Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 13, 2016 | 2:35pm EDT

Thailand's Songkran Festival

A reveller reacts during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A reveller reacts during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A reveller reacts during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
1 / 20
A man plays a trumpet while people are splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A man plays a trumpet while people are splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A man plays a trumpet while people are splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
2 / 20
Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
3 / 20
People and elephants splash each other with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People and elephants splash each other with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
People and elephants splash each other with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
4 / 20
Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
5 / 20
A boy is splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A boy is splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A boy is splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
6 / 20
A boy and an elephant splash each other with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A boy and an elephant splash each other with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A boy and an elephant splash each other with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
7 / 20
Elephants spray children with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Elephants spray children with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Elephants spray children with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
8 / 20
Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
9 / 20
A woman is splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A woman is splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A woman is splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
10 / 20
A reveller reacts during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A reveller reacts during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A reveller reacts during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
11 / 20
Elephants spray people with water in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Elephants spray people with water in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Elephants spray people with water in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
12 / 20
Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
13 / 20
A man is splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A man is splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A man is splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
14 / 20
Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
15 / 20
A reveller reacts during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A reveller reacts during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A reveller reacts during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
16 / 20
A woman is splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A woman is splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A woman is splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
17 / 20
Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
18 / 20
Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
19 / 20
A boy is splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A boy is splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A boy is splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Putin's fans

Putin's fans

Next Slideshows

Putin's fans

Putin's fans

Supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Apr 13 2016
Princess and the beasts

Princess and the beasts

Britain's Catherine and William feed elephants and rhinos during a visit to a wildlife rehabilitation and conservation center in India.

Apr 13 2016
The war on polio

The war on polio

A global vaccination campaign has all but beaten the crippling virus.

Apr 12 2016
North Korean collectibles

North Korean collectibles

Pins, posters and propaganda from the hermit kingdom.

Apr 12 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast