The battle for Falluja
Iraqi federal police advance with Shi'ite fighters towards Falluja, Iraq, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A Shi'ite fighter stands next to a religious flag near Falluja, Iraq, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi federal police advance towards Falluja, Iraq, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi federal police gather with Shi'ite fighters near Falluja, Iraq, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters ride on a vehicle near Falluja, Iraq, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi federal police take a break after the fight against Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters with Iraqi security forces gather near Falluja, Iraq, May 24, 2016.REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters ride on a vehicle near Falluja, Iraq, May 24, 2016.REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Fighters from Iraqi Shiite group Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada gather near Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters forces launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants on the outskirts Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A fighter from Iraqi Shiite group Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada takes a break at a site near the frontline of the fight against Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles of the Iraqi security forces are seen on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters with Iraqi security forces gather on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A fighter from Iraqi Shiite group Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada walks near Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles of the Iraqi security forces are seen on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A member from the Iraqi security forces stands on a tank on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters from Iraqi Shiite group Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada gather near Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Fighters from Iraqi Shiite group Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada gather near Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Fighters from Iraqi Shiite group Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada gather near Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An Iraq soldier gestures near Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
