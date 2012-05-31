The autistic mind
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, rolls around on the floor after getting into an argument with his sister as his mother Holly looks on at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. Fragile X is the most common known genetic cause of...more
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, rolls around on the floor after getting into an argument with his sister as his mother Holly looks on at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. Fragile X is the most common known genetic cause of autism. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, shares a laugh with his mother Holly and his sister Allison as they dye Easter eggs at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, shares a laugh with his mother Holly and his sister Allison as they dye Easter eggs at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, plays on a trampoline with his sister Allison in his backyard at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. Both of Holly Roos’ children have Fragile X. Parker is an energetic and expressive 12 year...more
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, plays on a trampoline with his sister Allison in his backyard at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. Both of Holly Roos’ children have Fragile X. Parker is an energetic and expressive 12 year old; and Allison, though possessing the same amount of youthful playfulness, displays much milder symptoms than her older brother. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, plays with his sister Allison on the couch at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, plays with his sister Allison on the couch at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, laughs as his mother Holly removes toenail polish from his feet at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, laughs as his mother Holly removes toenail polish from his feet at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, holds up a video as he asks his mother Holly for permission to rent it at a video store in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, holds up a video as he asks his mother Holly for permission to rent it at a video store in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, yells at his mother after hitting his sister Allsion at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, yells at his mother after hitting his sister Allsion at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, sits up in his bed beneath the posters on his ceiling as he gets ready for bedtime at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, sits up in his bed beneath the posters on his ceiling as he gets ready for bedtime at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, flies a kite in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, flies a kite in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, gets a kiss from his dog Daisy as his mother Holly looks on at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, gets a kiss from his dog Daisy as his mother Holly looks on at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, plays tennis at a court near their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, plays tennis at a court near their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, sits at his mother Holly's feet after having a tantrum his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, sits at his mother Holly's feet after having a tantrum his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, hides his face in his electronic game as he is asked questions by the doctor during a check up at the Fragile X Clinic and Research Program at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, April 11, 2012....more
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, hides his face in his electronic game as he is asked questions by the doctor during a check up at the Fragile X Clinic and Research Program at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, is tickled by his mother Holly and his sister Allison during a check up at the Fragile X Clinic and Research Program at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, is tickled by his mother Holly and his sister Allison during a check up at the Fragile X Clinic and Research Program at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, is comforted by his mother Holly during a check up at the Fragile X Clinic and Research Program at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, is comforted by his mother Holly during a check up at the Fragile X Clinic and Research Program at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, is surrounded by his inflatable lawn toys at the Fragile X Clinic and Research Program at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, is surrounded by his inflatable lawn toys at the Fragile X Clinic and Research Program at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, hugs his mother Holly after getting upset about not being able to find one of his inflatable lawn toys at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, hugs his mother Holly after getting upset about not being able to find one of his inflatable lawn toys at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Holly Roos reads to her son Parker, who suffers from Fragile X, at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Holly Roos reads to her son Parker, who suffers from Fragile X, at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Holly Roos looks over the medication for her son Parker, who suffers from Fragile X, at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Holly Roos looks over the medication for her son Parker, who suffers from Fragile X, at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, yells out an apology to his sister after hitting her at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, yells out an apology to his sister after hitting her at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, takes his trial medication at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, takes his trial medication at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, plays on a drum set with his sister Allison at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, plays on a drum set with his sister Allison at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, hugs his mother Holly as he plays on the computer beside his sister Allison at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, hugs his mother Holly as he plays on the computer beside his sister Allison at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, laughs after setting up one of his inflatable lawn toys in the house as his mother Holly looks on at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, laughs after setting up one of his inflatable lawn toys in the house as his mother Holly looks on at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Holly Roos tries to stop her son Parker, who suffers from Fragile X, from hitting her at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Holly Roos tries to stop her son Parker, who suffers from Fragile X, from hitting her at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, plays on a trampoline in his backyard at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, plays on a trampoline in his backyard at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, sits on the floor and hugs his mother Holly at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, sits on the floor and hugs his mother Holly at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, sits in the sun as he watches cartoons at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, sits in the sun as he watches cartoons at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, is reflected in a photograph of when he was a young boy with his sister at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, is reflected in a photograph of when he was a young boy with his sister at his home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Holly Roos and her son Parker, who suffers from Fragile X, touch feet as they read stories on the couch at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Holly Roos and her son Parker, who suffers from Fragile X, touch feet as they read stories on the couch at their home in Canton, Illinois, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Next Slideshows
Cowboy life
Scenes from the annual Falkland Stampede in British Columbia, Canada.
Austrian village celebrations
Celebrations take place in Feistritz an der Gail, Austria, where unmarried men ride bareback on Noriker horses beating a wooden barrel and afterwards dance with...
Mali refugees
Hundreds of families have settled just outside the official Mbera refugee camp, residing in informal structures built with found materials. Mbera, a refugee...
Living in a ghost building
More than 30 struggling families are occupying an apartment in southern Spain that has been empty since it was finished three years ago.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.