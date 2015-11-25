Thanksgiving travel on alert
Los Angeles Airport Police Officers keep watch inside Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles Airport in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2015. Millions of Americans embark on their annual Thanksgiving travels on Wednesday, one of the...more
Members of the United States National Guard walk on patrol though Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan, New York November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Los Angeles Airport Police K-9 unit inspects luggage inside Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles Airport in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2015.REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Heavily armed officers patrol a busy Pennsylvania Station in Manhattan, New York, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Travelers wait in line at a security checkpoint at La Guardia Airport in New York November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An elderly traveler makes his way through a busy Pennsylvania Station in Manhattan, New York, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Travelers are pictured inside Manhattan Penn Station in New York, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A traveler walks through La Guardia Airport in New York November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Travelers wait in line at the American Airlines counter at La Guardia Airport in New York November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An Amtrak Police K-9 team patrols a busy Pennsylvania Station in Manhattan, New York, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A child stands and looks at the ceiling of Grand Central Terminal as travelers pass though in Manhattan, New York November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Travelers are pictured inside Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles Airport in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Travelers are pictured inside Manhattan Penn Station in New York, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Travelers eat pizza outside Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles Airport in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Los Angeles Airport Police officers keep watch inside Tom Bradley international terminal at Los Angeles Airport in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
