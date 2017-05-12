The art of the Venice Biennale
A visitor looks at his mobile phone as he visits the "Proper Time" installation by Lee Wan, at the Korean Pavilion, during the 57th Biennale in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Visitors take pictures at the installation called "Horse problem" by Argentinian artist Claudia Fontes. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Visitors look at the installation at the Austria pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor takes a selfie in front of an installation called "Escalade Beyond Chromatic Lands" by the American artist Sheila Hicks. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei takes a selfie picture with two women in Venice. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Visitors look at the installation called "Rainbow" by Gyula Varnai at the Hungarian pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor takes a picture at the installation called "Folly" by Phyllida Barlow, at the British Pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Visitors look at the installation called "Imitazione di Cristo" of Roberto Cuoghi at the Italy pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor passes in front of the installation called "Brezil" by Malian artist Abdoulaye Konate. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor looks at the installation called "Out of Disorder" by Takahiro Iwasaki at the Japan pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Visitors look at the installation called "Reflection model" by Takahiro Iwasaki at the Japan pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor looks at the installation called "Lost and Found" by Sislej Xhafa at the Republic of Kosovo pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor looks at the "Folly" installation by Phyllida Barlow, at the British Pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Part of the installation called "Collection de Chaussures" by French artist Michel Blazy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor passes in front of the installation called "Future Fossil Spaces" by Swiss artist Julian Charriere. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor looks at the installation called "Imitazione di Cristo" of Roberto Cuoghi at the Italy pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor looks at the installation called "Third Lung" by Guatemala artist Naufus Ramirez-Figueroa. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Visitors look at the installation called "Medusa" by Mark Bradford at the United States pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
An artist performs at the Austria pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor looks at the installation called "Folly" by Phyllida Barlow at the British pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Visitors look at the installation called "Dapunta Hyang: Transmission of Knowledge" by Zai Kuning. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A visitor takes a picture at the installation called "Makiko" by New Zealand artist Francis Upritchard. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Korean artist Cody Choi stands next to his installation called "Color Haze" at the Korean Pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Next Slideshows
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three...
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.