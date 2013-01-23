The 40-year war
A small group of pro-life advocates gather on the 40th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in suburban Hillside, west of Chicago, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Reiko Redmonde (L) and Margo Heighas wear chains during a pro-abortion rally at City Hall in San Francisco, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
United States Capitol Police arrest and drag Rives Grogan, who shouted anti-abortion slogans from the visitors gallery at the Senate chambers, down the hallway of the basement at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mary F....more
A Right to Life activist draped in a red sash takes part a "die-in" to represent the alleged 55 million children who have died from abortions in the U.S. during a protest at the White House in Washington, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque more
Pro-life protesters walk during their annual March for Life in Washington, January 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A police officer watches pro-life and pro-choice supporters demonstrating to mark the anniversary of the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion decision in Washington, January 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
A pro-life protester carries a crucifix in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on the Washington Mall during the annual March for Life, January 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Pro-life demonstrators pray outside the Supreme Court during U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts' investiture in Washington, October 3, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An abortion supporter stands in front of anti-abortion protesters as the U.S. Supreme Court heard its first abortion case in five years in Washington, November 30, 2005. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A woman holds a sign outside the Supreme Court during the March for Life Fund's 37th annual march marking the anniversary of the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion decision in Washington, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Molly Riley
A pro-life activist holds a doll and banner while advocating his stance on abortion near the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Anti-abortion demonstrators take part a die-in to represent the alleged 55 million children who have allegedly died from abortions in the U.S. during a protest at the White House, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
With the word life on her hat, 10 year-old Mary Reynolds of West Greenwich, Rhode Island, takes part in a die-in to represent the alleged 55 million children who have died from abortions in the U.S. during a protest at the White House, January 23,...more
President Obama is interrupted by an anti-abortion protester as he speaks at a campaign event at Fifth Third Arena at the University of Cincinnati, November 4, 2012. Police carried the man away in handcuffs. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Replicas of human fetuses are pictured in a display with literature and fund-raising materials at the "Vote Yes For Life" anti-abortion campaign headquarters in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, October 5, 2006. REUTERS/Carey Gillam
Pro-Life supporters before marching towards the Supreme Court during the 32nd annual March For Life protest, against the Supreme Court's decision in the Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision, in Washington, January 24, 2005. REUTERS/Larry Downing more
With the Capitol in the background, thousands of pro-choice supporters take part in the March For Women's Lives on the Mall in Washington, April 25, 2004. REUTERS/File
Anti-abortion demonstrators take part in the March for Life in Washington, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Anti-abortion demonstrators take part in the "March for Life" in Washington, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pro and anti-abortion protestors argue during a march for women's rights, in Washington, April 25, 2004. REUTERS/File
Pro-life and pro-choice supporters square off in an argument during a demonstration marking the anniversary of the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion decision in Washington, January 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
