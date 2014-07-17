The 3D printing revolution
Twinkind co-founder Timo Schaedel looks at a 3D-printed figure of himself at the Twinkind 3D printing studio in Berlin, December 13, 2013. Twinkind co-founder Timo Schaedel said, people often come to the 3D-scanning session well-groomed, with fresh...more
Customer Andreas Kroker has a 360-degree photographic scan taken at the Twinkind 3D printing studio in Berlin, December 13, 2013. A 3D-printed likeness is produced by taking a 360-degree photographic scan of a person, which is then rendered into a 3D...more
Customer Andreas Kroker looks at a 3D-printed figure of himself at the Twinkind 3D printing studio in Berlin, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Multiple 3D-printed likenesses of a woman are seen at the Twinkind 3D printing studio in Berlin, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A picture shows a 3D-printed likeness of a boy at the Twinkind 3D printing studio in Berlin, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A figurine is printed by Aurora's 3D printer F1 during the 2014 Computex exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Haitian boy Stevenson Joseph learns to use a 3D-printed prosthetic hand at the orphanage where he lives in Santo, near Port-au-Prince, April 28, 2014. Born with a disability, the 12-year-old became the first recipient in Haiti of a 3D-printer...more
Haitian boy Stevenson Joseph practices using a 3D-printed prosthetic hand at the orphanage where he lives in Santo, near Port-au-Prince, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marie Arago
A combination photo shows a 3D model of a complex anaplastology case, created in collaboration with the anaplastologist Jan De Cubber, at the Belgian company Materialise, the biggest 3D printer in Europe, in Leuven January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yves...more
A 3D model of a complex anaplastology case, created in collaboration with the anaplastologist Jan De Cubber, is seen at the Belgian company Materialise, the biggest 3D printer in Europe, in Leuven January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Twelve-year-old Leon McCarthy's prosthetic hand is seen as he talks to MakerBot CEO Bre Pettis (not pictured) at the new MakerBot store in Boston, Massachusetts November 21, 2013. McCarthy, whose prosthetic hand is made of parts printed from a...more
Vanessa Palsenbarg, Corporate Communications Specialist at Belgian company Materialise, the biggest 3D printer in Europe, shows a 3D model called the Melonia Shoe, designed by Naim Josefi in collaboration with Souzan Youssouf, at the company's...more
Vanessa Palsenbarg, Corporate Communications Specialist at Belgian company Materialise, the biggest 3D printer in Europe, shows a 3D model called Burn Mask, a customized mask for facial scar management at the company's headquarters in Leuven January...more
A 3D object called the Quin.MGX is seen at the Belgian company Materialise, the biggest 3D printer in Europe, in Leuven January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A 3D vase called The Hidd, designed by Dan Yeffetlamp is seen at the Belgian company Materialise, the biggest 3D printer in Europe, in Leuven January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A 3D table lamp called the Lotus.MGX, designed by Janne Kyttanen, is seen at the Belgian company Materialise, the biggest 3D printer in Europe, in Leuven January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A picture shows a twisted savonius rotor that was made by means of 3D printing in Berlin, January 7, 2013. The rotor was created by Gismo at the Raumfahrtagentur hacker space in Berlin and can be used in miniature wind turbines. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A picture shows figures that were created by means of 3D printing in Berlin, January 7, 2013. The figures are 3D printed representations of the original models that were recorded with 3D scanning technology by Gismo at the Raumfahrtagentur hacker...more
Wilfried Vancraen, chief executive of Belgian company Materialise, the biggest 3D printer in Europe poses for Reuters next to 3D designed objects at the company's headquarters in Leuven January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A handout electron microscope photograph shows a human figure created by a newly developed 3D printing technique for nano structures, made available to Reuters March 29, 2012. Researchers from the Vienna University of Technology have set a new world...more
A handout electron microscope photograph shows a nano-scale F1 racing car model created by a newly developed 3D printing technique for nano structures, made available to Reuters March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vienna University of Technology/Handout
Dissertation student Jan Torgersen of Vienna University of Technology operates a newly developed 3D laser printer, in Vienna March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Dissertation student Jan Torgersen of Vienna University of Technology tries to make a laser beam visible on a newly developed 3D laser printer, in Vienna March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
A handout electron microscope photograph shows a nano-scale model of Vienna's St. Stephans cathedral created by a newly developed 3D printing technique for nano structures, made available to Reuters March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vienna University of...more
A handout electron microscope photograph shows a nano-scale model of London's Tower Bridge created by a newly developed 3D printing technique for nano structures, made available to Reuters March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vienna University of...more
