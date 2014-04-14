Thailand's Songkran Festival
Revelers use water guns as they participate in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 12, 2014. The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional...more
Revelers use water guns as they participate in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 12, 2014. The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A tourist reacts as an elephant sprays her with water in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A tourist reacts as an elephant sprays her with water in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Revelers take part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Revelers take part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A reveler uses a water gun as she participates in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A reveler uses a water gun as she participates in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Revelers take part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Revelers take part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Elephants spray water at tourists in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Elephants spray water at tourists in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Children throw water to a reveler, at a water fight, during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Children throw water to a reveler, at a water fight, during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Revelers are sprayed with a firehose at water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Revelers are sprayed with a firehose at water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Revelers take part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Revelers take part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A reveler looks on as he takes part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A reveler looks on as he takes part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Water is thrown on a reveler at a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Water is thrown on a reveler at a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A policeman directs revelers at a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A policeman directs revelers at a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Children splash elephants with water in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Children splash elephants with water in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Revelers take part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Revelers take part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A boy sprays water at revelers, from the back of a fire truck, at a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A boy sprays water at revelers, from the back of a fire truck, at a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A reveler reacts as she participates in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A reveler reacts as she participates in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A young reveler takes part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A young reveler takes part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok, Thailand April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A reveler uses a water gun as she participates in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A reveler uses a water gun as she participates in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Next Slideshows
Bizarre buildings
Weird buildings around the world.
Flashback: Boston bombing
A look back one year after the Boston Marathon bombings.
Pachuco style in Mexico City
Kitted out in zoot suits, snappy shoes and fedora-style hats, so called “pachucos” add a dash of style to the Mexican capital.
#1 Brazil fan
A Brazilian World Cup fan who wears - and drives - his pride.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.