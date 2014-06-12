The advance of ISIL
Civilian children stand next to a burnt vehicle during clashes between Iraqi security forces and al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stand guard at a checkpoint in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Armed Iraqi security forces take their positions during clashes with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A tank of the Iraqi security forces patrols during a search for militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), in the city of Ramadi, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Masked Sunni gunmen walk with their weapons during a patrol outside the city of Falluja, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi security forces member aims his weapon during a patrol looking for militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), explosives and weapons in a neighborhood in Ramadi , May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view shows damaged houses in the city of Ramadi, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Un Muayad, a Ramadi resident fighting alongside tribal fighters, poses with her fellow fighters during clashes with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ramadi, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces search for weapons during clashes with Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) during a raid and weapons search operation in Hawija, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yahya Ahmad
Iraqi security forces fire an artillery gun during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Jurf al-Sakhar, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
Iraqi security forces personnel are seen during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Babel province south of Baghdad, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Personnel from the Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), during clashes with Iraqi security forces in Jurf al-Sakhar, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Personnel from the Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, during clashes with Iraqi security forces in Jurf al-Sakhar, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi security forces personnel take part in clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Babel province south of Baghdad, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) during a raid and weapons search operation in Hawija, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yahya Ahmad
An Iraqi army vehicle is seen during a patrol in the city of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces personnel are seen during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Babel province south of Baghdad, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi security forces fire artillery during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Jurf al-Sakhar, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A military convoy drives during a patrol in Sulaiman Pek, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Adnan
Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand guard behind piled sandbags while on alert from any offensive against them by al Qaeda-affiliated Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the Kurdish town of al-Qahtaniya of...more
Mourners react during a funeral of an Iraqi soldier, who was killed during clashes in Anbar province, during his funeral in Najaf, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of Iraqi security forces fires a cannon during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Jurf al-Sakhar, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Personnel from Iraqi security forces arrest a suspected militant of the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), during clashes in Jurf al-Sakhar, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Masked Sunni Muslim gunmen walk with their weapons during their patrol in the city of Falluja, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces run with their weapons during clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Civilians and members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units gesture and raise flags atop a tank that belonged to fighters from the al Qaeda-affiliated Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), in al-Manajeer village of Ras al-Ain countryside,...more
A female member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) mourns over the grave of her fellow fighter, who was killed during clashes with the al Qaeda-affiliated Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), in Ras al-Ain, January 28, 2014....more
Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carry coffins of their fellow fighters, who were killed in clashes with the al Qaeda-affiliated Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), during their funeral in al-Manajeer village of Ras...more
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter stands in a damaged school in Al-Menajir village, Ras Al-Ain countryside, January 26, 2014, REUTERS/Rodi Said
