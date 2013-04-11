Edition:
The art of selling

<p>A vendor waits for devotees to buy portraits of the Hindu god Krishna and goddess Radha during holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A man listens to the radio as he sells lottery tickets in Bangkok's Chinatown, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A vendor sells religious beads near the banks of river Ganges in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A vendor sells vegetables inside the Ladies' Special train in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A man holds balloons for sale near the National Stadium in Kabul, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>A street vendor sells mushrooms to a customer at Ashon, one of the busiest market places, in central Kathmandu, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A man sells portrait at Cais do Sodre station in Lisbon, May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

<p>Shyaam, 28, holds a headset to a fortune telling machine as he calls out to customers at Juhu Beach in Mumbai, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Vendors wait for customers at a market place in Sanaa, Yemen, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>A woman sells drinking water near the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A Palestinian man waits for customers as he tries to sell livestock ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday in Anata, on the edge of Jerusalem, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>An ice cream vendor sells ice cream in Kabul, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A Kashmiri vegetable vendor takes a nap in his boat at Dal Lake in Srinagar, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>A street vendor carrying cotton candy walks on the Revolution Square in Managua, Nicaragua, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

<p>A man sells posters of the Afro-Brazilian goddess of the sea Lemanja as devotees pay tribute on Lemanja's Day at Ramirez beach in Montevideo, Uruguay, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

<p>A street vendor sells her goods on a street near the Libreville bus station, Gabon, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>A Palestinian vendor fries falafel in Jabalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Women with a private license to sell souvenirs wait for customers on Havana's seafront boulevard, April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

<p>Street vendors wait for customers at a market place in Sanaa, Yemen, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>A vendor selling green vegetables stretches as children walk past at Bungamati village in Lalitpur, Nepal, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A man selling lentils as feed for pigeons walks on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A woman and child sit in front of their stall in Sambizanga informal settlement outside the capital Luanda, Angola, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>A man sells balloons in the coastal town of Patra in the Peloponnese area of Greece, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>A man arranges fruits in a wheelbarrow along a flooded street in Lagos, Nigeria, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>A man pushes an auto-rickshaw loaded with plastic balls to sell at a wholesale market in New Delhi, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

