The autistic mind

Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, plays on a trampoline with his sister Allison in his backyard at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. Both of Holly Roos’ children have Fragile X. Parker is an energetic and expressive 12 year old; and Allison, though possessing the same amount of youthful playfulness, displays much milder symptoms than her older brother. REUTERS/Jim Young