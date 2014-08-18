Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 18, 2014 | 3:15pm EDT

The Amish experience

An Amish family walks to their friends' house for a visit as seen on a buggy tour through Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. It's that Old World charm of the Amish that draws 8 million tourists - and $1.9 billion - each year to Pennsylvania's Lancaster County, home of the nation's largest Amish community of 31,000. REUTERS/Mark Makela

An Amish family walks to their friends' house for a visit as seen on a buggy tour through Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. It's that Old World charm of the Amish that draws 8 million tourists - and $1.9 billion - each year to...more

Monday, August 18, 2014
An Amish family walks to their friends' house for a visit as seen on a buggy tour through Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. It's that Old World charm of the Amish that draws 8 million tourists - and $1.9 billion - each year to Pennsylvania's Lancaster County, home of the nation's largest Amish community of 31,000. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
1 / 16
Amish youths wait on customers at a farmer's market produce booth in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Amish youths wait on customers at a farmer's market produce booth in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, August 18, 2014
Amish youths wait on customers at a farmer's market produce booth in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
2 / 16
An Amish boy jumps on a trampoline at his home in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

An Amish boy jumps on a trampoline at his home in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, August 18, 2014
An Amish boy jumps on a trampoline at his home in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
3 / 16
John Fisher, an Amish buggy driver, leads tourists through Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

John Fisher, an Amish buggy driver, leads tourists through Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, August 18, 2014
John Fisher, an Amish buggy driver, leads tourists through Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
4 / 16
A multi-leveled clothesline hangs at an Amish residence in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A multi-leveled clothesline hangs at an Amish residence in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, August 18, 2014
A multi-leveled clothesline hangs at an Amish residence in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
5 / 16
An Amish boy sells painted horseshoes to tourists in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

An Amish boy sells painted horseshoes to tourists in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, August 18, 2014
An Amish boy sells painted horseshoes to tourists in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
6 / 16
John Fisher, an Amish buggy driver, closes the door of his buggy during a tour through Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

John Fisher, an Amish buggy driver, closes the door of his buggy during a tour through Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, August 18, 2014
John Fisher, an Amish buggy driver, closes the door of his buggy during a tour through Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
7 / 16
Dan Roller photographs his wife, Sharon, seated on a buggy, at the Amish Experience, a tourism destination in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Dan Roller photographs his wife, Sharon, seated on a buggy, at the Amish Experience, a tourism destination in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, August 18, 2014
Dan Roller photographs his wife, Sharon, seated on a buggy, at the Amish Experience, a tourism destination in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
8 / 16
A tour group listens to tour guide Joe Ditzler discuss Amish women's clothing at the Amish Experience, a tourism destination in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A tour group listens to tour guide Joe Ditzler discuss Amish women's clothing at the Amish Experience, a tourism destination in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, August 18, 2014
A tour group listens to tour guide Joe Ditzler discuss Amish women's clothing at the Amish Experience, a tourism destination in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
9 / 16
Amish dig a grave in a cemetery in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Amish dig a grave in a cemetery in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, August 18, 2014
Amish dig a grave in a cemetery in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
10 / 16
Haya Almekemi and Moaath, 5, visiting from Kuwait, shop for an example of Amish girls' clothing at a gift shop within the Amish Experience, a tourism destination in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Haya Almekemi and Moaath, 5, visiting from Kuwait, shop for an example of Amish girls' clothing at a gift shop within the Amish Experience, a tourism destination in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, August 18, 2014
Haya Almekemi and Moaath, 5, visiting from Kuwait, shop for an example of Amish girls' clothing at a gift shop within the Amish Experience, a tourism destination in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
11 / 16
Souvenirs are seen on sale at a gift shop within the Amish Experience, a tourism destination in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Souvenirs are seen on sale at a gift shop within the Amish Experience, a tourism destination in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, August 18, 2014
Souvenirs are seen on sale at a gift shop within the Amish Experience, a tourism destination in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
12 / 16
A silhouetted Amish man waits during his buggy tour in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A silhouetted Amish man waits during his buggy tour in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, August 18, 2014
A silhouetted Amish man waits during his buggy tour in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
13 / 16
An Amish horse-drawn buggy is shown on video involved in a fatal accident, part of a narrative in a multimedia presentation at the Amish Experience, a tourism destination in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

An Amish horse-drawn buggy is shown on video involved in a fatal accident, part of a narrative in a multimedia presentation at the Amish Experience, a tourism destination in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark...more

Monday, August 18, 2014
An Amish horse-drawn buggy is shown on video involved in a fatal accident, part of a narrative in a multimedia presentation at the Amish Experience, a tourism destination in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
14 / 16
Tour guide Art Pavlatos wears a branded short-sleeved dress shirt at the Amish Experience, a tourism destination in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tour guide Art Pavlatos wears a branded short-sleeved dress shirt at the Amish Experience, a tourism destination in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, August 18, 2014
Tour guide Art Pavlatos wears a branded short-sleeved dress shirt at the Amish Experience, a tourism destination in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
15 / 16
An Amish man travels on a dirt road by a horse-drawn buggy in Bird in Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

An Amish man travels on a dirt road by a horse-drawn buggy in Bird in Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, August 18, 2014
An Amish man travels on a dirt road by a horse-drawn buggy in Bird in Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Tank biathlon

Tank biathlon

Next Slideshows

Tank biathlon

Tank biathlon

Teams from 12 countries compete in tests of driving and shooting.

Aug 18 2014
Classic cars of California

Classic cars of California

Classic cars compete for best in show at Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California.

Aug 18 2014
A Jewish-Muslim wedding

A Jewish-Muslim wedding

A Muslim groom and his Jewish bride marry in a Tel Aviv wedding hall as police block a far-right protest outside.

Aug 18 2014
Far from home

Far from home

Iraq's Yazidis seek refuge from Islamic State militants.

Aug 15 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast