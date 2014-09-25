The art of Ai Weiwei

A members of the media uses a mobile phone to take pictures of Ai Weiwei's installation "Blossom" in the hospital ward of Golden Gate National Recreation Area's Alcatraz Island near San Francisco, California, September 24, 2014. The former island...more

A members of the media uses a mobile phone to take pictures of Ai Weiwei's installation "Blossom" in the hospital ward of Golden Gate National Recreation Area's Alcatraz Island near San Francisco, California, September 24, 2014. The former island penitentiary turned U.S. national park in San Francisco Bay will offer visitors the opportunity to view seven installations custom-designed by the artist and activist Ai Weiwei. "Blossom" consists of toilets, sinks and baths filled with ceramic flowers. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Close