Pictures | Wed Dec 4, 2013

The art of butterflies

A butterfly hunter sticks out his net in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. Mosaics made out of butterfly wings are a popular art form in Central African Republic.

Wednesday, December 04, 2013

Butterfly hunter Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, 52, holds a butterfly he caught in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013.

Wednesday, December 04, 2013

Butterfly hunters Didier Memikata, 48, (L) and Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, 52, hunt for butterflies in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013.

Wednesday, December 04, 2013

Butterfly hunters Didier Memikata, 48, (L) and Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, 52, hunt for butterflies in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013.

Wednesday, December 04, 2013

Butterfly hunter Didier Memikata, 48, gathers butterflies he caught in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013.

Wednesday, December 04, 2013

Butterfly hunter Didier Memikata, 48, holds out his net in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013.

Wednesday, December 04, 2013

A rare butterfly worth $600 according to collector Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, sits on a table in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 30, 2013.

Wednesday, December 04, 2013

Butterfly hunter Didier Memikata, 48, kills a butterfly he caught in his net in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013.

Wednesday, December 04, 2013

Butterflies congregate on dog faeces set by butterfly hunters in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013.

Wednesday, December 04, 2013

Butterfly hunter Didier Memikata, 48, holds out butterflies he caught in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013.

Wednesday, December 04, 2013

Butterfly hunters Devigny Ndakpa-Dack, 52, (L) and Didier Memikata, 48, walk home after a hunt in Botimbo village, south of Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013.

Wednesday, December 04, 2013

A butterfly wing artist cuts up wings to make mosaics in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013.

Wednesday, December 04, 2013

A butterfly wing apprentice makes a mosaic in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013.

Wednesday, December 04, 2013

Butterfly wing artists make mosaics in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013.

Wednesday, December 04, 2013

Butterfly wing artists make mosaics at a house in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013.

Wednesday, December 04, 2013

A finished work of butterfly wing art representing historic figures in Central African Republic's history, is seen in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013.

Wednesday, December 04, 2013

A finished work of butterfly wing art showing the Central African Republic flag is seen in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 2, 2013.

Wednesday, December 04, 2013

