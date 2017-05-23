Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 23, 2017 | 4:05pm EDT

The art of flowers

A model wears a floral headdress at the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A model wears a floral headdress at the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
A model wears a floral headdress at the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
1 / 17
Queen Elizabeth visits the Chelsea Flower Show together with Mary Berry (R) at the Radio 2 Garden. REUTERS/Julian Simmonds/Pool

Queen Elizabeth visits the Chelsea Flower Show together with Mary Berry (R) at the Radio 2 Garden. REUTERS/Julian Simmonds/Pool

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Queen Elizabeth visits the Chelsea Flower Show together with Mary Berry (R) at the Radio 2 Garden. REUTERS/Julian Simmonds/Pool
Close
2 / 17
Marcel "Le Corgi" perches his paws on a display. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Marcel "Le Corgi" perches his paws on a display. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Marcel "Le Corgi" perches his paws on a display. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
3 / 17
Judi Dench visits the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Judi Dench visits the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Judi Dench visits the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
4 / 17
Rupert Murdoch and his wife Jerry Hall kiss during a visit to the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Rupert Murdoch and his wife Jerry Hall kiss during a visit to the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Rupert Murdoch and his wife Jerry Hall kiss during a visit to the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
5 / 17
A woman sniffs a rose at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman sniffs a rose at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
A woman sniffs a rose at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
6 / 17
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge reacts as she views a display of David Austin roses at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge reacts as she views a display of David Austin roses at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge reacts as she views a display of David Austin roses at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool
Close
7 / 17
An artificial grass teddy bear is displayed. REUTERS/Neil Hall

An artificial grass teddy bear is displayed. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
An artificial grass teddy bear is displayed. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
8 / 17
A Chelsea Pensioner views a display at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A Chelsea Pensioner views a display at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
A Chelsea Pensioner views a display at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
9 / 17
Menton are displayed at the Chelsea Flower show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Menton are displayed at the Chelsea Flower show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Menton are displayed at the Chelsea Flower show. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
10 / 17
A woman smells roses at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman smells roses at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
A woman smells roses at the Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
11 / 17
Gardeners prepare a display of begonia and delphinium flowers. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Gardeners prepare a display of begonia and delphinium flowers. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
Gardeners prepare a display of begonia and delphinium flowers. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
12 / 17
Strawberries are displayed. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Strawberries are displayed. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Strawberries are displayed. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
13 / 17
A Chelsea Pensioner looks at a display. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A Chelsea Pensioner looks at a display. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
A Chelsea Pensioner looks at a display. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
14 / 17
A woman in a poppy design dress photographs a display. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman in a poppy design dress photographs a display. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
A woman in a poppy design dress photographs a display. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
15 / 17
A woman prepares a display. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman prepares a display. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
A woman prepares a display. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
16 / 17
Visitors view a display. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Visitors view a display. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Visitors view a display. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Next Slideshows

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes...

May 19 2017
A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

May 19 2017
Palestinians protest on Nakba anniversary

Palestinians protest on Nakba anniversary

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces break out during the commemoration of Israel's formation.

May 16 2017
Macron takes power in France

Macron takes power in France

Emmanuel Macron takes power as president of France, vowing to restore the country's status in Europe and the world.

May 15 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast