The $87 million mansion

<p>The kitchen of a luxury home at One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

<p>A $37 million dollar luxury home that is for sale at One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. It has 17 bathrooms, a 17-car garage, marbled floors, gold leaf ceilings, a vineyard, horse stables, tennis courts and a lake - and occupies the largest parcel of residential real estate on southern California's exclusive Newport Coast. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

<p>The interior of a wine cave of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

<p>The main entrance of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

<p>The car garage of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. This empty, never-sold, soon-to-be-auctioned mega-mansion is a gaudy symbol of the runaway extravagance that gripped the top end of the U.S. real estate market before the housing crash of 2008. Once valued at $87 million, it could be sold for a quarter of that price at an auction next week. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

<p>One of the ground floor rooms of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

<p>The entrance to the wine cave of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

<p>The staircase on a ground floor area of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

<p>A ground floor room of One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler</p>

<p>The master bedroom's bathroom suite of a for sale, $37 million dollar luxury home at One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

<p>A horse barn on the property of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler</p>

<p>24-karat gold lining the cabinets in the women's closet area inside One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

<p>A view of the backyard of One Pelican Hill Road North in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

<p>The backyard of a for sale, $37 million dollar luxury home at One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

<p>The model of One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

<p>A ground floor room of One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

<p>A luxury home that is for sale at One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler </p>

