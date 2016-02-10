The anti-Uber movement
London cab drivers protest against Uber in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man is detained by police officers during a protest by London cab drivers against Uber in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Taxis block a main road in Budapest's city centre, Hungary, January 18, 2016. Taxi drivers were protesting against the online taxi-hailing service Uber, demanding authorities to ban the service, according to local media. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A London cab driver wears a Star Wars themed costume during a protest against Uber on Whitehall in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
French riot police push an overturned car as striking French taxi drivers demonstrate at the Porte Maillot to block the traffic on the Paris ring road during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber, in Paris, France, June 25, 2015....more
A policeman secures the traffic as taxi drivers, who are on strike, burn tyres to block the access to Nice International airport during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber in Nice, France, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
A London cab driver waves a Union flag as he stands on the bonnet of his taxi during a protest against Uber on Whitehall in central London, February 10, 2015 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A taxi driver protests in front of city hall against the Uber ridesharing car service in Toronto December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A London cab driver holds a placard during a protest by London cab drivers against Uber in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A taxi driver throws an egg at the car of a colleague who declined to participate in a protest against car-sharing service Uber in San Jose, Costa Rica February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A London cab driver takes part in a protest by London cab drivers against Uber in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A protester holds up a placard in a protest by London cab drivers against Uber in central London, Britain February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A French flag is seen on a striking taxi as drivers block traffic during a demonstration at Porte Maillot during a national protest about competition from private car ride firms like Uber, in Paris, France, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A man rides his bicycle between taxis parked on the street during a protest against the online car-sharing service Uber in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A taxi driver wears a shirt that reads "Uber, out of Costa Rica", during a protest by taxis drivers against car-sharing service Uber in San Jose, Costa Rica February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A taxi driver holds a Brazilian flag as they block Cha viaduct during a protest against online car-sharing service Uber, in front of the city hall of Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Striking French taxi drivers block traffic during a national protest about competition from private car ride firms like Uber, in Marseille, France, January 26, 2016. The sign on the car reads "Strike". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Taxi drivers took to the road to block traffic around the airport during a protest against Uber in Montreal, Canada February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A striking French taxi driver carrying a coffin on his roof blocks traffic during a national protest about competition from private car ride firms like Uber, in Marseille, France, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Taxis block a main road in Budapest's city center, Hungary, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
