Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 21, 2012 | 1:37pm EDT

The art of Damien Hirst

<p>Visitors stand at a balcony behind the Damien Hirst sculpture "Hymn" outside the Tate Modern gallery in London August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Visitors stand at a balcony behind the Damien Hirst sculpture "Hymn" outside the Tate Modern gallery in London August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Visitors stand at a balcony behind the Damien Hirst sculpture "Hymn" outside the Tate Modern gallery in London August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
1 / 32
<p>A visitor views "A Thousand Years", flies feeding off a cow's head by British artist Damien Hirst at the Tate Modern gallery in London April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

A visitor views "A Thousand Years", flies feeding off a cow's head by British artist Damien Hirst at the Tate Modern gallery in London April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A visitor views "A Thousand Years", flies feeding off a cow's head by British artist Damien Hirst at the Tate Modern gallery in London April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
2 / 32
<p>Visitors are reflected in "Lullaby, The Seasons" - a collection of pharmaceuticals by British artist Damien Hirst at the Tate Modern gallery in London April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Visitors are reflected in "Lullaby, The Seasons" - a collection of pharmaceuticals by British artist Damien Hirst at the Tate Modern gallery in London April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Visitors are reflected in "Lullaby, The Seasons" - a collection of pharmaceuticals by British artist Damien Hirst at the Tate Modern gallery in London April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
3 / 32
<p>Visitors view "Mother and Child Divided", a bisected cow (in cases on L) and calf by British artist Damien Hirst at the Tate Modern gallery in London April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Visitors view "Mother and Child Divided", a bisected cow (in cases on L) and calf by British artist Damien Hirst at the Tate Modern gallery in London April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Visitors view "Mother and Child Divided", a bisected cow (in cases on L) and calf by British artist Damien Hirst at the Tate Modern gallery in London April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
4 / 32
<p>A visitor views a Spin Painting by British artist Damien Hirst at the Tate Modern gallery in London April 2, 2012. Hirst's retrospective show runs from April 4 to September 9. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

A visitor views a Spin Painting by British artist Damien Hirst at the Tate Modern gallery in London April 2, 2012. Hirst's retrospective show runs from April 4 to September 9. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A visitor views a Spin Painting by British artist Damien Hirst at the Tate Modern gallery in London April 2, 2012. Hirst's retrospective show runs from April 4 to September 9. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
5 / 32
<p>British artist Damien Hirst poses next to his painting "I Am Become Death, Shatterer of Worlds (2006)", at the Tate Modern gallery in London April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

British artist Damien Hirst poses next to his painting "I Am Become Death, Shatterer of Worlds (2006)", at the Tate Modern gallery in London April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

British artist Damien Hirst poses next to his painting "I Am Become Death, Shatterer of Worlds (2006)", at the Tate Modern gallery in London April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
6 / 32
<p>A woman looks at a painting by Damien Hirst at a preview for his exhibition "Damien Hirst: The Complete Spot Paintings 1986-2011" at the Gagosian Gallery in central London, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

A woman looks at a painting by Damien Hirst at a preview for his exhibition "Damien Hirst: The Complete Spot Paintings 1986-2011" at the Gagosian Gallery in central London, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A woman looks at a painting by Damien Hirst at a preview for his exhibition "Damien Hirst: The Complete Spot Paintings 1986-2011" at the Gagosian Gallery in central London, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
7 / 32
<p>The Duke and Duchess of Devonshire view the sculpture Legend by Damien Hirst in the gardens of their home Chatsworth House in central England September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

The Duke and Duchess of Devonshire view the sculpture Legend by Damien Hirst in the gardens of their home Chatsworth House in central England September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

The Duke and Duchess of Devonshire view the sculpture Legend by Damien Hirst in the gardens of their home Chatsworth House in central England September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
8 / 32
<p>Women look at an exhibit by the artist Damien Hirst at the Frieze Art Fair in London October 14, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

Women look at an exhibit by the artist Damien Hirst at the Frieze Art Fair in London October 14, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Women look at an exhibit by the artist Damien Hirst at the Frieze Art Fair in London October 14, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
9 / 32
<p>British artist Damien Hirst attends a media preview of his exhibition "Forgotten Promises" in Hong Kong Janaury 14, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

British artist Damien Hirst attends a media preview of his exhibition "Forgotten Promises" in Hong Kong Janaury 14, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

British artist Damien Hirst attends a media preview of his exhibition "Forgotten Promises" in Hong Kong Janaury 14, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
10 / 32
<p>A staff member of Seoul Auction poses in front of a Damien Hirst art-piece, "Tranquility", created with butterflies, during a press preview in Hong Kong May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Aaron Tam </p>

A staff member of Seoul Auction poses in front of a Damien Hirst art-piece, "Tranquility", created with butterflies, during a press preview in Hong Kong May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Aaron Tam

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A staff member of Seoul Auction poses in front of a Damien Hirst art-piece, "Tranquility", created with butterflies, during a press preview in Hong Kong May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Aaron Tam

Close
11 / 32
<p>An art handler places drugs for the art installation 'In this terrible moment we are victims clinging helplessly to an environment that refuses to acknowledge the soul' by British artist Damien Hirst in the new Brandhorst modern art museum in Munich, May 6, 2009. REUTERS/Alexandra Beier </p>

An art handler places drugs for the art installation 'In this terrible moment we are victims clinging helplessly to an environment that refuses to acknowledge the soul' by British artist Damien Hirst in the new Brandhorst modern art museum in Munich,...more

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

An art handler places drugs for the art installation 'In this terrible moment we are victims clinging helplessly to an environment that refuses to acknowledge the soul' by British artist Damien Hirst in the new Brandhorst modern art museum in Munich, May 6, 2009. REUTERS/Alexandra Beier

Close
12 / 32
<p>British artist Damien Hirst stands next to one of his sculptures during a press preview of his exhibition at the Pinchuk Art Center in Kiev April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

British artist Damien Hirst stands next to one of his sculptures during a press preview of his exhibition at the Pinchuk Art Center in Kiev April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

British artist Damien Hirst stands next to one of his sculptures during a press preview of his exhibition at the Pinchuk Art Center in Kiev April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
13 / 32
<p>People watch British artist Damien Hirst produce a piece of work in the Pinchuk Art Center in Kiev April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Pinchuk Art Center/Handout </p>

People watch British artist Damien Hirst produce a piece of work in the Pinchuk Art Center in Kiev April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Pinchuk Art Center/Handout

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

People watch British artist Damien Hirst produce a piece of work in the Pinchuk Art Center in Kiev April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Pinchuk Art Center/Handout

Close
14 / 32
<p>A visitor walks behind "Anatomy of an Angel" by Damien Hirst during a preview of an upcoming auction of his work "Beautiful Inside My Head Forever" at Sotheby's in London September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A visitor walks behind "Anatomy of an Angel" by Damien Hirst during a preview of an upcoming auction of his work "Beautiful Inside My Head Forever" at Sotheby's in London September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A visitor walks behind "Anatomy of an Angel" by Damien Hirst during a preview of an upcoming auction of his work "Beautiful Inside My Head Forever" at Sotheby's in London September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
15 / 32
<p>Visitors walk through a gallery containing works by Damien Hirst, collectively entitled 'Beautiful Inside My Head Forever,' at Sotheby's in London on September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Visitors walk through a gallery containing works by Damien Hirst, collectively entitled 'Beautiful Inside My Head Forever,' at Sotheby's in London on September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Visitors walk through a gallery containing works by Damien Hirst, collectively entitled 'Beautiful Inside My Head Forever,' at Sotheby's in London on September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
16 / 32
<p>A member of the media looks at Damien Hirst's "Mother and Child Divided 1993" during a media preview of a retrospective of the Turner Prize at the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo April 24, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

A member of the media looks at Damien Hirst's "Mother and Child Divided 1993" during a media preview of a retrospective of the Turner Prize at the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo April 24, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A member of the media looks at Damien Hirst's "Mother and Child Divided 1993" during a media preview of a retrospective of the Turner Prize at the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo April 24, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
17 / 32
<p>Visitors view Damien Hirst's "All You Need Is Love" at Sotheby's auction house in central London December 5, 2007. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico </p>

Visitors view Damien Hirst's "All You Need Is Love" at Sotheby's auction house in central London December 5, 2007. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Visitors view Damien Hirst's "All You Need Is Love" at Sotheby's auction house in central London December 5, 2007. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Close
18 / 32
<p>A visitor views 'Love's Paradox' - a cow in formaldehyde - at a new exhibition by British artist Damien Hirst in central London June 1, 2007. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

A visitor views 'Love's Paradox' - a cow in formaldehyde - at a new exhibition by British artist Damien Hirst in central London June 1, 2007. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A visitor views 'Love's Paradox' - a cow in formaldehyde - at a new exhibition by British artist Damien Hirst in central London June 1, 2007. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
19 / 32
<p>"For the love of God," a life size cast of a human skull in platinum by British artist Damien Hirst is seen in this handout image released in London June 1, 2007. The Skull is covered by 8,601 pave-set diamonds weighing 1,106.18 carats. REUTERS/Prudence Cuming Associates/Handout </p>

"For the love of God," a life size cast of a human skull in platinum by British artist Damien Hirst is seen in this handout image released in London June 1, 2007. The Skull is covered by 8,601 pave-set diamonds weighing 1,106.18 carats....more

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

"For the love of God," a life size cast of a human skull in platinum by British artist Damien Hirst is seen in this handout image released in London June 1, 2007. The Skull is covered by 8,601 pave-set diamonds weighing 1,106.18 carats. REUTERS/Prudence Cuming Associates/Handout

Close
20 / 32
<p>Visitors walk behind a work by British artist Damien Hirst titled "The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living" at the Kunsthaus in Bregenz February 17, 2007. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic </p>

Visitors walk behind a work by British artist Damien Hirst titled "The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living" at the Kunsthaus in Bregenz February 17, 2007. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Visitors walk behind a work by British artist Damien Hirst titled "The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living" at the Kunsthaus in Bregenz February 17, 2007. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic

Close
21 / 32
<p>Women dressed as clowns look at work by British artist Damien Hirst titled "Iodomethane - 13C" at the Kunsthaus in Bregenz February 17, 2007. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic </p>

Women dressed as clowns look at work by British artist Damien Hirst titled "Iodomethane - 13C" at the Kunsthaus in Bregenz February 17, 2007. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Women dressed as clowns look at work by British artist Damien Hirst titled "Iodomethane - 13C" at the Kunsthaus in Bregenz February 17, 2007. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic

Close
22 / 32
<p>A security guard at the San Carlos museum in Mexico City sits in her chair behind a piece by British artist Damien Hirst titled "Adam and Eve under the table" between two 16th century paintings October 6, 2006. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

A security guard at the San Carlos museum in Mexico City sits in her chair behind a piece by British artist Damien Hirst titled "Adam and Eve under the table" between two 16th century paintings October 6, 2006. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A security guard at the San Carlos museum in Mexico City sits in her chair behind a piece by British artist Damien Hirst titled "Adam and Eve under the table" between two 16th century paintings October 6, 2006. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
23 / 32
<p>A bronze statue entitled 'The Virgin mother' by artist Damien Hirst is displayed in the courtyard of the Royal Academy of Arts in central London as part of its 238th Summer Exhibition June 7, 2006. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico </p>

A bronze statue entitled 'The Virgin mother' by artist Damien Hirst is displayed in the courtyard of the Royal Academy of Arts in central London as part of its 238th Summer Exhibition June 7, 2006. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A bronze statue entitled 'The Virgin mother' by artist Damien Hirst is displayed in the courtyard of the Royal Academy of Arts in central London as part of its 238th Summer Exhibition June 7, 2006. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Close
24 / 32
<p>A visitor to the Hilario Galguera gallery in Mexico City contemplate a piece by Damien Hirst titled "In the name of the father" consisting of sheep crucified and suspended in formaldehyde February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A visitor to the Hilario Galguera gallery in Mexico City contemplate a piece by Damien Hirst titled "In the name of the father" consisting of sheep crucified and suspended in formaldehyde February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A visitor to the Hilario Galguera gallery in Mexico City contemplate a piece by Damien Hirst titled "In the name of the father" consisting of sheep crucified and suspended in formaldehyde February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
25 / 32
<p>A visitor to the Hilario Galguera gallery in Mexico City takes a photo as she stands infront a piece by Damien Hirst titled "Faithless" consisting of butterfly wings on canvas and household gloss February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A visitor to the Hilario Galguera gallery in Mexico City takes a photo as she stands infront a piece by Damien Hirst titled "Faithless" consisting of butterfly wings on canvas and household gloss February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A visitor to the Hilario Galguera gallery in Mexico City takes a photo as she stands infront a piece by Damien Hirst titled "Faithless" consisting of butterfly wings on canvas and household gloss February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
26 / 32
<p>Visitors to the Hilario Galguera gallery in Mexico City contemplate a piece by British artist Damien Hirst titled "The wrath of God" consisting of a shark in formaldehyde February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Visitors to the Hilario Galguera gallery in Mexico City contemplate a piece by British artist Damien Hirst titled "The wrath of God" consisting of a shark in formaldehyde February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Visitors to the Hilario Galguera gallery in Mexico City contemplate a piece by British artist Damien Hirst titled "The wrath of God" consisting of a shark in formaldehyde February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
27 / 32
<p>Visitors to the Hilario Galguera gallery in Mexico City contemplate a piece by Damien Hirst titled "The Sacred Heart of Jesus" consisting of a bulls heart pierced with assorted surgical instruments suspended in formaldehyde February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Visitors to the Hilario Galguera gallery in Mexico City contemplate a piece by Damien Hirst titled "The Sacred Heart of Jesus" consisting of a bulls heart pierced with assorted surgical instruments suspended in formaldehyde February 23, 2006. ...more

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Visitors to the Hilario Galguera gallery in Mexico City contemplate a piece by Damien Hirst titled "The Sacred Heart of Jesus" consisting of a bulls heart pierced with assorted surgical instruments suspended in formaldehyde February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
28 / 32
<p>Artwork 'Full of Love' by Britain's Damien Hirst is seen at Sotheby's auctioneers in London, October 14, 2004. REUTERS/Stephen Hird</p>

Artwork 'Full of Love' by Britain's Damien Hirst is seen at Sotheby's auctioneers in London, October 14, 2004. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Artwork 'Full of Love' by Britain's Damien Hirst is seen at Sotheby's auctioneers in London, October 14, 2004. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Close
29 / 32
<p>An auctioneer's assistant holds up the artwork 'Molecular Structure' by British artist Damien Hirst at Sotheby's in London, October 14, 2004. REUTERS/Stephen Hird </p>

An auctioneer's assistant holds up the artwork 'Molecular Structure' by British artist Damien Hirst at Sotheby's in London, October 14, 2004. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

An auctioneer's assistant holds up the artwork 'Molecular Structure' by British artist Damien Hirst at Sotheby's in London, October 14, 2004. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Close
30 / 32
<p>A man looks at a work by British artist Damien Hirst titled "In His Infinite Wisdom" which forms part of the In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida exhibition at London's Tate Britain gallery, March 2, 2004. REUTERS/Peter MacDiarmid</p>

A man looks at a work by British artist Damien Hirst titled "In His Infinite Wisdom" which forms part of the In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida exhibition at London's Tate Britain gallery, March 2, 2004. REUTERS/Peter MacDiarmid

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

A man looks at a work by British artist Damien Hirst titled "In His Infinite Wisdom" which forms part of the In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida exhibition at London's Tate Britain gallery, March 2, 2004. REUTERS/Peter MacDiarmid

Close
31 / 32
<p>Damien Hirst's "Away From the Flock", a lamb preserved in formaldehyde in a steel and glass case, is seen on display at the new Saatchi Gallery in London, April 14, 2003. REUTERS/Peter MacDiarmid</p>

Damien Hirst's "Away From the Flock", a lamb preserved in formaldehyde in a steel and glass case, is seen on display at the new Saatchi Gallery in London, April 14, 2003. REUTERS/Peter MacDiarmid

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Damien Hirst's "Away From the Flock", a lamb preserved in formaldehyde in a steel and glass case, is seen on display at the new Saatchi Gallery in London, April 14, 2003. REUTERS/Peter MacDiarmid

Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Turtle nesting season

Turtle nesting season

Next Slideshows

Turtle nesting season

Turtle nesting season

Volunteers look for signs of turtle activity along South Carolina’s coast during nesting season, keeping tabs on the progress of the endangered species.

Aug 21 2012
Clashes in Assam

Clashes in Assam

Ethnic fighting has displaced over 400,000 in the Indian state.

Aug 20 2012
Festival of Eid

Festival of Eid

Muslims around the world mark the end of Ramadan and the breaking of their fasts with their celebration of the Eid-al-Fitr festival.

Aug 20 2012
Ballet for troubled youth

Ballet for troubled youth

Ballet Santa Teresa is a group that gives children in Brazil who live in areas with social risk, free ballet classes and other activities.

Aug 17 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast