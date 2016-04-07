The art of Shaolin
Students from a martial art school attends a training session as they perform Shaolin Kung Fu and other practices in Dengfeng, Henan Province, China, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Students from a martial arts school practice Shaolin Kung Fu on cliffs in Dengfeng, Henan Province, China, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School are suspended in mid-air as they practice at a stadium in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Students perform during a founding ceremony of a football team of Shaolin Tagou martial arts school, in Dengfeng, Henan province, China, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Shaolin martial arts students perform in the opening ceremony of the 9th Zhengzhou International Shaolin Wushu Festival in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School are suspended in mid-air as they practice at a stadium in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Shaolin martial arts students perform during the Zhengzhou International Shaolin Wushu Festival at Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng, Henan province, China, October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Donald Chan
Shaolin monks perform during the media presentation of 'Sutra' at the Sydney Opera House, Australia September 15, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Shaolin martial arts students attend a rehearsal for the Zhengzhou International Shaolin Wushu Festival at Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng, Henan province, China October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Donald Chan
Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School are suspended in mid-air as they practice at a stadium in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Shaolin monks perform during the media presentation of 'Sutra' at the Sydney Opera House, Australia September 15, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Shaolin martial arts students perform during the Zhengzhou International Shaolin Wushu Festival at Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng, Henan province, China, October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Donald Chan
Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School are suspended in mid-air as they practice at a stadium in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Shaolin martial arts students perform during a rehearsal of "Nuit de Chine" (Night of China) event at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School participate in a rehearsal at a stadium in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
