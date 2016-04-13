Thailand's Songkran Festival
A reveller reacts during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man plays a trumpet while people are splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People and elephants splash each other with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A boy is splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A boy and an elephant splash each other with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Elephants spray children with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman is splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A reveller reacts during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Elephants spray people with water in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man is splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A reveller reacts during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman is splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A boy is splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
