Fri Mar 27, 2015

The Amanda Knox trial

Amanda Knox sits alone before being interviewed on the set of ABC's Good Morning America in New York, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Amanda Knox sits alone before being interviewed on the set of ABC's Good Morning America in New York, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, January 31, 2014
Amanda Knox sits alone before being interviewed on the set of ABC's Good Morning America in New York, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
1 / 32
Amanda Knox, the U.S. student convicted of murdering her British flatmate Meredith Kercher in 2007, arrives in court for her appeal trial session in Perugia, Italy, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Amanda Knox, the U.S. student convicted of murdering her British flatmate Meredith Kercher in 2007, arrives in court for her appeal trial session in Perugia, Italy, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, October 03, 2011
Amanda Knox, the U.S. student convicted of murdering her British flatmate Meredith Kercher in 2007, arrives in court for her appeal trial session in Perugia, Italy, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
2 / 32
Amanda Knox, the U.S. student convicted of killing her British flatmate in Italy, sits in the courtroom after a break during a trial session in Perugia March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Amanda Knox, the U.S. student convicted of killing her British flatmate in Italy, sits in the courtroom after a break during a trial session in Perugia March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Saturday, March 12, 2011
Amanda Knox, the U.S. student convicted of killing her British flatmate in Italy, sits in the courtroom after a break during a trial session in Perugia March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
3 / 32
Amanda Knox reacts after hearing the verdict during her appeal trial in Perugia, Italy, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Tiziana Fabi/Pool

Amanda Knox reacts after hearing the verdict during her appeal trial in Perugia, Italy, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Tiziana Fabi/Pool

Monday, October 03, 2011
Amanda Knox reacts after hearing the verdict during her appeal trial in Perugia, Italy, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Tiziana Fabi/Pool
4 / 32
Amanda Knox cries and gestures to friends while her mother Edda Mellas sits next to her during a news conference at Sea-Tac International Airport, Washington after Knox landed there on a flight from Italy, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Amanda Knox cries and gestures to friends while her mother Edda Mellas sits next to her during a news conference at Sea-Tac International Airport, Washington after Knox landed there on a flight from Italy, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Tuesday, October 04, 2011
Amanda Knox cries and gestures to friends while her mother Edda Mellas sits next to her during a news conference at Sea-Tac International Airport, Washington after Knox landed there on a flight from Italy, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
5 / 32
Amanda Knox reacts after being cleared by an Italian court in the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in 2007 during her appeal trial session in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/PierPaolo Cito/Pool

Amanda Knox reacts after being cleared by an Italian court in the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in 2007 during her appeal trial session in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/PierPaolo Cito/Pool

Monday, October 03, 2011
Amanda Knox reacts after being cleared by an Italian court in the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in 2007 during her appeal trial session in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/PierPaolo Cito/Pool
6 / 32
Amanda Knox's father Curt Knox is hugged by his wife Cassandra in Perugia's court after she was cleared October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

Amanda Knox's father Curt Knox is hugged by his wife Cassandra in Perugia's court after she was cleared October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

Monday, October 03, 2011
Amanda Knox's father Curt Knox is hugged by his wife Cassandra in Perugia's court after she was cleared October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool
7 / 32
Amanda Knox cries as she leaves the court after being cleared in the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in 2007 during her appeal trial session in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Pitro Crocchioni/Pool

Amanda Knox cries as she leaves the court after being cleared in the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in 2007 during her appeal trial session in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Pitro Crocchioni/Pool

Monday, October 03, 2011
Amanda Knox cries as she leaves the court after being cleared in the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in 2007 during her appeal trial session in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Pitro Crocchioni/Pool
8 / 32
Family members of Amanda Knox react after she was cleared in the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in 2007 at a court in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/PierPaolo Cito/Pool

Family members of Amanda Knox react after she was cleared in the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in 2007 at a court in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/PierPaolo Cito/Pool

Monday, October 03, 2011
Family members of Amanda Knox react after she was cleared in the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in 2007 at a court in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/PierPaolo Cito/Pool
9 / 32
Amanda Knox's aunt Janet Huff reacts after hearing the verdict in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/PierPaolo Cito/Pool

Amanda Knox's aunt Janet Huff reacts after hearing the verdict in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/PierPaolo Cito/Pool

Monday, October 03, 2011
Amanda Knox's aunt Janet Huff reacts after hearing the verdict in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/PierPaolo Cito/Pool
10 / 32
(L-R) Mark Waterbury, Colleen Conroy, Susan Rosales and Tom Wright react as they watch a live television news report from a Seattle hotel room showing an Italian judge announcing that a jury ruled in favor of Amanda Knox's appeal October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

(L-R) Mark Waterbury, Colleen Conroy, Susan Rosales and Tom Wright react as they watch a live television news report from a Seattle hotel room showing an Italian judge announcing that a jury ruled in favor of Amanda Knox's appeal October 3, 2011. ...more

Monday, October 03, 2011
(L-R) Mark Waterbury, Colleen Conroy, Susan Rosales and Tom Wright react as they watch a live television news report from a Seattle hotel room showing an Italian judge announcing that a jury ruled in favor of Amanda Knox's appeal October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
11 / 32
Meredith Kercher's sister Stephanie looks on as she listens to the verdict during the appeal trial of Amanda Knox in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Meredith Kercher's sister Stephanie looks on as she listens to the verdict during the appeal trial of Amanda Knox in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, October 03, 2011
Meredith Kercher's sister Stephanie looks on as she listens to the verdict during the appeal trial of Amanda Knox in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
12 / 32
Amanda Knox arrives in court for her appeal trial session in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Amanda Knox arrives in court for her appeal trial session in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, October 03, 2011
Amanda Knox arrives in court for her appeal trial session in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
13 / 32
Amanda Knox arrives at the court during her appeal trial session in Perugia September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Amanda Knox arrives at the court during her appeal trial session in Perugia September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Friday, September 30, 2011
Amanda Knox arrives at the court during her appeal trial session in Perugia September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
14 / 32
Amanda Knox is escorted by police as she leaves a court during a trial session in Perugia July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Amanda Knox is escorted by police as she leaves a court during a trial session in Perugia July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Saturday, July 30, 2011
Amanda Knox is escorted by police as she leaves a court during a trial session in Perugia July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
15 / 32
British student Meredith Kercher's family members, (from L-R) mother Arline, sister Stephanie and brother Lyle attend a news conference in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

British student Meredith Kercher's family members, (from L-R) mother Arline, sister Stephanie and brother Lyle attend a news conference in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, October 03, 2011
British student Meredith Kercher's family members, (from L-R) mother Arline, sister Stephanie and brother Lyle attend a news conference in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
16 / 32
A man holds a figure of Amanda Knox in downtown Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A man holds a figure of Amanda Knox in downtown Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, October 03, 2011
A man holds a figure of Amanda Knox in downtown Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
17 / 32
Amanda Knox attends a trial session in Perugia July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Amanda Knox attends a trial session in Perugia July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, July 25, 2011
Amanda Knox attends a trial session in Perugia July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
18 / 32
Amanda Knox in court in Perugia November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Amanda Knox in court in Perugia November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, November 08, 2010
Amanda Knox in court in Perugia November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
19 / 32
Amanda Knox looks on during a trial session in Perugia January 22, 2011. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Amanda Knox looks on during a trial session in Perugia January 22, 2011. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Saturday, January 22, 2011
Amanda Knox looks on during a trial session in Perugia January 22, 2011. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
20 / 32
Amanda Knox reacts in court during her appeal trial session in Perugia September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Amanda Knox reacts in court during her appeal trial session in Perugia September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, September 26, 2011
Amanda Knox reacts in court during her appeal trial session in Perugia September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
21 / 32
Amanda Knox reacts as she attends a trial session in court in Perugia July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Amanda Knox reacts as she attends a trial session in court in Perugia July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Saturday, July 30, 2011
Amanda Knox reacts as she attends a trial session in court in Perugia July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
22 / 32
A woman reads a newspaper reading "Who killed Meredith?" in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A woman reads a newspaper reading "Who killed Meredith?" in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, October 03, 2011
A woman reads a newspaper reading "Who killed Meredith?" in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
23 / 32
Amanda Knox arrives in court for her appeal trial session in Perugia September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Amanda Knox arrives in court for her appeal trial session in Perugia September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, September 29, 2011
Amanda Knox arrives in court for her appeal trial session in Perugia September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
24 / 32
Amanda Knox speaks with her lawyer Luciano Ghirga (L) at her trial for the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in Perugia January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca

Amanda Knox speaks with her lawyer Luciano Ghirga (L) at her trial for the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in Perugia January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca

Friday, January 16, 2009
Amanda Knox speaks with her lawyer Luciano Ghirga (L) at her trial for the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in Perugia January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca
25 / 32
American university student Amanda Knox and her Italian ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito are escorted into a courtroom during their murder trial session in Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

American university student Amanda Knox and her Italian ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito are escorted into a courtroom during their murder trial session in Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, December 03, 2009
American university student Amanda Knox and her Italian ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito are escorted into a courtroom during their murder trial session in Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
26 / 32
Raffaele Sollecito, the Italian student convicted of killing his British flatmate in Italy, arrives escorted by police during a trial session in Perugia July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Raffaele Sollecito, the Italian student convicted of killing his British flatmate in Italy, arrives escorted by police during a trial session in Perugia July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, July 25, 2011
Raffaele Sollecito, the Italian student convicted of killing his British flatmate in Italy, arrives escorted by police during a trial session in Perugia July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
27 / 32
Amanda Knox arrives in the courtroom for a trial session in Perugia May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Amanda Knox arrives in the courtroom for a trial session in Perugia May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Saturday, May 21, 2011
Amanda Knox arrives in the courtroom for a trial session in Perugia May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
28 / 32
Amanda Knox leaves the court after a trial session in Perugia November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Amanda Knox leaves the court after a trial session in Perugia November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, November 24, 2010
Amanda Knox leaves the court after a trial session in Perugia November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
29 / 32
Jailed suspect Amanda Knox talks with a penitentiary police as she is led from court after a murder trial session in Perugia November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Jailed suspect Amanda Knox talks with a penitentiary police as she is led from court after a murder trial session in Perugia November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Friday, November 20, 2009
Jailed suspect Amanda Knox talks with a penitentiary police as she is led from court after a murder trial session in Perugia November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
30 / 32
Amanda Knox's mother Edda and her sister Deanna take pictures in the courtroom during Knox's murder trial in Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Amanda Knox's mother Edda and her sister Deanna take pictures in the courtroom during Knox's murder trial in Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, December 03, 2009
Amanda Knox's mother Edda and her sister Deanna take pictures in the courtroom during Knox's murder trial in Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
31 / 32
Amanda Knox looks on during a break in the murder trial session in Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Amanda Knox looks on during a break in the murder trial session in Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, December 03, 2009
Amanda Knox looks on during a break in the murder trial session in Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Max Rossi
32 / 32
