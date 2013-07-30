Edition:
The battle for Homs

<p>Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at al Khaldia neighbourhood in Homs city, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/SANA</p>

<p>Destroyed buildings are seen on a deserted street in the besieged area of Homs, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter stands on a ladder as he holds his weapon in the Al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

<p>Smoke rises in the background behind a damaged van in Homs, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy</p>

<p>A general view shows buildings, damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the besieged area of Homs, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon through a peephole in a damaged building in Homs, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters pose for a picture on a tank, that they claim to have seized from the Syrian Regime forces, in Homs April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Ibrahim/Shaam News Network</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters walk in a destroyed neighborhood in Homs April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Ibrahim/Shaam News Network</p>

<p>Local residents walk at Baba Amro neighborhood in Homs city, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter points his weapon as others take position in the Al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Ibrahim/Shaam News Network</p>

<p>Erected tents and piled sandbags are seen at an area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the ancient Castle of Homs, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons in Al-Khalidiya neighborhood of Homs, March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Thair Al-Khalidieh/Shaam News Network</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter with a rifle stands guard at the frontline against forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-khalidiya neighborhood of Homs, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thair Al-Khalidieh/Shaam News Network</p>

<p>A Syrian flag flutters at a checkpoint manned by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Homs, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters with rocket-propelled grenades stand guard at the frontline against forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-khalidiya neighborhood of Homs, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thair Al-Khalidieh/Shaam News Network</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter crosses a street in Karam Shamsham in Homs, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy</p>

<p>A damaged tank belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen at a deserted street in the besieged area of Homs, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters stand on a damaged building in Homs, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

<p>A view shows damaged buildings in Homs, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters with weapons stand guard at the frontline against forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-khalidiya neighborhood of Homs, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thair Al-Khalidieh/Shaam News Network</p>

