Pictures | Fri Jan 24, 2014

The art of French cooking

<p>A general view shows the 19th century chateau which houses the Institut Paul Bocuse in Ecully near Lyon, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

A general view shows the 19th century chateau which houses the Institut Paul Bocuse in Ecully near Lyon, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

<p>Students take a break before lunch at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

Students take a break before lunch at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

<p>Students prepare chocolate cakes as they attend a pastry class at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

Students prepare chocolate cakes as they attend a pastry class at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

<p>French chef Eric Cros (C) gives instructions to students during a class in a kitchen at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

French chef Eric Cros (C) gives instructions to students during a class in a kitchen at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

<p>Students prepare shoulders of lamb in a kitchen during a class by French chef Eric Cros (C Rear) at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

Students prepare shoulders of lamb in a kitchen during a class by French chef Eric Cros (C Rear) at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

<p>Students prepare an original table as they participate in an annual contest named "Tables en fetes" at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

Students prepare an original table as they participate in an annual contest named "Tables en fetes" at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

<p>Students prepare an original table as they participate in an annual contest named "Tables en fetes" at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

Students prepare an original table as they participate in an annual contest named "Tables en fetes" at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

<p>Students clean glasses in the kitchen of the teaching restaurant managed by French chef Alain Lecossec at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

Students clean glasses in the kitchen of the teaching restaurant managed by French chef Alain Lecossec at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

<p>Students take pictures with their mobile phones of a wine bottle during an oenology lesson at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

Students take pictures with their mobile phones of a wine bottle during an oenology lesson at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

<p>A student uses an electronic translator during an oenology lesson at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

A student uses an electronic translator during an oenology lesson at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

<p>A student prepares pastries in the kitchen of the teaching restaurant managed by French chef Alain Lecossec at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

A student prepares pastries in the kitchen of the teaching restaurant managed by French chef Alain Lecossec at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

<p>A student is seen in the kitchen of the teaching restaurant managed by French chef Alain Lecossec at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

A student is seen in the kitchen of the teaching restaurant managed by French chef Alain Lecossec at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

<p>French chef Alain Lecossec prepares a dish in the kitchen of the teaching restaurant at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

French chef Alain Lecossec prepares a dish in the kitchen of the teaching restaurant at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

<p>Students attend a bakery class at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

Students attend a bakery class at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

<p>A student serves bread in the student bento restaurant at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

A student serves bread in the student bento restaurant at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

<p>A student holds plates as he serves lunch in the student restaurant at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

A student holds plates as he serves lunch in the student restaurant at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

<p>Students attend a lesson which demonstrates how to cut and serve poultry at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

Students attend a lesson which demonstrates how to cut and serve poultry at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully near Lyon, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

<p>A student walks with a tray on stairs at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully, near Lyon, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

A student walks with a tray on stairs at the Institut Paul Bocuse, in a 19th century chateau, in Ecully, near Lyon, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

