Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 29, 2015 | 5:25pm EDT

The art of war

Pro-Houthi activists finish painting graffiti depicting Saudi-led air strikes on the wall of the Saudi embassy in Sanaa, Yemen July 29, 2015. The writings read: "I am hungry." and "Yemen" REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Pro-Houthi activists finish painting graffiti depicting Saudi-led air strikes on the wall of the Saudi embassy in Sanaa, Yemen July 29, 2015. The writings read: "I am hungry." and "Yemen" REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Pro-Houthi activists finish painting graffiti depicting Saudi-led air strikes on the wall of the Saudi embassy in Sanaa, Yemen July 29, 2015. The writings read: "I am hungry." and "Yemen" REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
1 / 30
A wall painted by Boko Haram is pictured in Damasak, Nigeria March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A wall painted by Boko Haram is pictured in Damasak, Nigeria March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A wall painted by Boko Haram is pictured in Damasak, Nigeria March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
2 / 30
A member of the Iraqi security forces stands guard with his weapon at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of the Iraqi security forces stands guard with his weapon at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A member of the Iraqi security forces stands guard with his weapon at Camp Habbaniyah between the cities of Fallujah and Ramadi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
3 / 30
A male Afghan women's rights activist poses for pictures in a burqa to show solidarity to Afghan women ahead of International Women's Day in Kabul, Afghanistan March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A male Afghan women's rights activist poses for pictures in a burqa to show solidarity to Afghan women ahead of International Women's Day in Kabul, Afghanistan March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A male Afghan women's rights activist poses for pictures in a burqa to show solidarity to Afghan women ahead of International Women's Day in Kabul, Afghanistan March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
4 / 30
An anti-government protester rests at an open fire at a barricade near Independence Square in Kiev, Ukraine January 30, 2014. The graffiti reads, "Peace for huts, war for palaces". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An anti-government protester rests at an open fire at a barricade near Independence Square in Kiev, Ukraine January 30, 2014. The graffiti reads, "Peace for huts, war for palaces". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2014
An anti-government protester rests at an open fire at a barricade near Independence Square in Kiev, Ukraine January 30, 2014. The graffiti reads, "Peace for huts, war for palaces". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
5 / 30
A man walks past a graffiti, denouncing strikes by U.S. drones in Yemen, painted on a wall in Sanaa November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A man walks past a graffiti, denouncing strikes by U.S. drones in Yemen, painted on a wall in Sanaa November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A man walks past a graffiti, denouncing strikes by U.S. drones in Yemen, painted on a wall in Sanaa November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
6 / 30
The word "Steadfast" is seen on graffiti on a damaged building in al-Manshiyeh neighborhood in Deraa, Syria December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

The word "Steadfast" is seen on graffiti on a damaged building in al-Manshiyeh neighborhood in Deraa, Syria December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
The word "Steadfast" is seen on graffiti on a damaged building in al-Manshiyeh neighborhood in Deraa, Syria December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
Close
7 / 30
A view of graffiti reading, "Buying all kinds of shells" under remnants of shells placed at the edge of a street in Kafruma village, in Idlib province, Syria April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar

A view of graffiti reading, "Buying all kinds of shells" under remnants of shells placed at the edge of a street in Kafruma village, in Idlib province, Syria April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A view of graffiti reading, "Buying all kinds of shells" under remnants of shells placed at the edge of a street in Kafruma village, in Idlib province, Syria April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar
Close
8 / 30
War-themed graffiti adorns a concrete blast barrier inside of Bagram Air Field in Parwan province, Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

War-themed graffiti adorns a concrete blast barrier inside of Bagram Air Field in Parwan province, Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
War-themed graffiti adorns a concrete blast barrier inside of Bagram Air Field in Parwan province, Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 30
People pose for a picture next to graffiti reading "Putler kaput" in Lviv, Ukraine May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People pose for a picture next to graffiti reading "Putler kaput" in Lviv, Ukraine May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 09, 2014
People pose for a picture next to graffiti reading "Putler kaput" in Lviv, Ukraine May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 30
A man walks inside a damaged building with an Islamic flag drawn on the wall in the besieged town of Arbeen in eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria January 17, 2015. The text on the wall reads: "Al-Qaeda's Jihad on the land of Sham, Al-Nusra front for the people of Sham, a project for the slaughter of Nasiriyah and infidels". REUTERS/Yaseen Al-Bushy

A man walks inside a damaged building with an Islamic flag drawn on the wall in the besieged town of Arbeen in eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria January 17, 2015. The text on the wall reads: "Al-Qaeda's Jihad on the land of Sham, Al-Nusra front for the...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 17, 2015
A man walks inside a damaged building with an Islamic flag drawn on the wall in the besieged town of Arbeen in eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria January 17, 2015. The text on the wall reads: "Al-Qaeda's Jihad on the land of Sham, Al-Nusra front for the people of Sham, a project for the slaughter of Nasiriyah and infidels". REUTERS/Yaseen Al-Bushy
Close
11 / 30
A member of militias known as Hashid Shaabi stands next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, in the town of al-Alam, Iraq March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of militias known as Hashid Shaabi stands next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, in the town of al-Alam, Iraq March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A member of militias known as Hashid Shaabi stands next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, in the town of al-Alam, Iraq March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
12 / 30
Artist and activist Murad Subai puts final touches on his graffiti depicting Saudi, U.S. and Iranian currency banknotes on a wall, during a graffiti campaign against foreign interference in the internal affairs of Yemen, in Sanaa May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Artist and activist Murad Subai puts final touches on his graffiti depicting Saudi, U.S. and Iranian currency banknotes on a wall, during a graffiti campaign against foreign interference in the internal affairs of Yemen, in Sanaa May 15, 2014....more

Reuters / Thursday, May 15, 2014
Artist and activist Murad Subai puts final touches on his graffiti depicting Saudi, U.S. and Iranian currency banknotes on a wall, during a graffiti campaign against foreign interference in the internal affairs of Yemen, in Sanaa May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
13 / 30
Young men walk past a destroyed building on which graffiti can be seen, on a cold afternoon near Darulaman Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Young men walk past a destroyed building on which graffiti can be seen, on a cold afternoon near Darulaman Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Reuters / Friday, April 04, 2014
Young men walk past a destroyed building on which graffiti can be seen, on a cold afternoon near Darulaman Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Close
14 / 30
A man sits next to a wall with Christian graffiti in a cell of the central prison in the district of Wango, in Bangui, Central African Republic March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A man sits next to a wall with Christian graffiti in a cell of the central prison in the district of Wango, in Bangui, Central African Republic March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Friday, March 21, 2014
A man sits next to a wall with Christian graffiti in a cell of the central prison in the district of Wango, in Bangui, Central African Republic March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
15 / 30
A view of graffiti on a wall in Kabul, Afghanistan March 5, 2012. Encased in a head-to-toe burqa, the image depicts a distraught woman slumped on a cement stairwell, the work of Afghanistan's first street artists who use graffiti to chronicle violence and oppression. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A view of graffiti on a wall in Kabul, Afghanistan March 5, 2012. Encased in a head-to-toe burqa, the image depicts a distraught woman slumped on a cement stairwell, the work of Afghanistan's first street artists who use graffiti to chronicle...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2012
A view of graffiti on a wall in Kabul, Afghanistan March 5, 2012. Encased in a head-to-toe burqa, the image depicts a distraught woman slumped on a cement stairwell, the work of Afghanistan's first street artists who use graffiti to chronicle violence and oppression. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
16 / 30
Graffiti is written on the wall of a girl's high school that was used by Israeli soldiers in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Graffiti is written on the wall of a girl's high school that was used by Israeli soldiers in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 5,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Graffiti is written on the wall of a girl's high school that was used by Israeli soldiers in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
17 / 30
Graffiti depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin extending a hand to the Ukrainian people is seen on a wall in the Crimean city of Simferopol March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Graffiti depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin extending a hand to the Ukrainian people is seen on a wall in the Crimean city of Simferopol March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Friday, March 28, 2014
Graffiti depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin extending a hand to the Ukrainian people is seen on a wall in the Crimean city of Simferopol March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
18 / 30
A Free Syrian Army fighter poses next to graffiti on a wall drawn by Syrian artist and activist Ahmad Jalal along a street in Kafranbel, Idlib province, Syria January 31, 2014. Jalal's drawings have been used as banners during anti-government protests as well. REUTERS/Fadi Mashan

A Free Syrian Army fighter poses next to graffiti on a wall drawn by Syrian artist and activist Ahmad Jalal along a street in Kafranbel, Idlib province, Syria January 31, 2014. Jalal's drawings have been used as banners during anti-government...more

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2014
A Free Syrian Army fighter poses next to graffiti on a wall drawn by Syrian artist and activist Ahmad Jalal along a street in Kafranbel, Idlib province, Syria January 31, 2014. Jalal's drawings have been used as banners during anti-government protests as well. REUTERS/Fadi Mashan
Close
19 / 30
An artist paints graffiti depicting men aiming firearms at themselves, in Sanaa, Yemen January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

An artist paints graffiti depicting men aiming firearms at themselves, in Sanaa, Yemen January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2014
An artist paints graffiti depicting men aiming firearms at themselves, in Sanaa, Yemen January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
20 / 30
A fuel pump is defaced with a graffiti caricature of Muammar Gaddafi in the rebel-held town of Ajdabiyah, Libya March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A fuel pump is defaced with a graffiti caricature of Muammar Gaddafi in the rebel-held town of Ajdabiyah, Libya March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2011
A fuel pump is defaced with a graffiti caricature of Muammar Gaddafi in the rebel-held town of Ajdabiyah, Libya March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
21 / 30
Fading graffiti depicting Hafez al-Assad (R) and his son Bassel Al-Assad, brother of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, is seen on a bullet-riddled wall in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, Syria September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Fading graffiti depicting Hafez al-Assad (R) and his son Bassel Al-Assad, brother of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, is seen on a bullet-riddled wall in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, Syria September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2013
Fading graffiti depicting Hafez al-Assad (R) and his son Bassel Al-Assad, brother of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, is seen on a bullet-riddled wall in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, Syria September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Close
22 / 30
A Free Syrian Army fighter rides a motorbike past revolutionary graffiti on a wall in Deir al-Zor, Syria May 9, 2013. The graffiti read, "The revolution is peaceful" (R) and "Free Syrian Army" (2nd R). REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

A Free Syrian Army fighter rides a motorbike past revolutionary graffiti on a wall in Deir al-Zor, Syria May 9, 2013. The graffiti read, "The revolution is peaceful" (R) and "Free Syrian Army" (2nd R). REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter rides a motorbike past revolutionary graffiti on a wall in Deir al-Zor, Syria May 9, 2013. The graffiti read, "The revolution is peaceful" (R) and "Free Syrian Army" (2nd R). REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Close
23 / 30
Local boys walk past graffiti reading "Thanks to USA, France, England" on a road leading to the front lines near the town of Nalut in western Libya, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Local boys walk past graffiti reading "Thanks to USA, France, England" on a road leading to the front lines near the town of Nalut in western Libya, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2011
Local boys walk past graffiti reading "Thanks to USA, France, England" on a road leading to the front lines near the town of Nalut in western Libya, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
24 / 30
A rebel fighter points his weapon at graffiti of Muammar Gaddafi on a checkpoint building controlled by rebels in Zintan July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A rebel fighter points his weapon at graffiti of Muammar Gaddafi on a checkpoint building controlled by rebels in Zintan July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2011
A rebel fighter points his weapon at graffiti of Muammar Gaddafi on a checkpoint building controlled by rebels in Zintan July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
25 / 30
A Libyan rebel fighter prays by the wall of a mosque bearing pro-Muammar Gaddafi graffiti before it was scribbled over by rebels who took the position from forces loyal to Gaddafi, in Zlitan, west of Misrata, Libya June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Libyan rebel fighter prays by the wall of a mosque bearing pro-Muammar Gaddafi graffiti before it was scribbled over by rebels who took the position from forces loyal to Gaddafi, in Zlitan, west of Misrata, Libya June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra...more

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2011
A Libyan rebel fighter prays by the wall of a mosque bearing pro-Muammar Gaddafi graffiti before it was scribbled over by rebels who took the position from forces loyal to Gaddafi, in Zlitan, west of Misrata, Libya June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
26 / 30
Graffiti left behind by Taliban fighters remains on the walls of a compound now used as a command center for the U.S Marine Corps's First Battalion, Eighth Marines at Musa Qala in Helmand province, Afghanistan November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Graffiti left behind by Taliban fighters remains on the walls of a compound now used as a command center for the U.S Marine Corps's First Battalion, Eighth Marines at Musa Qala in Helmand province, Afghanistan November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 10, 2010
Graffiti left behind by Taliban fighters remains on the walls of a compound now used as a command center for the U.S Marine Corps's First Battalion, Eighth Marines at Musa Qala in Helmand province, Afghanistan November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
27 / 30
An artist paints graffiti on the wall of an industrial park in Kabul, Afghanistan December 19, 2010. The bus with no wheels and crammed with passengers is a stark comment on war-torn Kabul's appalling public transport. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An artist paints graffiti on the wall of an industrial park in Kabul, Afghanistan December 19, 2010. The bus with no wheels and crammed with passengers is a stark comment on war-torn Kabul's appalling public transport. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, December 20, 2010
An artist paints graffiti on the wall of an industrial park in Kabul, Afghanistan December 19, 2010. The bus with no wheels and crammed with passengers is a stark comment on war-torn Kabul's appalling public transport. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
28 / 30
Women walk past a statue sprayed with a graffiti that reads 'No to France' in the PK5 neighborhood in Bangui, Central African Republic April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Women walk past a statue sprayed with a graffiti that reads 'No to France' in the PK5 neighborhood in Bangui, Central African Republic April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Wednesday, April 30, 2014
Women walk past a statue sprayed with a graffiti that reads 'No to France' in the PK5 neighborhood in Bangui, Central African Republic April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Close
29 / 30
Graffiti reading "The Few, The Proud," made by a previous deployment of the U.S Marine Corps, adorns the walls at Musa Qala in Helmand province, Afghanistan November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Graffiti reading "The Few, The Proud," made by a previous deployment of the U.S Marine Corps, adorns the walls at Musa Qala in Helmand province, Afghanistan November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Wednesday, November 10, 2010
Graffiti reading "The Few, The Proud," made by a previous deployment of the U.S Marine Corps, adorns the walls at Musa Qala in Helmand province, Afghanistan November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Town of scarecrows

Town of scarecrows

Next Slideshows

Town of scarecrows

Town of scarecrows

The annual Scarecrow Festival asks residents of Heather, Britain, to make scarecrows to raise thousands of pounds for local groups and charities.

Jul 29 2015
Animal ER

Animal ER

All creatures great and small receiving medical care.

Jul 29 2015
Dancing under water

Dancing under water

Synchronized performances from the Aquatics World Championships.

Jul 28 2015
Hands of time

Hands of time

Clock faces from Canary Wharf to Fukushima.

Jul 28 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast