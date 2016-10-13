Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: 1927 - 2016
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej leaves the Siriraj Hospital for a ceremony at the Grand Palace in Bangkok December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest-reigning monarch, reviews royal guards at an annual trooping of the colors at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok,Thailand December 3, 1987. REUTERS/Arthur Tsang
Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest-reigning monarch, is visited by Britian's Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at Chitralada Palace in Bangkok August 8, 1988. REUTERS/Stringer
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej arrives to preside over the unveiling ceremony for the King Rama VIII monument in Bangkok June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej signs the royal command approving new cabinet of Prime Minister Chuan Leekpai (L) at the Chitrlada Palace in Bangkok November 14, 1997. REUTERS
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej waves as he returns to Siriraj Hospital after a ceremony at the Grand Palace in Bangkok in this December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej lights a candle in honor of his his father, Prince Mahidol Adulyadej, before his departure from Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok August 4, 2006. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Royal guards shade Queen Elizabeth II (L) and Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej (R) from the sun with traditional Thai parasols during the welcoming ceremony at Bangkok military airport on October 28, 1996. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A television grab shows Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej giving a live-televised speech to a group of senior Administrative Court judges at Chitralada Palace in Bangkok, May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/File Photo
Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit salute as they review a guard of honor unit during a military parade in Bangkok, December 3, 1989. REUTERS/Apichart Weerawong
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit leave Siriraj hospital in Bangkok August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej anoints a white tiered umbrella, which he later raised to the top of the summit of the royal funeral pyre, during a pre-funeral ceremony for his late sister Princess Galyani Vadhana in Bangkok October 20, 2008....more
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej takes a photograph during his arrival at the Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok in this July 20, 2006. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej (L) and Queen Sirikit meet with Thailand's military coup leaders in Bangkok on September 19, 2006. REUTERS/Handout
Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej takes a photo of thousands of well-wishers who waited and prayed for his recovery before leaving Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok November 7, 2007. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Thailand's revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit wave to well-wishers on the 60th anniversary of the king's coronation in Bangkok June 9, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
Thailand's revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej attends the annual Trooping of the Colour, an annual military parade, in Bangkok's Royal Plaza on December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej leaves from Siriraj Hospital to the Grand Palace in Bangkok December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thailand's revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej waves to bystanders after presiding over the celebration of the newly renovated landmark, the 223-year-old Giant Swing, outside Wat Suthat Bamrung temple in Bangkok September 12, 2007. REUTERS/Sukree...more
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej (C), Queen Sirikit (2nd R) and Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn visit Thung Makham in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
