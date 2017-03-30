Edition:
The art of the selfie

Commuters take selfies beside billboards showing photographs of cats inside Clapham Common underground station in London, Britain September 14, 2016. Some 700 people helped the Citizens Advertising Takeover Service (CATS) raise enough money to buy advertising space at the tube station, making it free from commercial adverts for two weeks. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Syrian refugees take selfies moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
People use selfie sticks and lift up their mobile phones and cameras to record and take pictures of a flag-raising ceremony at Tiananmen Square in Beijing March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Women use their mobile phones in Duomo Square in downtown Milan, Italy, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
A new graduate of Benghazi University takes a selfie in front of a ruined building at his university former headquarters which was destroyed during clashes in 2014 between members of the Libyan National Army and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, Libya, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A woman and child take a photograph as hot air balloons lift off during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Rabbis gather to pose for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in the Brooklyn borough of New York November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Lee Eun-Ju of South Korea (R) takes a selfie picture with Hong Un Jong of North Korea during gymnastics training at the Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
An Israeli woman takes a selfie in a buttercup field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Shi'ite fighters take a selfie while firing artillery towards Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain takes a selfie during the driver portrait session at the first race of the year at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, Australia, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Model Gigi Hadid takes a selfie as she gets ready backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Nickel Ashmeade and Usain Bolt of Jamaica take selfies after winning the men's 4x100m relay during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
Employees of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG take a selfie as they kiss HI-4, a life-size humanoid robot, at Metro's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, June 7, 2016. The android, modelled after its Japanese inventor Hiroshi Ishiguro, a professor at Osaka's University, is made of a metal skeleton, plastic skull and silicon skin; and can be used as a human substitute for interaction via a tele-operated control system. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Charmaine Adamo takes a selfie with friends and a Trump mascot "Trumpie" before a rally by then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Host Ellen Degeneres takes a group picture at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, March 02, 2014
A Muslim pilgrim uses a selfie stick to take pictures atop Mount Thor in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage September 19, 2015. Mount Thor marks the start of the journey of the Prophet Mohammad and his companion Abu Bakr Al-Sadeeq from Mecca to Medina. It houses Thor cave where Prophet Mohammed is believed to have hid from the people of Quraish before his Hijra (migration) to Medina. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
Models take selfie with mobile phones during the parade at the end of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A local youth takes a selfie in front of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in St George's indoor market in Belfast, Northern Ireland June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A group of young men use a selfie stick to take a picture of themselves in shallow waters known as the first cataract of the River Nile outside Khartoum, Sudan, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Musician Ed Sheeran takes a "selfie" with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds museum in the Manhattan borough of New York May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Palestinian Sanaa Abu Jaudi (L), 16, from the West Bank city of Jenin, takes a selfie photo with friends in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, during the holy month of Ramadan, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Novak Djokovic of Serbia takes a selfie with a fan's mobile phone after winning against Simone Bolelli of Italy in their men's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
A man takes a picture of himself among participants during the annual "City2Surf" fun run in central Sydney August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2013
Charles Martinez sits on a railing to take a selfie overlooking the partially frozen Lake Michigan in Chicago, Illinois, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
