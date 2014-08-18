The Amish experience

An Amish family walks to their friends' house for a visit as seen on a buggy tour through Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. It's that Old World charm of the Amish that draws 8 million tourists - and $1.9 billion - each year to...more

An Amish family walks to their friends' house for a visit as seen on a buggy tour through Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. It's that Old World charm of the Amish that draws 8 million tourists - and $1.9 billion - each year to Pennsylvania's Lancaster County, home of the nation's largest Amish community of 31,000. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close