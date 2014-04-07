The art of Faberge eggs
An assistant poses for a photograph with a Faberge egg during a photo-call at antique dealer Wartski, in central London April 7, 2014. The $20 million egg, hailing from the court of imperial Russia, was bought in a U.S. junk market by a scrap metal dealer, before it was acquired by Wartski for an unidentified private collector. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
The Renaissance Egg (L) and the Resurrection Egg are displayed in the Vatican Museums, April 14, 2011. The Renaissance Egg was presented by Emperor Alexander III to his wife the Empress Maria Feodorovna at Easter in 1894, according to the exhibition's website. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
The Coronation Egg by Faberge is seen on display during an exhibition in the Kremlin in Moscow, May 18, 2004. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
The Coronation Egg by Faberge is seen on display during an exhibition in the Kremlin in Moscow, May 18, 2004. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
The Lilies of the Valley Faberge egg is displayed in Dubrovnik, Croatia, November 3, 2007. The egg of gold, enamel, diamonds, rubies and pearls was presented by Emperor Nicholas 2nd to his wife, Empress Alexandra Feodorovna, for Easter 1898. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
A visitor looks at "The Kelch Chanticleer Egg" on display in the Vatican Museums at the Vatican April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A visitor looks at "The Kelch Chanticleer Egg" on display in the Vatican Museums at the Vatican April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
An employee displays a jewel egg called "The Dedication of Faberge", which displays a portrait of legendary artist-jeweler Peter Carl Faberge and costs about $60,000, at a factory owned by jewellery maker Russkiye Samotsvety Corporation in St. Petersburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
The 1914 Faberge Mosaic Egg, one of four Faberge eggs among the Royal Collection of Britain's Queen Elizabeth ll, is pictured in London November 20, 2003. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
The 1914 Faberge Mosaic Egg, one of four Faberge eggs among the Royal Collection of Britain's Queen Elizabeth ll, is pictured in London November 20, 2003. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
The "Alexander III Monument" egg by Faberge sits on display in the Kremlin April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin
The "Alexander III Monument" egg by Faberge sits on display in the Kremlin April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin
Visitors look at the baroque Cockerel Faberge Imperial Easter egg at Charlottenburg Palace in Berlin, June 15 2005. The Cockerel, or Cuckoo Egg, is one of six Faberge Imperial Easter eggs with embedded mechanics, which reveals a bird flapping its wings and crowing. REUTERS/Maxie Goetze
The "Standart" yacht egg by Faberge sits on display in the Kremlin April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin
The "Standart" yacht egg by Faberge sits on display in the Kremlin April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin
Lily of the Valley Egg by Faberge is admired by visitors at the exhibition in the Kremlin in Moscow, May 18, 2004. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Lily of the Valley Egg by Faberge is admired by visitors at the exhibition in the Kremlin in Moscow, May 18, 2004. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
The "Memory of Azov" egg by Faberge sits on display in the Kremlin April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin
The "Memory of Azov" egg by Faberge sits on display in the Kremlin April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin
The Faberge "Winter Egg" on display in the Pushkin Museum in Moscow March 27, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer
The Faberge "Winter Egg" on display in the Pushkin Museum in Moscow March 27, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer
The "Alexander Palace" egg by Faberge sits on display in the Kremlin April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin
The "Alexander Palace" egg by Faberge sits on display in the Kremlin April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin
The Rothschild Faberge egg is displayed at Christie's auction house in London October 4, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
The Rothschild Faberge egg is displayed at Christie's auction house in London October 4, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A museum employee looks at Faberge "Falcon-Egg" created in 2000 by work master Victor Mayer on display at a jewellery exhibition in Moscow April 12, 2001. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A museum employee looks at Faberge "Falcon-Egg" created in 2000 by work master Victor Mayer on display at a jewellery exhibition in Moscow April 12, 2001. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Judy Coombes (R) and Susan McMunn look at the 1906 Moscow Kremlin Egg, the largest Faberge Easter egg on display at Sydney's Powerhouse Museum July 1, 1996. REUTERS/David Gray
Judy Coombes (R) and Susan McMunn look at the 1906 Moscow Kremlin Egg, the largest Faberge Easter egg on display at Sydney's Powerhouse Museum July 1, 1996. REUTERS/David Gray
A visitor admires a precious richly decorated egg by Andrei Ananov at an exhibition in St.Petersburg, May 19, 2003. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A visitor admires a precious richly decorated egg by Andrei Ananov at an exhibition in St.Petersburg, May 19, 2003. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
The Order of St. George Faberge egg is displayed during the exhibition "Treasures of Imperial Russia" in Croatia's Adriatic town of Dubrovnik on November 3, 2007. The egg of gold, silver, enamel and water-color on ivory was presented by Emperor Nicholas 2nd to his mother Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna for Easter 1916. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
A visitor admires a Faberge Egg, presented by the Russian Czar Nikolas II to his wife in 1911, during an exhibition in Moscow, May 18, 2004. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A visitor admires a Faberge Egg, presented by the Russian Czar Nikolas II to his wife in 1911, during an exhibition in Moscow, May 18, 2004. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
The Bay Tree Faberge egg is displayed in Dubrovnik, Croatia, November 3, 2007. The egg of gold, nephrite, quartz, diamonds, rubies, amethyst, citrines and pearls was presented by Emperor Nicholas 2nd to his mother, Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna for Easter 1911. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
A young visitor takes a closer look at the "Peter I" Easter egg made by Russian jewelers of diamonds, gold and jade in Faberge style on display at the international jewellery exhibition in St. Petersburg February 11. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A visitor admires decorated eggs in central Moscow, October 25, 2005. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev
A visitor admires decorated eggs in central Moscow, October 25, 2005. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev
A visitor admires decorated eggs at an opening of Faberge Grand Collection Gallery in central Moscow near the Kremlin, October 25, 2005. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev
A visitor admires decorated eggs at an opening of Faberge Grand Collection Gallery in central Moscow near the Kremlin, October 25, 2005. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev
Herbert Mohr-Mayer, sole work master for creating Faberge objects of art and jewellery in the world, uses a magnifying glass to examine the only Faberge Gorbachev Peace Egg, April 30, 1997. REUTERS/David Gray
Herbert Mohr-Mayer, sole work master for creating Faberge objects of art and jewellery in the world, uses a magnifying glass to examine the only Faberge Gorbachev Peace Egg, April 30, 1997. REUTERS/David Gray
