The 10 most beautiful
1. Actress Lupita Nyong'o has been named the world's most beautiful woman for 2014 by People magazine. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
1. Actress Lupita Nyong'o has been named the world's most beautiful woman for 2014 by People magazine. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2. Actress Keri Russell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2. Actress Keri Russell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
3. Actress Jenna Dewan-Tatum. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
3. Actress Jenna Dewan-Tatum. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
4. Actress Mindy Kaling. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
4. Actress Mindy Kaling. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
5. Singer Pink. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
5. Singer Pink. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
6. Actress Amber Heard. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
6. Actress Amber Heard. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
7. Actress Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
7. Actress Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
8. Actress Molly Sims. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8. Actress Molly Sims. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9. Model and actress Stacy Keibler. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
9. Model and actress Stacy Keibler. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
10. Actress Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
10. Actress Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Next Slideshows
World's most beautiful woman
Lupita Nyong'o is named the world's most beautiful person by People magazine.
Funeral for Peaches Geldof
Celebrities say farewell to media and fashion personality Peaches Geldof.
Gabriel Garcia Marquez mourned
Fans of the Colombian author mourn his death at the age of 87.
Richest rappers
The wealthiest rappers according to Forbes.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.