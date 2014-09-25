Edition:
The art of Ai Weiwei

A members of the media uses a mobile phone to take pictures of Ai Weiwei's installation "Blossom" in the hospital ward of Golden Gate National Recreation Area's Alcatraz Island near San Francisco, California, September 24, 2014. The former island penitentiary turned U.S. national park in San Francisco Bay will offer visitors the opportunity to view seven installations custom-designed by the artist and activist Ai Weiwei. "Blossom" consists of toilets, sinks and baths filled with ceramic flowers. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

A members of the media uses a mobile phone to take pictures of Ai Weiwei's installation "Blossom" in the hospital ward of Golden Gate National Recreation Area's Alcatraz Island near San Francisco, California, September 24, 2014. The former island penitentiary turned U.S. national park in San Francisco Bay will offer visitors the opportunity to view seven installations custom-designed by the artist and activist Ai Weiwei. "Blossom" consists of toilets, sinks and baths filled with ceramic flowers. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Ai Weiwei's installation "With Wind" is presented at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area's Alcatraz Island near San Francisco, California, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Ai Weiwei's installation "With Wind" is presented at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area's Alcatraz Island near San Francisco, California, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Ai Weiwei's installation "With Wind" is presented at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area's Alcatraz Island near San Francisco, California, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Ai Weiwei's installation "With Wind" is presented at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area's Alcatraz Island near San Francisco, California, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
"Iron Tree," a sculpture by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei is seen displayed in a courtyard of the chapel at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in Wakefield, northern England May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

"Iron Tree," a sculpture by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei is seen displayed in a courtyard of the chapel at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in Wakefield, northern England May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A gallery technician assembles a sculpture made from stainless steel bicycles entitled "Forever" by Ai Weiwei at the Lisson Gallery in London May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A gallery technician assembles a sculpture made from stainless steel bicycles entitled "Forever" by Ai Weiwei at the Lisson Gallery in London May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
"Fairytale 1001 Chairs" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei are seen displayed in the chapel at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in Wakefield, northern England May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

"Fairytale 1001 Chairs" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei are seen displayed in the chapel at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in Wakefield, northern England May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
"Marble Couch" by Ai Weiwei is displayed in a courtyard at the Lisson Gallery in London May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

"Marble Couch" by Ai Weiwei is displayed in a courtyard at the Lisson Gallery in London May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei poses for a photograph with his installation entitled 'Sunflower Seeds', at its unveiling in the Turbine Hall at the Tate Modern gallery, in London October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei poses for a photograph with his installation entitled 'Sunflower Seeds', at its unveiling in the Turbine Hall at the Tate Modern gallery, in London October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor takes a photograph of the an installation by Ai Weiwei entitled "Sunflower Seeds", at its unveiling in the Turbine Hall at the Tate Modern gallery in London October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A visitor takes a photograph of the an installation by Ai Weiwei entitled "Sunflower Seeds", at its unveiling in the Turbine Hall at the Tate Modern gallery in London October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The installation "He Xie" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei is pictured during a media preview of the exhibition 'Evidence' at the Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The installation "He Xie" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei is pictured during a media preview of the exhibition 'Evidence' at the Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A member of museum staff makes last touches to the installation 'Forge' by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the exhibition 'Evidence' at the Martin-Gropius Bau, in Berlin April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A member of museum staff makes last touches to the installation 'Forge' by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the exhibition 'Evidence' at the Martin-Gropius Bau, in Berlin April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A woman walks next to the installation "Monumental Junkyard" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the exhibition 'Evidence' at the Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A woman walks next to the installation "Monumental Junkyard" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the exhibition 'Evidence' at the Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A general view of the installation "Stools" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei pictured during a media preview of the 'Evidence' exhibition at the Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A general view of the installation "Stools" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei pictured during a media preview of the 'Evidence' exhibition at the Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei's "Colored Vases" are shown at the Perez Art Museum Miami, Florida, December 3, 2013 photo. REUTERS/Zachary Fagenson

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei's "Colored Vases" are shown at the Perez Art Museum Miami, Florida, December 3, 2013 photo. REUTERS/Zachary Fagenson
A woman walks next to the installation "IOU", made up of certificates of debt, by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the exhibition 'Evidence' at the Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A woman walks next to the installation "IOU", made up of certificates of debt, by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the exhibition 'Evidence' at the Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A work titled "grapes" by artist Ai Weiwei of China is displayed during a media tour of the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in Miami, Florida December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A work titled "grapes" by artist Ai Weiwei of China is displayed during a media tour of the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in Miami, Florida December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A man looks at the sculptures "Circle of Animals" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the exhibition "Evidence" at the Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A man looks at the sculptures "Circle of Animals" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the exhibition "Evidence" at the Martin-Gropius Bau in Berlin, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Journalists view a work titled "Moon Chest" by artist Ai Weiwei during a media tour of the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in Miami, Florida December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Journalists view a work titled "Moon Chest" by artist Ai Weiwei during a media tour of the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in Miami, Florida December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A girl looks at a creation named "Porcelain Cube" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the media preview of Art Taipei 2013, November 7, 2013.REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A girl looks at a creation named "Porcelain Cube" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the media preview of Art Taipei 2013, November 7, 2013.REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A visitor takes photos of "Baby Formula" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, in Singapore August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A visitor takes photos of "Baby Formula" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, in Singapore August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Visitors look at the installation called "Bang" by China's artist Ai Weiwei at the German pavilion during the 55th La Biennale of Venice May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Visitors look at the installation called "Bang" by China's artist Ai Weiwei at the German pavilion during the 55th La Biennale of Venice May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A view of an installation as part of the "S.A.C.R.E.D" exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, in the church of Sant'Antonin in Venice May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A view of an installation as part of the "S.A.C.R.E.D" exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, in the church of Sant'Antonin in Venice May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A view of an installation as part of the "S.A.C.R.E.D" exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, in the church of Sant'Antonin in Venice May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A view of an installation as part of the "S.A.C.R.E.D" exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, in the church of Sant'Antonin in Venice May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A view of an installation as part of the "S.A.C.R.E.D" exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, in the church of Sant'Antonin in Venice May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A view of an installation as part of the "S.A.C.R.E.D" exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, in the church of Sant'Antonin in Venice May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A view of an installation as part of the "S.A.C.R.E.D" exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, in the church of Sant'Antonin in Venice May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A view of an installation as part of the "S.A.C.R.E.D" exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, in the church of Sant'Antonin in Venice May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Creations (L-R) named "No Title (Wooden ball)", "Rock" and "F Size" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei are displayed during the media preview of Art Taipei 2012, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Creations (L-R) named "No Title (Wooden ball)", "Rock" and "F Size" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei are displayed during the media preview of Art Taipei 2012, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
An artwork by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, titled "The Dog Mobile: A car for Francis Bacon by Ai Weiwei", with images of a dog painted on a Mercedes Benz G-class, is displayed at an exhibition hall in Hong Kong November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

An artwork by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, titled "The Dog Mobile: A car for Francis Bacon by Ai Weiwei", with images of a dog painted on a Mercedes Benz G-class, is displayed at an exhibition hall in Hong Kong November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A creation named "Watermelon" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei is displayed during a media preview of the "Ai Weiwei Absent" exhibition in Taipei October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A creation named "Watermelon" by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei is displayed during a media preview of the "Ai Weiwei Absent" exhibition in Taipei October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A woman looks at an art installation named "Forever Bicycles" by dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the "Ai Weiwei Absent" exhibition in Taipei October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A woman looks at an art installation named "Forever Bicycles" by dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during a media preview of the "Ai Weiwei Absent" exhibition in Taipei October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A visitor looks at Ai Weiwei's "Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads" at Somerset House in London May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

A visitor looks at Ai Weiwei's "Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads" at Somerset House in London May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
