The battle for Homs
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at al Khaldia neighbourhood in Homs city, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/SANA
Destroyed buildings are seen on a deserted street in the besieged area of Homs, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands on a ladder as he holds his weapon in the Al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Smoke rises in the background behind a damaged van in Homs, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A general view shows buildings, damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the besieged area of Homs, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon through a peephole in a damaged building in Homs, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Free Syrian Army fighters pose for a picture on a tank, that they claim to have seized from the Syrian Regime forces, in Homs April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Ibrahim/Shaam News Network
Free Syrian Army fighters walk in a destroyed neighborhood in Homs April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Ibrahim/Shaam News Network
Local residents walk at Baba Amro neighborhood in Homs city, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout
A Free Syrian Army fighter points his weapon as others take position in the Al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Ibrahim/Shaam News Network
Erected tents and piled sandbags are seen at an area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the ancient Castle of Homs, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons in Al-Khalidiya neighborhood of Homs, March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Thair Al-Khalidieh/Shaam News Network
A Free Syrian Army fighter with a rifle stands guard at the frontline against forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-khalidiya neighborhood of Homs, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thair Al-Khalidieh/Shaam News Network
A Syrian flag flutters at a checkpoint manned by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Homs, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Free Syrian Army fighters with rocket-propelled grenades stand guard at the frontline against forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-khalidiya neighborhood of Homs, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thair Al-Khalidieh/Shaam News...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter crosses a street in Karam Shamsham in Homs, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy
A damaged tank belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen at a deserted street in the besieged area of Homs, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Free Syrian Army fighters stand on a damaged building in Homs, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A view shows damaged buildings in Homs, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Free Syrian Army fighters with weapons stand guard at the frontline against forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-khalidiya neighborhood of Homs, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thair Al-Khalidieh/Shaam News Network
