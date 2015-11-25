Edition:
Thanksgiving travel on alert

Los Angeles Airport Police Officers keep watch inside Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles Airport in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2015. Millions of Americans embark on their annual Thanksgiving travels on Wednesday, one of the busiest travel days of the year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Members of the United States National Guard walk on patrol though Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan, New York November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A Los Angeles Airport Police K-9 unit inspects luggage inside Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles Airport in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2015.REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Heavily armed officers patrol a busy Pennsylvania Station in Manhattan, New York, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Travelers wait in line at a security checkpoint at La Guardia Airport in New York November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
An elderly traveler makes his way through a busy Pennsylvania Station in Manhattan, New York, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Travelers are pictured inside Manhattan Penn Station in New York, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A traveler walks through La Guardia Airport in New York November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Travelers wait in line at the American Airlines counter at La Guardia Airport in New York November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
An Amtrak Police K-9 team patrols a busy Pennsylvania Station in Manhattan, New York, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A child stands and looks at the ceiling of Grand Central Terminal as travelers pass though in Manhattan, New York November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Travelers are pictured inside Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles Airport in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Travelers are pictured inside Manhattan Penn Station in New York, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Travelers eat pizza outside Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles Airport in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Los Angeles Airport Police officers keep watch inside Tom Bradley international terminal at Los Angeles Airport in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
