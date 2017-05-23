The art of flowers
A model wears a floral headdress at the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Queen Elizabeth visits the Chelsea Flower Show together with Mary Berry (R) at the Radio 2 Garden. REUTERS/Julian Simmonds/Pool
Marcel "Le Corgi" perches his paws on a display. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Judi Dench visits the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Rupert Murdoch and his wife Jerry Hall kiss during a visit to the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A woman sniffs a rose at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge reacts as she views a display of David Austin roses at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool
An artificial grass teddy bear is displayed. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A Chelsea Pensioner views a display at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Menton are displayed at the Chelsea Flower show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A woman smells roses at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Gardeners prepare a display of begonia and delphinium flowers. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Strawberries are displayed. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A Chelsea Pensioner looks at a display. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A woman in a poppy design dress photographs a display. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman prepares a display. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Visitors view a display. REUTERS/Neil Hall
