renovated landmark, the 223-year-old Giant Swing, outside Wat Suthat Bamrung temple in Bangkok September 12, 2007. REUTERS/Sukree...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2007
Thailand's revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej waves to bystanders after presiding over the celebration of the newly renovated landmark, the 223-year-old Giant Swing, outside Wat Suthat Bamrung temple in Bangkok September 12, 2007. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Close
19 / 20
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej (C), Queen Sirikit (2nd R) and Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn visit Thung Makham in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej (C), Queen Sirikit (2nd R) and Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn visit Thung Makham in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej (C), Queen Sirikit (2nd R) and Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn visit Thung Makham in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners

Next Slideshows

Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners

The winners of the prestigious Nobel Prizes.

Oct 13 2016
On the trail with Trump

On the trail with Trump

Behind-the-scenes at Trump rallies this week.

Oct 12 2016
Hong Kong lawmakers defy Beijing

Hong Kong lawmakers defy Beijing

Three newly elected lawmakers are barred from the legislature after using a swearing-in ceremony to raise the contentious issues of independence.

Oct 12 2016
Air strikes in rebel-held Syria

Air strikes in rebel-held Syria

A recent escalation of the war has brought renewed air strikes on rebel-held areas.

Oct 12 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State�s one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast