The Afghan army

<p>An Afghan National Army soldier takes his position at the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p>A local commander of the Afghan security Group, a local militia force, rests at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p>Shreen Mohammad (C) waits with other recruits during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p>An Afghan National Police member rests while soldiers from the U.S. Army's 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, Task Force Bulldog, take position during a joint patrol in a village in Kherwar district in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p>Members of Afghan Local Police get ready for the joint operation Tor Janda (Black Flag on Pashtu) with soldiers of U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p>Members of the Afghan Security Group, a local militia force, watch over the Kunar River Valley from Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p>U.S. Army Captain Michael Kelvington, commander of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, bows next to remains of Gulam Dostager, a member of Afghan Local Police who was killed in the blast of an IED during the joint Tor Janda (Black Flag in Pashtu) operation, in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov </p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p>A female officer shows her certificate during a graduation ceremony at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p>Shreen Mohammad smokes during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p>An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier takes a nap before an early morning joint patrol with U.S. soldiers from 3/1 AD Task Force Bulldog in a village in Kherwar district in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: MILITARY CONFLICT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p>Afghan National Army soldiers play soccer on a landing zone after the day's work at Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST MILITARY SPORT SOCCER)</p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p>An Afghan National Army soldier walks during a mission in the Zhary district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: MILITARY)</p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p>An Afghan National Army soldier enters a house at Zhary district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 17, 2012. Picture taken April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: MILITARY CONFLICT)</p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p>An Afghan boy drinks water from the barrel of a squirt gun as he watches Afghan National Army soldiers and paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry on a helicopter assault mission to improve their biological database, near the town of Ahmad Khel in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province July 16, 2012. Picture taken July 16. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST MILITARY)</p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p>An Afghan National Army soldier holds a position while patrolling the village of But Khak on the outskirts of Kabul May 15, 2012. At a summit in Chicago, leaders of the 28-nation alliance will endorse plans for the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force to hand over command of all combat missions to Afghan forces by the middle of 2013 and for the withdrawal of most of the 130,000 foreign troops by the end of 2014. Pictures taken on May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: MILITARY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p>An Afghan policeman carries a poppy flower in the barrel of his gun, in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p>Afghan National Army soldiers chat as they give a break during a patrol in Pul-e Alam, a town in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas </p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p>Afghan National Army soldiers fan out on patrol during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p>A member of the Afghan Security Group, a local militia force, sleeps with his weapon at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p>An Afghan girl watches as a member of the Afghan Uniformed Police walks past with paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry on a helicopter assault mission to improve their biological database, near the town of Ahmad Khel in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

