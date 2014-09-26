That's the way to do it!

Punch and Judy "professor" David Wilde holds a photograph of a show at Llandudno in Wales after World War II at his home in Beckenham, southern England May 14, 2014. The anarchic humour remains as central as ever to the Punch and Judy experience, say...more

Punch and Judy "professor" David Wilde holds a photograph of a show at Llandudno in Wales after World War II at his home in Beckenham, southern England May 14, 2014. The anarchic humour remains as central as ever to the Punch and Judy experience, say the puppet-masters, traditionally known in the trade as "professors", but some elements have had to be toned down or are often omitted now. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

