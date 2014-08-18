The Amish experience
An Amish family walks to their friends' house for a visit as seen on a buggy tour through Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. It's that Old World charm of the Amish that draws 8 million tourists - and $1.9 billion - each year to...more
Amish youths wait on customers at a farmer's market produce booth in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
An Amish boy jumps on a trampoline at his home in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
John Fisher, an Amish buggy driver, leads tourists through Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A multi-leveled clothesline hangs at an Amish residence in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
An Amish boy sells painted horseshoes to tourists in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
John Fisher, an Amish buggy driver, closes the door of his buggy during a tour through Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Dan Roller photographs his wife, Sharon, seated on a buggy, at the Amish Experience, a tourism destination in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A tour group listens to tour guide Joe Ditzler discuss Amish women's clothing at the Amish Experience, a tourism destination in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Amish dig a grave in a cemetery in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Haya Almekemi and Moaath, 5, visiting from Kuwait, shop for an example of Amish girls' clothing at a gift shop within the Amish Experience, a tourism destination in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Souvenirs are seen on sale at a gift shop within the Amish Experience, a tourism destination in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A silhouetted Amish man waits during his buggy tour in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
An Amish horse-drawn buggy is shown on video involved in a fatal accident, part of a narrative in a multimedia presentation at the Amish Experience, a tourism destination in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark...more
Tour guide Art Pavlatos wears a branded short-sleeved dress shirt at the Amish Experience, a tourism destination in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
An Amish man travels on a dirt road by a horse-drawn buggy in Bird in Hand, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
